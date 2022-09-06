15 Farmhouse Kitchen Decor Ideas
When you think of a farmhouse, you're likely picturing a timeless, white home with a wraparound porch that's simple yet elegant and exudes a welcoming, cozy feel. The classic farmhouse style is complete with details including large windows to take in the views, well-worn hardwood floors, large areas for entertaining, board-and-batten walls, and of course, wide porches to fill with rocking chairs. In a farmhouse-style home, the kitchen is often the central hub and all about comfort. You'll find it full of wooden cabinetry, open shelving, and mixed materials (like wood, tile, and brick), complete with a large apron sink, flexible dining spaces, and heirloom antiques. Whether you're just looking for a fresh coat of paint or fully re-furnishing your space, we have a few ideas to help you create your dream kitchen in true farmhouse style.
Embrace the Blues
Between the shiplap walls, butcher block island, and an antique-style stove, there are plenty of nods that make you feel like you're in a true farmhouse. The statement in this kitchen is its haint-blue cabinetry and oversized sink that feels fresh and fun.
Show Off Your Serveware
With pops of navy, dark wood, hanging pots, and woven leather stools, this kitchen exudes farmhouse style. Here, the star of the show is a thoughtfully selected marble-top kitchen island complete with smart storage. The open shelving keeps the space casual and is the ideal spot to show off some of your favorite serveware.
Bring Back the Skirted Sink
While today it is more common to find cabinetry under your sink, skirts were once commonly used to dress up a pedestal sink, hide the plumbing, or create sneaky storage. Try breaking up your cabinetry and incorporating a fabric from the room to create a vintage-feeling skirted sink.
Install a Floating Shelf
A floating shelf in a large bay window is a great way to make the kitchen extra functional without distracting from the view or blocking natural light. Display your favorite china, everyday dishware, or potted plants and fresh picked flowers.
Don't Forget the Artwork
This kitchen that once served as an outdoor hitching station was added on in the 1940s. A true farmhouse kitchen with whitewashed cabinetry, exposed brick, marble countertops, and a generous island, the homeowner completed the cozy space by hanging artwork throughout the room.
Include a Farm Table
This inviting white kitchen uses a large farm table with plush chairs in lieu of an island. It also doubles as a breakfast table and prep-station.
Open Up the Kitchen
Limited upper cabinetry is the way to go in a farmhouse-style kitchen, so don't be afraid of open shelving. It's a fun and practical way to store kitchen and dining supplies while doubling as decor (and makes a case for displaying your china pattern all year long). Either mix and match what is on display, or keep it cohesive as seen here.
Go Green
While we will always love a classic all-white kitchen, you shouldn't be afraid to go bold with paint. Try painting the walls, cabinetry, or trim an unexpected color. The rich green of these cabinets adds depth and interest to a large space.
Keep it Neutral
Rachel Halvorson kept it simple in her mountain-house kitchen with a natural color palette. For a simple farmhouse, painting everything white makes the best backdrop for layering neutrals. Think warm Roman shades, exposed wood, and unfussy furnishings.
Paint the Floors
The painted floors of this small kitchen bring an energetic feel to an otherwise humble space.
Display Your Pots
The details and mixed materials in this spacious kitchen create a dynamic yet cohesive room. Hanging pots and pans from the copper light fixture above the island saves storage space and adds to the contrast seen throughout the kitchen. You can also hang them on the wall or on a similar fixture next to your stove.
Layer in a Rug
If you have a large, open area in your kitchen, try anchoring the space with a durable rug.
Save Space With a Banquette
Having a seating area in or adjacent to the kitchen is a distinguishing feature of any farmhouse. When there isn't quite enough room for a table surrounded by chairs, create a cozy nook with a banquette or bench.
Let Your Silver Shine
Fill open shelves with beloved silver from platters to pitchers. Glass-front cabinetry or an antique china cabinet are also great ways to display your collection.
Hang Curtains Inside Cabinetry
Skirted sinks and Roman shades aren't the only places to utilize fabric in the kitchen. Whether you just want to change up the look of your glass-front cabinetry or hide the clutter, a pretty patterned fabric is just the way to do it.