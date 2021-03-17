Southern Living Idea House 2021: We're Building a Kentucky Home 

For over 30 years, Southern Living has been creating signature custom homes that celebrate life in the South, each reflecting our take on the style, comfort, and innovation of the times. For 2021, we are thrilled to announce that our Idea House is currently under construction in the The Breakers at Prospect community in Louisville, Kentucky. This year's house centers on the concept of the forever home, one that's designed for all stages of life with spaces that meet the evolving needs of families, from multi-use studio-style rooms and in-law suites to creative outdoor living areas. With a sophisticated yet classic and approachable style, our Kentucky home will have river views and a footprint of about 5,000 square feet.

Image zoom Credit: Brandon Ingram Design

What was your inspiration for designing the house?

Jimmy King: "Our goal was to create a home with a timeless design with modern elements that are both elegant and functional. It was also very important to position this home on the lot in a way that fully takes advantage of the spectacular views. We have a fantastic opportunity to capitalize on such a beautiful setting in Louisville, Kentucky."

Sarah Bartholomew: "My vision is a new version of an old American house. My projects are always rooted in classic design principles. I'd love for this home to feel edited, warm, and comfortable – like your favorite pair of jeans."

Brandon Ingram: "We wanted to create a house that spoke of home from many different perspectives. It's a classic Southern house at its roots, but has subtle nods and references to a broader spectrum of American architecture. It's dressy but casual, and refined but comfortable, and it incorporates rooms and spaces that make it universally functional!"

Tickets will be available to take in-person tours this summer, with appropriate guidelines and safety protocols in place. A portion of the proceeds of home tour tickets will go to several local charities including The LEE Initiative, the Louisville-based nonprofit co-founded by Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, and Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, a cancer support community providing more than 180 free monthly program offerings.