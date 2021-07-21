If You Have a Small Kitchen, You Need This $99 Cottage-Style Cart from Amazon
When you need extra storage in the kitchen, some people instantly think about getting a pot rack or installing more shelves. While they can help, having cookware and utensils on full display can make your kitchen seem even smaller. A great solution to your storage woes is a kitchen cart that can secretly tuck your kitchen gear away and is ideal for small homes. They don't even have to be expensive: The Hodedah Kitchen Cart is under $100 and is packed with cottage-style character that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with.
The cottagecore-looking kitchen cart is a beautiful piece that has hidden storage compartments for everything from cookware to dishes. Behind the double-door cabinets are two large shelves big enough to store pots, pans, and even a Dutch oven. Plus, you can even store small appliances, like a blender. Yes, its large capacity has shocked other shoppers who say they were "pleasantly surprised."
BUY IT: $98.05; amazon.com
The "wide and deep" slider drawer on top has a smooth open-and-close mechanism as well as a horizontal handle that makes it easy to operate, per shoppers. The compact space is ideal for utensils, take out menus, or oven mitts. Honestly, if you have a small kitchen, chances are you don't have many drawers to store these small things, so take advantage of it! Plus, it also has a spice rack for easy access while cooking and a towel holder on the side, because washing and drying your hands while cooking is a given.
When you're done and want to move the cooking island out of the way, just push: This thing has wheels, making it the portable kitchen cart of your dreams. Plus, have you seen how cute it is? It gives off cottage vibes with a milky white exterior and a light wooden finish on top. The silver hardware also gives it a nice touch.
Shoppers use the kitchen cart as a prep station or coffee bar, and others confirm that it's big, yet small enough to fit into studio apartments and even dorm rooms. Regardless of how you use it or what you put inside, you're going to want it to be solid, and reviewers even say they are "surprised with how sturdy this actually is."
And a big way to ensure its durability is to follow the directions and install it properly. Some people admit to having a few snags with easy fixes, while others say it took them just one hour to put it together. Even "non-handy" people say it's easy to assemble.
"I moved into a studio with very limited cabinet space and narrow drawers," writes one Amazon shopper. "It's just the right height and it's wide enough to do any prep work, and I really appreciate the sturdy wheels since I can easily maneuver it whenever I need it pushed out of the way."
"I needed this since I live in an apartment style dorm!" writes another "I have to share the kitchen with 3 other ppl, my kitchen was really only made to accommodate one person… For this reason, I feel that this kitchen island was a great investment. I keep my pots and pans in here! It is very spacious! I love it!"
If you're looking for extra storage that doubles as a prep station, go with this gorgeous Hodedah Kitchen Cart that's just $99 on Amazon.