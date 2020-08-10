This Stick-On Stainless Steel Wallpaper Will Instantly Upgrade Your Appliances

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve ever rented an apartment, you’ve probably learned to get pretty creative with decorating. When you can’t have wood floors, you cover the beige carpeting with pretty rugs. When you can’t take down the blinds, just add curtains. And when you can’t repaint the walls, stick-on wallpaper can make your home look straight out of a design magazine.

Those tired kitchen appliances, however—well, you’re stuck with those. At least you were until now. While you can’t upgrade to a shinier model in a rental, you can make them look sleeker and shinier with this removable stainless steel wallpaper. Designed for use atop multi-surface fridges, ovens, microwaves, and dishwashers, the vinyl wallpaper brings the look and functionality of stainless steel without the need for new appliances (plus the extra cost for a stainless upgrade).

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, these genius stick-ons aren’t just for renters. If you’ve simply been living with appliances that work perfectly fine but have seen better days on the outside, stainless wallpaper is a solid option for revamping your kitchen. According to the brand, the metallic contact paper, which is sold by the roll, is waterproof, oil-proof, and cleans simply with dish soap and a sponge.

And according to reviewers, while it can take some time to get the wallpaper looking just right, the results are well worth it. Several commented on the paper’s very real appearance, that it’s thick enough to even take on the texture of brushed stainless steel, yet thin enough to wrap edges and handles with ease. It’s also easily removable, so if you have a change of heart (or a change of address), you can take your kitchen back to its former self in a flash.

Watch: 7 Paint Colors We’re Loving for Kitchen Cabinets in 2020

While the product is designed for appliances, many buyers have also used it for other surfaces, from kitchen countertops and cabinets to the tops of workspaces. And, with prices ranging from $10 to $30 per roll depending on how much square footage you need, it’s a product you can feel good about splashing pretty much everywhere.