Five Kitchen Backsplash Ideas for 2021
A backsplash makes big impact no matter the style, but these trends are making us swoon.
Kitchen backsplash tiles are having a serious moment. Homeowners are seeking warmth and character in their stones and bringing their personality out in their kitchens like never before. Adding backsplash tiles to your kitchen gives you an opportunity to have a focal point that's both functional and beautiful, too. Below, you'll find the best kitchen backsplash ideas for 2021.
1. White Cloe Tile
Driven by bloggers such as Emily Henderson and Studio McGee, Bedrosian's Cloe tile is having a moment in residential interiors, according to Campbell Minister, an interior designer and founder of Decorated Interiors. "From shower stalls to kitchen backsplashes, the white Cloe tile has an organic look and a fresh modern presence all at once," she says. "They come in a 5 x 5 square or a more standard 2.5 x 8 rectangle—similar tiles like this are available on Wayfair for a lower price, too." The key is to choose something with a subtle texture and color variation that still acts as a neutral.
2. Marble and Quartzite
Another trend that homeowners are catching onto are continuous slabs of marble and quartzite as a backsplash. "Choosing a continuous slab that matches your counters creates a cohesive feel that blends in with the kitchen's overall scheme," explains Minister. "You can go wild with a bold pattern or choose a more muted and quiet material as a backdrop for a bold cabinet color." Be sure to check with your fabricator on the suitability for any slab material you choose as a kitchen backsplash, as some quartz materials are not as resistant to heat.
Search any kitchen design by Jake Arnold and swoon. This designer is showing a ton of warm and textured material in his designs. One trend I see on the rise is again a continuous piece of stone slab that sits approximately 10" to 15" above the counter, and dead ends into a shelf. The beauty of this aesthetic is you then can use this perch for art, bowls, utensils, you name it. The shelf itself can be wood for some more visual interest, or the same material as the counter.
3. Cool, Calming Hues and Unique Sizes
Gone are the days of the standard 3 x 6 white subway tile—choosing a tile that is longer creates a calming visual effect, according to Minister. "Go for a 3x10, or a 2x8 to create a sleek look," she says. "Wood finishes, moody blues, and greens are having a moment with regards to kitchens. The Tile Shop has a line of subway tiles that have light greens and blues that can complement this trend."
4. Interesting Texture
Natural ceramic or porcelain tiles are an intriguing way to change up your backsplash as well. "Adding a bit of texture to an otherwise basic shape provides dimension and interest in a backsplash," explains Minister. "You don't have to spend a million bucks for this to make a statement."
Geometrics
"Geometric shapes and patterns hold a special place in my heart on kitchen backsplashes," says Minister. "Hexagons and herringbone's patterns don't seem to ever go out of style. A herringbone pattern with a Calacatta marble finish makes for a little subtle interest in an all-white kitchen."