Duck Dynasty’s Jep Robertson Lists His Gorgeous Northern Louisiana Mansion

Youngest brother Jep is leaving the nest and selling his beautiful home in the Claiborne neighborhood of West Monroe, Louisiana (aka Robertson Row) featured a handful of times on the A&E series, for a relatively modest $1.4 million. Jep his wife Jessica and their five children relocated to Austin in August to launch their food truck, Jep’s Southern Roots. Check out some of the house below and you can see the full listing on Homes.com.