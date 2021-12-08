Here's How Much It Costs To Update Your Countertops

When it comes to the kitchen, we all know that this space can be the heart of our homes. Whether your kitchen (or ideal kitchen) is bright and airy or takes designs notes from classic blue and white patterns, a beautifully functional kitchen is a welcoming space for all to cook and dwell.

For many home cooks, the recipe to success depends on having reliable and functional kitchen countertops, ideally adding to the overall aesthetic as well. Now the question arises: If you're looking to give your kitchen a face-lift with new countertops, how much does it cost to update?

We tapped Home Care Expert, Bailey Carson, at Angi to give us the lowdown on kitchen counter renovations.

Kitchen Countertop Update Cost

Modern home renovations costs vary depending on the material, square footage, layout, and location. However, Carson shares that installing countertops tends to range from $1,850 to $4,200. However, estimates can be as low as $400 or clock in well over $8,000 depending on the factors above.

Homeowners looking to update their kitchen counters should note that countertops are typically priced by square foot, ranging from $10 to $70 per square foot.

Just as the cost of living fluctuates from state to state, the cost of home renovations varies as well. Carson says that the average cost of countertops in Charlotte, North Carolina, is $1,610 to $3,185. The price in Dallas, Texas, is a range of $1,565 to $3,560. To update counter space in Austin, Texas, the price point is likely between $2,080 and $4,470.

The Cost of Natural Stone Kitchen Countertop Material

Whether your personal home décor taste leans toward granite or marble, tile or porcelain, there are a number of countertop materials to select from when refreshing the heart of your home. Just as there is a variety of material to choose from, each has its own pros, cons, and price ranges.

Carson shares that while natural stone materials (quartz, granite, marble, copper, etc.) are on-trend, they tend to be more costly than synthetic materials (acrylic and laminate).

"[Quartz] is a beautiful, strong, and durable option for countertops," Carson says. "Because of the high quality of the stone, quartz is expensive, but it's also long-lasting." The average cost for quartz countertops ranges from $60 to $200 per square foot, contingent on the stone and kitchen layout.

According to Carson, granite is similar to quartz as it is durable and similarly priced, ranging from $80 to $1,800 per square foot. Unlike quartz, which does not need resealing, "granite needs annual resealing, because it's relatively porous and can stain from water or certain cleaning products, so it requires a bit more maintenance than some alternatives. Granite is easy to install, as it can be added to existing countertops for a visual and protective boost."

Marble, popular on Instagram as well as Pinterest boards, can be priced from $15 to $190 per square foot depending on the quality. When opting for marble countertops, note the potential increase in installation price. Our expert shares that the cost of labor ranges greatly from $35 to $45 per hour or $25 to $220 per square foot, contingent on the contractor and the level of difficulty.

Copper countertops are on the rise and Carson believes it's because they're both antimicrobial and easy to clean. They can set you back between $5,500 and $9,625 on average for a 55-square foot countertop.

The Cost of Synthetic Countertop Materials

If you're looking for budget-friendly options for your countertop update, there are some lower cost per-square-foot varieties to keep in mind.

Synthetic materials are typically less expensive than natural stone, with laminate and acrylic being the most cost effective choices. "Soapstone and tile are also lower-cost options for countertop materials, but they come with some weaknesses like low durability and limited color options," says Carson.

Solid surfaces, comprised of a combination of mineral dust and plastic resins, are least pricey compared to natural stones of quartz or granite, but still have a fresh aesthetic. Laminate surfaces come in an array of colors as well as styles and, according to Carson, are more cost-effective. But with that comes a con: Laminate countertops damage easily. Thankfully they can be protected with the right care, lasting up to 10 to 12 years. When damaged, they can't be repaired, but can easily be replaced and reinstalled.

Soapstone is a fresh, modern, and affordable option as it's low-maintenance as well as simple to clean. Soapstone countertops can cost around $20 to $70 per square foot (not including installation). Soapstone has a high heat resistance and is not easily stained, though it does scratch easily.