Where'd All the Roosters Go? Let's Bring Back This Charming Kitchen Trend in 2022
Growing up in a Southern grandmother's kitchen, you're bound to recognize certain quirks. There might be a nondescript canister always sitting on the counter. (Hint: It's leftover bacon grease.) There could be a cookie jar of her "world-famous" toffee cookies. What there most definitely is? A decorative item or two, and for whatever reason, sometimes a rooster is involved.
At first, it was a set of salt-and-pepper shakers. Then, it was a tea towel. Later, a framed cross-stitch on the wall. Finally, the candy dish and cookie jar. Roosters, roosters, everywhere. Perhaps, this decorative theme stems back to the popularity of the farmhouse aesthetic in the South. What started as a necessity in an agriculturally focused region evolved into a full-blown design phenomena all over the country, thanks in part (of course) to what we like to call the "Fixer Upper effect."
But, back to the roosters. This particular home-decorating trend was once all the rage, especially in the Southern kitchen, but it's also always been a big part of French country design style. (It's even a symbol of luck in Swedish tradition to have a rooster figurine in the kitchen.) So, the rooster trend goes way back. The humble icon lends a pop of color and charm to any space and can be used in many different ways, as listed above. While some might say it's kitschy, it's hard not to hold a special place in our hearts for the cheery emblem. Why be so serious?
That's why we're officially making the call to bring back the rooster décor. It's the opposite of boring, and this year might just be the time to add a little extra spice to your life. Change up your bathroom from all white to bold and bright. Paint your front door or your baseboards. Heck, hang a rooster china plate on the kitchen wall. Anything is fair game!
In honor of this good old-fashioned comeback, here are our top 5 rooster pieces to bring into your home.
Related Items
Decorative Rooster Plate
Actually, there's nothing that says this plate has to be decorative. Grab a set, and make it your summer go-to.
BUY IT: $9; surlatable.com
Rooster Kitchen Towel
Just a touch of flair that's also practical in the kitchen. The slogan doesn't hurt, either: "My roost, my rules."
BUY IT: $9; mudpie.com
Rooster Drink Pitcher
This versatile statement piece can be used for your sweet tea anytime. Is it too much to assume it'd work for gravy, too?
BUY IT: $49.95; williams-sonoma.com
Rooster Butter Dish
A cuter addition to the breakfast table has never existed. That's a fact.
BUY IT: $14.99; qvc.com
Rooster Salt-and-Pepper Shakers
We stand corrected. This might be the cutest addition, except it's welcome at every meal and on the counter in between.
BUY IT: $18.99; wayfair.com