18 Interior Window Trim Ideas for Any Home Style
When it comes to adding color and personality to a space, it's easy to forget about the interior window trim in favor of large-scale opportunities, like the walls, ceiling, floor, and furnishings. But take a closer look, and you'll see just how impactful this small design detail can be. There's nothing wrong with classic, crisp white or warm wood tones––in fact, you'll see some in this list! But a bold blue or the perfect pop of purple can be just the thing to dial in a room's design. From painted hues to stylishly steel-framed, these interior window trim ideas are sure to inspire.
Go Soft and Sweet
This room, with its pale lavender trim and eye-catching wallpaper, is proof positive that pretty purples–even pastels–can feel all grown up in the right scheme.
Incorporate a Classic
In this Sea Island beach house, a stained wood interior window trim grounds the otherwise breezy scheme with traditional, timeless style.
Work with the Wallpaper
With a wallpaper as showstopping as Scion Shibori wallpaper in Lagoon on the walls, it's only right to complement with a window trim in a matching hue.
Bring the Outside In
In our 2020 Idea House, an earthy green hue on the interior window trim connects the interiors to the verdant landscape just beyond the window panes.
Let Colorful Cabinets Be Your Muse
Sometimes, more is more. Take a cue from the cabinets and contrast bold, busy wallpaper with a fun-but-uniform color.
Flip the Script
There's nothing wrong with a colorful room with white trim. But why not turn it inside out? In this space by Whitney McGregor, teal trim adds playful contrast to crisp white walls.
Go Greige
Subtle and subdued is the name of the game when it comes to greige, and this neutral space nails it.
Remember That Sometimes One Shade Fits All
Take a cue from this stunning laundry room and try a bold hue, like Benjamin Moore's Slate Teal (2058-20), from floor to ceiling–including the interior window trim.
Brighten with White
A coat of earthy green paint on the walls gives this lake house a woodsy sense of place, while white trim brightens and lightens.
Add a Little Architectural Salvage
At this family farmhouse in Georgia, the owner put a fresh spin on interior windows by adding a hand-carved antique privacy screen from India.
Dream Sweet with Soft Blue
Sherwin-Williams Silver Lake on the trim feels right at home in this peaceful bedroom retreat.
Mix and Match
Look closely at the interior window trim of this warm, woodsy home and you'll see it boasts the best of both worlds: character-rich stained wood on the casing and a soft green paint on the grilles.
Pair Bold with Bold
A funky wallpaper calls for a trim to match (literally and figuratively!), and this bold blue rises to the occasion.
Tone it Down with Something Traditional
In this jewelbox of a home, a dark stain on the wood of the interior window trim balances out the punchy patterns and rich tones of the textiles.
Make it Modern
Stately gray makes a statement on the vent hood and interior window trim in this contemporary kitchen. (And pairs perfectly with the cabinets, coated in Outerspace by Sherwin-Williams!)
Create a Cozy Cottage Vibe
White walls with white trim feels completely classic cottage, particularly when paired with beadboard walls and painted wood floors.
Don't Sleep on Steel
Painted trim doesn't get to have all the fun. Steel is always stylish and statement-making, as proven by the steel-framed windows in this chic Nashville home.
Try Tone-on-Tone
Serene and soothing, this space gets its subtly chic ambiance from a clean coat of taupe across walls and window trim alike.