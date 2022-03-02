Idea House 2022: We're Building a Coastal Carolina Home
For over 30 years, Southern Living has been creating signature custom homes that celebrate life in the South, each reflecting our take on the style, comfort, and innovation of the times. For 2022, we are thrilled to announce our Idea House is under construction in Oriental, North Carolina. Our new coastal getaway is set in the scenic waterfront village of River Dunes, a Southern Living-and Coastal Living-inspired community. It's located on a 1,324-acre peninsula, overlooking where the Neuse River meets the Pamlico Sound. The boating community of River Dunes is built around an award-winning harbor and rooted in maritime village tradition.
Centered around the concept of 'The Great Escape,' this year's Idea House takes its inspiration from the laid-back charm of the Carolina coast. Located directly across from the harbor (with water views), the house will be approximately 4,125 square feet, with extensive wraparound porches and outdoor living spaces that are made for entertaining. Our dreamy getaway in the nautical community of River Dunes will embrace elements that help simplify life and enjoy time spent with family and friends.
Meet the Team:
For this year's home, we called on the ultimate Southern dream team to bring our vision to life: interior designer Charlotte Lucas from Charlotte, North Carolina; builder Jordan Maroules of SLD Custom Homes from Morehead City, North Carolina; and architect William Court of the Court Atkins Group from Bluffton, South Carolina.
Our 2022 Idea House will debut in the September 2022 issue. Readers will have the opportunity to purchase our Idea House plan and build their own dream home on the water. The Idea House will be open for tours starting in July 2022.