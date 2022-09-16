2022 Idea House: Step Inside Our Coastal Carolina Home

For our 2022 Idea House, we hightailed it to the North Carolina coast to build a gathering place that inspires relaxation and invites togetherness.

A man cruises past in a top-down, vintage blue convertible—speedy enough to catch a breeze but not so fast that he can't give a friendly wave. "That's what it's all about right there," says Ed Mitchell, the president and a founding developer of River Dunes, a community just outside the fishing village of Oriental, North Carolina. Positioned where the Neuse River flows into the Pamlico Sound, this is a place where rest and relaxation come easily. It was a no-brainer for the location of our 2022 Idea House—a winsome and unfussy retreat where there's plenty of room for the whole family (and the occasional surprise guest) to stretch out and settle into an unhurried rhythm of leisure.

Idea House living room Referencing the delft tiles often found in historic homes, she wrapped the great room fireplace in blue-and-white scenes from Renaissance Tile & Bath to ground the modern look. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

We engaged a talented team from across the Carolinas to craft our coastal getaway: interior designer Charlotte Harris Lucas of Charlotte Lucas Interior Design, builder Jordan Maroules of SLD Custom Homes, architect William Court of Court Atkins Group, and landscape architect Daniel Keefer of Witmer Jones Keefer, Ltd. "For me, an escape isn't a spot to go and hide," says Charlotte. "It's somewhere you can feel happy and calm but also inspired and rejuvenated. It's important to have a place that evokes those feelings...not just in you but in the guests who might come over too." The home is designed with the main house in front and two additional structures, a carriage house (which has a bonus suite over the garage) and an artist's studio/guesthouse, flanking a courtyard in the back. "This layout creates opportunities not only for family connectivity but also for getting away," says William. With a winning combination of cohesive indoor-outdoor spaces and interiors that subtly nod to the coastal locale, our team dreamed up a waterfront escape that's cleverly current and thoughtfully tied to tradition.

Millwork details Dawn Nakamura Interiors' coastal take on millwork references the house's location without veering into kitsch. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Frame the Scenery

Since the dining room looks out over the flower-filled courtyard, Charlotte designed it to feel like a garden oasis. She upholstered the chairs in Schumacher's Floreana fabric in Berry and then used the same textile for the window treatments. "This space can be dressed up for a beautiful summer supper with lots of friends or kept simple as a bright and airy breakfast room," says the designer. "It goes both ways." William notes that transom windows over the doors stretch the views from floor to ceiling, adding to the alfresco vibes. "We have porches around three sides of the house, which can affect the light quality," he says. "So we used as much glass as possible to flood the interior with sun."

2022 Idea House dining room 2022 Idea House dining room details

Left: To play up the classic treillage, crafted by Fuller Architectural Panels in Raleigh, she painted the ceiling in one shade and finish (Sherwin-Williams' Barely Pear, SW 9666, in High Gloss) and the trellis in another shade and finish (Sherwin-Williams' White Snow, SW 9541, in Satin). | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Design for Every Day

The kitchen—with its Monogram Appliances Custom Brass Hood and peachy cabinetry (in Sherwin-Williams' Corallite, SW 9698)—is filled with cheery shades. Hardworking amenities, like the Monogram Appliances Stainless Steel Warming Drawer, are handsomely incorporated into the design scheme thanks to custom herringbone-patterned panels by Heirloom Carpentry LLC in Raleigh. In the foyer, Charlotte commissioned North Carolinian Madison Mauck of Mauck Made Art to hand paint the throwback stenciled design on the floors as well as the stair treads. Sherwin-Williams' Tread-Plex is a good option for painting floors, because the finish can withstand high traffic, wet feet, and dirty paws.

2022 Idea House cheery kitchen 2022 Idea House foyer

Left: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Shift into Second

While the primary bedroom is often situated on the first floor, a second-story setup was the only way to go in this house, says William. "We wanted this suite to look out on the harbor and to be on its own, away from the action," notes the architect. "Moving it upstairs to capture those views became really important." Charlotte kept the focus on the water, too, orienting the four-poster bed from Reid Classics toward the private porch. At the foot of the bed, a silk-covered bench from Coley Home makes a pretty perch to slip off shoes or take in the scenery. She chose a creative paint treatment for the walls and hung a floral painting by Mary Kamerer Fine Art for an added burst of color. Command Brand Universal Picture Hangers secure it to the wall and provide flexibility to move pieces from room to room.

2022 Idea House primary bedroom 2022 Idea House primary bedroom patio

Left: Antique furnishings, such as the table by the window, root the wide-open space in timeless style without taking away from the view. "It's all about sophistication and serenity in this room," the designer says. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Marvin French doors open from the primary bedroom onto the upstairs porch. Lounge chairs offer spots to settle in for the sunset. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Savor Little Luxuries

Oomph vanities hand painted by Madison Mauck of Mauck Made Art, the Double Bimini Sconce by Regina Andrew, and a vintage Oushak rug warm up the primary bath. The primary bedroom vanity serves as a sophisticated place to prepare for the day. The Monogram Appliances Double-Drawer Refrigerator (which is hidden by custom panels) keeps eye creams and other skin-care items cool and ready for use.

Idea House 2022 bathroom 2022 Idea House primary bedroom vanity

Left: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Pile On the Patterns

2022 Idea House guest room 2022 Idea House guest room couch

Left: To match the ebullience of the wallpaper, the designer cloaked the stately Reid Classics four-poster twin beds in a zippy shade of green (Sherwin-Williams' Olivetone, SW 9670). Having a pair of beds offers flexibility for hosting guests. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Invite Summerhouse Nostalgia

Charlotte anchored the downstairs guest room in a wide swath of soothing blue (Sherwin-Williams' Morning at Sea, SW 9634) and then wrapped the rest of the space in Saybrook Check Spa Blue by Thibaut. "It's such a classic pattern," she says. More than an aesthetically pleasing sanctuary, a first-floor suite is also a practical move, notes William. "This element can make the home effective for multigenerational living," he says.

Idea House 2022 downstairs guest room 2022 Idea House guest bath

Left: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: An Oomph vanity in a bright custom yellow adds personality to the downstairs guest bath. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Embrace the Classics…

For the screened outdoor living room, Charlotte leaned into tried-and-true details. "It feels like the epitome of a Southern porch with all the wicker," she says. The Summer Classics Home Soho Woven Lounge Chairs and Sofas are ideal for this fireside space. "We covered the cushions in a navy-and-white ticking stripe that's appropriately coastal," she adds about the Sunbrella Pinstripe Navy fabric. "It's like something that would be on a sailboat or yacht."

2022 Idea House screened outdoor living room Pampas Grass Wreath: FairmileHomeDecor/Etsy | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

...But Don't Be Afraid To Rethink Traditional Elements

"We decided to put a twist on Southern louvered shutters and used a decorative wooden panel on the front of the screened outdoor dining area," says William. Underfoot, Zuri Premium Decking in Chestnut by Westlake Royal Building Products mimics the interior floors but is a smarter choice for outdoors since it requires far less maintenance.

2022 Idea House screened outdoor dining area Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

A Low-Maintenance Yard Solution

Idea House 2022 landscaping Lounge chairs by Summer Classics Home foster comfy conversation. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Steal Away Spaces

Six nooks and crannies are designed to offer a little extra breathing room. With a two-story front porch, three bedrooms in the main home, and an additional guesthouse and carriage house, there are plenty of places to find peace and quiet here.

2022 Idea House Upstairs coffee bar 2022 Idea House wet bar 2022 Idea House artist's studio

Left: Walls covered in Sunbrella's Detail Linen and a desk enveloped in Sunbrella's Pique Midnight soften the upstairs coffee bar and reading bay. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Center: Glassware and mugs from the Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's make this spot a gem. Hide out here for a sip of rosé and a bite of Kerrygold cheese. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Natural light and garden hues spill into the backyard getaway through the Marvin Skycove, which serves as a cushy window seat for journaling or napping. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

2022 Idea House powder room 2022 Idea House carriage house 2022 Idea House back kitchen/laundry

Left: Your guests will likely visit the restroom, so invest in the details, says Charlotte. She updated the retrofitted vintage wicker vanity with a coat of paint. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Center: A suite above the garage offers guests a little privacy—and a dose of Americana—with hand-painted stenciling on the walls and a sunny Schumacher floral fabric. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Even the most hardworking corner of the house feels like a mini getaway, thanks to the Alexa-activated GE Profile Sapphire Blue washer and dryer. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Start Dreaming About Your Own Great Escape

To get a full list of sources from this year's Idea House, click here. If you're in the Oriental, North Carolina area you can check it out in person.

Idea House 2022 exterior The garage features Clopay Canyon Ridge Louver insulated doors that deliver nautical vibes with a coat of Sherwin-Williams' Charcoal Blue (SW 2739). | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

