Bayou Bend Floor Plans

By Jennifer Berno July 13, 2010
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Matthew Gleason

Explore the floor plans of our 2010 Idea House in Covington, LA.

First Floor

Guest BedroomThe downstairs bedroom and bath give overnight guests privacy.
Built-Ins
Beneath the stairs are a home office and a deluxe wet bar.
Breakfast Nook
Two built-in banquettes comfortably seat at least eight people in the light-filled breakfast nook.
Kitchen
A ceiling-mounted Roman shade pulls down between cypress beams for privacy.
Living Room
Intersecting cypress beams visually distinguish the living room, foyer, and dining room in this open floor plan.
Study
A cozy study closes off from the open living spaces with cypress pocket doors.

Second Floor

Jack-and-Jill
The upstairs kids bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath.
Den
Wall-to-wall bookcases with a built-in bench face a TV cabinet in the den.
Primary Bath
The luxurious primary bath has a freestanding tub, double vanities, and a Carrara marble shower.
Vanity
The vestibule beside the primary bedroom serves as a vanity area and opens onto the front balcony.

Garage Apartment

StudioThe studio apartment above the garage offers its own kitchen, dining, living, sleeping, and bath areas.

Garage

The garage is large enough for two cars and plenty of storage.

By Jennifer Berno