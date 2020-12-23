12 Kitchen Trends Southern Designers Predict Will Be Everywhere in 2021

As we move into a fresh year ahead, much has changed—but a lot will stay the same, too. Many of us have adjusted to a new routine of working (and schooling) from home that will continue as we flip the calendar to January, and we're all staying in and cooking more than usual too. It makes sense that kitchen design trends for 2021 will be not only about beauty but maximizing function of this central hub of the home, where we are spending even more time than ever before. Here, interior designers from around the South share their predictions for what's trending in kitchen design for 2021 and beyond.