Smart Style Ideas from a Historic Lowcountry Cottage
Check out the great design ideas in our Habersham, South Carolina, getaway home.
Wraparound
All homes in the Habersham community are required to have a front porch. Architect Eric Moser took this design detail a step further and wrapped the porch to the side. Two sets of French doors access this outdoor living area from the great room. "It's a great extension of the living and dining areas," says interior designer Barbara Yergens. "What a bonus!"
Walk Up
Gas lanterns on either side of the front door are especially inviting at dusk/cocktail hour. "I consider the front porch the foyer of a Habersham home," says interior designer Barbara Yergens.
A Clear View
The building team chose energy-efficient windows designed to protect against decay, water, and termites―especially important considerations for durability and sustainability. Framed by low-maintenance, operable composite shutters, homeowners can rest assured that getaways won't turn into working holidays.
Look Closely
A paved walk and painted steps invite guests to the side porch. A close look at the exterior reveals traditional clapboard siding with a twist. Instead of wood, the design team used a composite, fiber-cement material―a more durable choice for the waterfront climate.
Every Bit Counts
Architect Eric Moser made sure to build in a lot of storage and a lot of charm to this just under 1,700-square foot plan. Throughout the house, architecture dictates built-in shelving, window seats, nooks, and crannies. "Eric is a master of maximizing small spaces," says interior designer Barbara Yergens. "The economic use of square footage and storage is imperative in cottage design."
History in the Making
The furnishings in the guest bedroom (designed as part of the Habersham collection by Seabrook Classics) take inspiration from a door frame in an old Lowcountry home. The finish is painted marsh green and hand-rubbed for an instant sense of age. Swing arm lamps free up tabletop space making room for knickknacks and a favorite novel.
Take It Outside
A potting shed anchors the home's walled garden. Palms, Carolina jessamine, and flowering perennials frame a paved sidewalk and patio. This backyard hideaway with its sturdy potting shelf is just as attractive as it is practical. There's room enough inside for storing garden tools and beach toys.
Find Inspiration
Interior designer Barbara Yergens seems to have pulled the home's color palette from this painting (by South Carolina artist Deborah Martin) in the primary bedroom. Sunset red and marsh grass gold sets a warm, serene scene. "If you've ever seen the sun reflected on the golden marshes, you'll never forget it," says Barbara.
Drop It
A beach/mud room segues to the back porch. More evidence of the architect's thoughtful design, this dropping ground welcomes sandy shoes and wet towels. An iron coat rack enhanced with sparrows adds a dramatic, artsy vibe.
Flaunt It
A red shutter cleverly hides the fuse box, turning what could have been an eyesore into a work of art. A transom above this bedroom hallway is an old-fashioned detail designed to allow light to filter into darker areas.
Think Outside the Sink
In the powder room, a vessel sink gains more prominence with a slab of wood shaped to mimic the design of the bowl. Faucets are anchored to the wall to free up counterspace. Their silver finish is a nice contrast to the rustic, natural wood accent.
Say Ah
The upstairs bath is stylish enough with its sleekly designed silver-finish hardware. Add in a whimsical crab sculpture and a string of fish on the shower curtain, and the look is both delightful and decadent.
