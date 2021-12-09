Our Kentucky Idea House Is All Dressed Up for Christmas

We've decked the halls of our Louisville, Kentucky, Idea House for the holiday season. Step inside to see our festive makeover and steal these simple-yet-striking decorating ideas for your home. The design pros and flower experts at local decor shop Cherry House helped twirl up festive splendor from inside to out. Stop by for a tour of our Idea House, open Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until December 19, 2021. Buy your tickets here: ideahouseky.com (a portion of each ticket benefits Gilda's Club Kentuckiana and The LEE Initiative). Come on in!

Amp Up the Exterior

Trimming the front door and exterior windows with matching evergreen wreaths dials up Christmas curb appeal (shown above). Swags of garland, dressed up with red berries and ribbon, adorn the two obelisks, while twinkle lights add sparkle to the potted boxwoods on the front porch. Handsome all year round, the shutters and carriage house doors (painted Sherwin-Williams' Roycroft Bottle Green, SW 2847) look especially festive in December.

Idea House Holiday Tour Idea House Holiday Tour

Festoon the Foyer

Organic elements and earthy accents complement the entryway's existing palette. Hanging wreaths on mirrors and filling empty baskets or bowls with greenery and pinecones are simple ways to add a dose of cheer. A garland, tied onto the banister with velvet and burlap bows, adds a polished look to the staircase. We twirled up a store-bought magnolia garland with clusters of pine and eucalyptus branches, sprigs of berries, and pinecones (fastened with florist wire).

Liven Up the Living Room

Playing off the living room's existing scheme, frosty blue and snowy white accents help turn the space into a winter wonderland. Brown velvet ribbons and shimmery embellishments add another layer of interest to the evergreen garland draped over the mantel. Repeating similar elements on the Christmas tree gives the room a cohesive holiday look.

Dress Up the Dining Room

A set table is party ready throughout the holiday season. The red-and-white table setting pops against the dining room's neutral backdrop. Instead of one large centerpiece, amaryllis blooms and candlesticks trimmed with holly run down the table (and won't block conversation). A wilder natural arrangement on the sideboard can be set out for Thanksgiving and kept on display throughout December.

Embellish the Kitchen

The blue-and-white palette continues to the kitchen with decor that plays off the patterned floor. Tiny touches like small wreaths on windows, flocked mini trees on the open shelves, and delicate swags over the barstools add a spirited look to the room without interfering with the everyday bustle of the hardest-working room in the house.

Holiday hostess tip: A hot chocolate station is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. All you need are festive mugs and a jar filled with marshmallows (for a similar look, try these mugs and canister from The Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's).

Gather 'Round the Wrapping Station

The oval homework table in the family studio can double as a gift wrapping or crafting station, while the built-in desk is a convenient hub for addressing Christmas cards. Taking a cue from the whimsical wallpaper, a flocked tree with vibrant embellishments makes a playful statement.

To All a Goodnight

Why limit cheer to only the main living areas? A small sled filled with holiday finery feels right at home on the main bedroom's skirted bench (left). In the twin bedroom (right), a trio of bottlebrush trees add some sparkle to the blue-and-white palette.

Bring Joy to Every Corner of Your World

Hanging a handsome wreath on the interior window brings simple-yet-spirited look to the library for conference calls and cocktail hour.

A traditional flocked tree gets a merry makeover in the media room with clusters of colorful globes, rich velvet ribbons, snowflake ornaments, and cozy tartan prints.

Whimsical accents like stuffed animals, woven candy canes, and retro metallic ornaments bring holiday magic into the children's study. Instead of a typical tree stand, this kid-size Tannenbaum sits in a wooden planter with burlap wrapped around the base as a skirt.

Entertain Alfresco

In the South, entertaining spills outdoors year-round. The Bluegrass State's surrounding landscape inspired the rustic, natural look for the tablescape and tree. For the centerpiece, pine boughs, white spray-painted branches, pinecones, and bunny tails surround three tall hurricanes. Lighting the pillar candles inside feels especially merry at twilight.