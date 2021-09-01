How To Incorporate a Garage Seamlessly into Your Home's Design

Architect Brandon Ingram (of Atlanta-based C. Brandon Ingram Design) was less than thrilled when he was initially tasked with designing a garage for our Louisville Idea House. He understood, however, that it would be a necessity for cold Kentucky winters. Additionally, having a garage would increase the house plan's versatility so it could be built to suit many different locations. (Find more details about the Riverbend house plan here.) Ingram decided, "If we were going to put a garage in front, then we are going to make it look really exceptional." Here, he shares how to design a carriage house with curb appeal.

Size It Right

The 882-square-foot, three-car garage wraps around the front of the house so views of the river in the backyard aren't obstructed. To visually control the size, Ingram designed the structure to have a lower roofline than the rest of the home. The third bay also has its own separate, slightly lower roofline, "so the massing wouldn't get too carried away," Ingram says. These cozy proportions kept the garage from overpowering the rest of the home, without sacrificing any parking or storage space inside.

A long rear hall connects the garage to the main house, implying the idea that it had been added on over time. "I loved old houses, for instance, when you can tell that the owners must have had a good year and added on. Or someone got a car, so they added on a garage. It's that layering and evolution of a house that I really love," he says. Connecting the carriage house via a breezeway lends an added-on, layered look to the facade.

Boost Curb Appeal