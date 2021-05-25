You Can Already Shop Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Amazon—and the Deals Are Good

Get up to 51 percent off top brands like Le Creuset, Shark, Ninja, Roomba, and more.
By Sanah Faroke
May 25, 2021
Memorial Day weekend is nearly here! And with the holiday comes Amazon deals and steals aplenty to upgrade and beautify every aspect of your home. But you don't have to wait until May 31 to shop. 

That's because Amazon has already marked down thousands of products ahead of the long weekend, from bedding and mattresses to indoor and outdoor furniture to kitchen and cooking essentials. We did a little digging and found some of the best Memorial Day sale deals that are going on right this second—in fact, you can save up to 51 percent if you shop today. 

Start with the heart of the home by checking out cookware deals from top brands like Le Creuset and Lodge. There are also deep discounts on blenders, griddles, and coffee makers from customer-favorite brands like Ninja, Cuisinart, and Keurig, respectively. 

You can also spend more time in the backyard by outfitting your outdoor space with patio furniture sets, umbrellas, and fire pits that are now up to 43 percent off. And to jazz up the living room, look no further than these deals on accent rugs, loveseat couches, and coffee tables with hidden storage capabilities.

While furniture and mattresses are at the forefront of the holiday sale, cleaning products are seeing some major price cuts too. We're talking about savings on Amazon best-selling brands like Roomba, Shark, Hoover, and Bissell, just to name a few. Equipped with the latest advancements in cleaning technology, they can steam away stained grout, suction up deeply rooted pet messes (yes, even in carpets), and vacuum hands-free with the push of a button. 

Keep scrolling to shop early Memorial Day deals at Amazon now and take advantage of these sale prices before the weekend even begins.

Best Bedding and Mattress Deals:

Best Furniture and Decor Deals:

Best Outdoor Deals: 

Best Kitchen and Cookware Deals: 

Best Vacuum, Steamers, and Mop Deals: 

Best Pet Deals: 

