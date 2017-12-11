Duck Dynasty’s Jep Robertson Lists His Gorgeous Northern Louisiana Mansion

By Meghan Overdeep
December 11, 2017
Youngest brother Jep is leaving the nest and selling his beautiful home in the Claiborne neighborhood of West Monroe, Louisiana (aka Robertson Row) featured a handful of times on the A&E series, for a relatively modest $1.4 million.  Jep his wife Jessica and their five children relocated to Austin in August to launch their food truck, Jep’s Southern Roots. Check out some of the house below and you can see the full listing on Homes.com.

Jep Robertson's Home Has Great Curb Appeal

You don’t need to be a Duck Dynasty fan to appreciate this piece of Robertson family real estate.

A Warm and Welcoming Living Room for the Whole Family

With 6,457 square feet, the rustic chic residence boasts six bedrooms, five and a half baths, and enough shiplap on the ceilings and walls to set your inner Joanna Gaines’ heart aflutter.

A Professional-Grade Kitchen with a Beautiful View

This kitchen boasts cabinets for days and an island large enough for the entire Robertson family to gather around. Think of the amount Christmas cookies that could be made with all of that space!

A Rustic Oasis Master Bathroom

Details like 100-year-old wooden beams, vintage barn doors and a stunning standalone copper tub in the master bathroom will likely have house hunters flocking to the 1.5 acre estate.

Spacious Master Bedroom is the a Serene Retreat

After taking a luxurious bath in that copper tub, this large master bedroom is the perfect place to hit the hay.

Great Outdoor Entertaining Space

This sprawling waterside patio is a great spot for a family cookout.

