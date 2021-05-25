You Can Already Shop Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Amazon—and the Deals Are Good
Memorial Day weekend is nearly here! And with the holiday comes Amazon deals and steals aplenty to upgrade and beautify every aspect of your home. But you don't have to wait until May 31 to shop.
That's because Amazon has already marked down thousands of products ahead of the long weekend, from bedding and mattresses to indoor and outdoor furniture to kitchen and cooking essentials. We did a little digging and found some of the best Memorial Day sale deals that are going on right this second—in fact, you can save up to 51 percent if you shop today.
Start with the heart of the home by checking out cookware deals from top brands like Le Creuset and Lodge. There are also deep discounts on blenders, griddles, and coffee makers from customer-favorite brands like Ninja, Cuisinart, and Keurig, respectively.
You can also spend more time in the backyard by outfitting your outdoor space with patio furniture sets, umbrellas, and fire pits that are now up to 43 percent off. And to jazz up the living room, look no further than these deals on accent rugs, loveseat couches, and coffee tables with hidden storage capabilities.
While furniture and mattresses are at the forefront of the holiday sale, cleaning products are seeing some major price cuts too. We're talking about savings on Amazon best-selling brands like Roomba, Shark, Hoover, and Bissell, just to name a few. Equipped with the latest advancements in cleaning technology, they can steam away stained grout, suction up deeply rooted pet messes (yes, even in carpets), and vacuum hands-free with the push of a button.
Keep scrolling to shop early Memorial Day deals at Amazon now and take advantage of these sale prices before the weekend even begins.
Best Bedding and Mattress Deals:
- Mellanni Brushed MicrofiberBed Sheet Set, $29.97 with coupon (orig. $42.97)
- Utopia Bedding Printed Bed Sheet Set, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Bare Home Goose Down Comforter Set, $39.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Easeland Mattress Pad Pillow Top, $37.91 with coupon (orig. $49.90)
- Linenspa Gel-Infused Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $71.83 (orig. $77.99)
- SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress, $119.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Zinus Gel-Infused Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $200 (orig. $235.38)
- Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $231.65 (orig. $249.99)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $535 (orig. $595)
- Purple Mattress, $999 (orig. $1,049)
Best Furniture and Decor Deals:
- Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Geometric Area Rug, $36.12 (orig. $148)
- mDesign Vertical 2-Drawer Dresser Storage Chest, $39.99 (orig. $47.99)
- Haton Modern Side Table, $39.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Kamiler Rustic Dresser with Shelves, $69.99 (orig. $105.99)
- Cozayh Rustic Farmhouse Accent End Table, $94.99 (orig. $105.99)
- Yaheetech Rustic Lift Top Storage Coffee Table, $99.99 (orig. $128.99)
- Prepac Salt Spring 3-Drawer Nightstand, $108.99 (orig. $145.85)
- Amazon Basics Adjustable Foam Floor Sofa, $118 (orig. $124.95)
- East West Cottage Wooden Dining Table, $149.62 (orig. $162.18)
- Walker Edison 4-Drawer Modern Wood Dresser, $213.76 (orig. $269)
- Zinus Josh Sofa, $349.45 (orig. $420.14)
- Novogratz Leyla Loveseat, $289.99 (orig. $340.20)
Best Outdoor Deals:
- Knoikos Expandable Garden Hose, $39.94 (orig. $69.99)
- Kingso Outdoor Fire Pit, $47.99 with coupon (orig. $70)
- Bdecoru Hanging Hammock Chair Swing, $61.72 with coupon (orig. $79.95)
- Qilloway Outdoor Deep Seat Chair Cushion Set, $66.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Songmics Hanging Hammock Chair, $67.99 (orig. $84.99)
- AbcCanopy 7.5-Foot LED Patio Umbrella, $81.56 with coupon (orig. $95.95)
- Hammock Sky Brazilian Double Hammock, $57.97 (orig. $73.99
- Fruiteam 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Walker Edison Modern Acacia Wood Patio Loveseat, $179.62 (orig. $263)
- Weber Spirit Gas Grill, $469 (orig. $529.99)
- Hanover Traditions 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set, $879 (orig. $999)
Best Kitchen and Cookware Deals:
- Magic Bullet Blender, $29.07 (orig. $39.88)
- Lodge 13-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $34.90 (orig. $55.99)
- GoWise 5-Qt Programmable Air Fryer, $67.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler, $69.95 (orig. $79.99)
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $109.99)
- Ninja Professional Countertop Blender, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Dash Deluxe Compact Cold Press Power Juicer, $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, $91.21 (orig. $185)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Grill, $99.95 (orig. $169.95)
- Frigidaire Compact Ice Maker, $101.99 (orig. $129.99)
- RCA Mini Fridge with Freezer, $155.14 (orig.$169.99)
- GE Freestanding Compact Refrigerator, $249 (orig. $289.99)
- Blendtec Classic Blender, $347.34 (orig. $407.34)
Best Vacuum, Steamers, and Mop Deals:
- Bissell Steam Shot Surface Steam Cleaner, $29.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $79.98 (orig. $95.99)
- Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $99 (orig. $129.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick 4-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $104.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $164.97 (orig. $199.99)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum, $189.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99)
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $279.99)
Best Pet Deals:
- Chuck It! Ultra Ball, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Outward Hound Dog Interactive Treat Puzzle Toy, $14.32 (orig. $24.99)
- ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No-Stuffing Squeaky Dog Toy, $10.69 (orig. $15.99)
- Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, $18.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Pet Craft Supply Soho Dog Bed, $18.53 (orig. $24.99)
- Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats, $19.98 (orig. $24.99)
- Pioneer Pet Swan Drinking Fountain, $35.88 (orig. $39.99)