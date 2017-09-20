Dutch Doors We're Absolutely Loving
You've heard that the eyes are the windows to the soul. Well, in that sense, doors are the windows to the soul of the home. (Yes, we know your home has actual windows too…just stick with us.) Your front door welcomes guests for the first time, gives personality at a glance from the street, and can be the ultimate conversation-starter if given the chance. Your mudroom door herds in a gaggle of children, wrangles in your beloved muddy pups, and is an epicenter of daily family life. So, when doors are woven so finely into our lives, why settle? Why not go with the ever-lovable, charm-pouring, personality-popping Dutch door? That's what we said after falling head-over-heels in love with these Dutch doors. Bright pops of color, classic design, and a welcoming demeanor makes us want to saw all of our non-Dutch doors right in half (caution: not the best idea). From exterior to interior, these Dutch doors have captured our hearts and made it onto our to-do list.
Blue Skies
Who doesn't love a blue front door? This cheerful Dutch door was inspired by blue skies, and Behr's Greek Isles (P510-1) was the perfect shade to mimic them.
Secret Bar
This traditional Georgian home in Atlanta is hiding a world of color behind its classic brick façade. Nowhere is that more apparent than in this wet bar hiding behind a charming Dutch door in the den. Sherwin-Williams' timeless shade Naval (SW 6244) was just right for the space. "It's an unexpected little jewel box," says designer Margaret Kirkland. "The deep color makes it feel hip, and the Dutch door is an interesting architectural detail."
Historic Restoration
After their parents bought a 1929 Blue Ridge Mountains vacation home in 1993, the three Morten sisters eventually transformed their childhood summer house to fit their own growing families. When the concept of a major renovation first came up, each sister independently asked their dad to preserve the home's original Dutch entry door, which Collinsville, Virginia-based Freeman's Restoration brought back to its original glory using historical techniques.
Old-World Details
Our 2011 Idea House in the Texas Escondido community on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson is full of European inspiration. The Mediterranean villa-inspired space includes thoughtful exterior details like gold sandstone and bright blue trim. A series of terraces and courtyards, like this garden court, contribute to a sense of connectivity between the indoors and outdoors.
Light and Bright
Designer Suzanne Kasler rescued a dark and dated kitchen and laundry room with some classic white subway tile and a few fun surprises, like a coat of high-gloss lilac paint on the ceiling and a charming Dutch door to keep the dogs contained or the laundry quiet when guests are over.
Backyard Beauty
If you think this woodworking shed is charming, just wait until you see the picture-perfect home it's inspired by. Stunning additions like copper drainpipes, wood siding, and of course, a Dutch door, add to the custom appeal.
Kitchen Charm
This Nashville home designed by Sarah Bartholomew is a masterclass in Georgian style. In the L-shaped kitchen, a classic but textured foundation of white shiplap walls, marble counters, and a Dutch door set the cozy but fresh tone. Accessories like French bistro stools, topiaries, Chippendale dining chairs, and blue and white ginger jars add character.