Signature Style Moves to Steal From a Designer

By Zoë Gowen Updated August 01, 2022
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

We gave living by the water a try for our 2019 Idea House, and we knew no one could bring our vision of building a dreamy Southern beach home to life better than Birmingham, Alabama-based designer (and our own former Style Director) Heather Chadduck Hillegas. A veteran photo stylist, Heather knows that its the smallest details that can make the biggest splash. Here, she shares six of her signature styles moves for polishing the spaces of our Crane Island, Florida, Idea House.

Tassels

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

"Dangle them from a skeleton key, hang them on china cabinet doors, and loop them around lamps," says Heather. Here, a creamy tassel pops against the vintage front door painted Sherwin-Williams' Blustery Sky (SW 9140).

A Fully Stocked Bar

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

"Every home should have a celebration station," Heather says. A handcrafted rattan bar is nestled into a corner of the screened porch. Her setup? A vintage tray, mixers, a bowl of citrus, and a julep cup of fresh mint.

Quirky Piece

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

"It's always nice to throw an oddball into the mix. A chair is a good option in a hallway. It can hold a stack of laundry or a stray handbag," the designer says. Situated at the top of a staircase, this antique chair overlooks a busy hallway. Stack a few beach towels on the seat for kids to grab on their way to the beach.

Fresh Clippings

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

"I prefer using cuttings from the yard over formal arrangements," says Heather. She advises picking fronds and ferns with woody stems that hold up. Small vases of fresh clippings bring life to unexpected spaces like powder rooms.

Unexpected Pairings

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

"Ticking stripe is a simple fabric, but here it's a fancy window treatment with a bead fringe hanging from a plain bamboo rod," the designer says. The warm tones of the draperies and brass hardware keep this ladylike guest bedroom feeling cozy.

A Touch of Patina

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

"Have at least one antique item in every room. It brings so much character to the space," says Heather. Guests can have a front-row seat to the sunset by sitting on this upholstered antique sofa in the living room that looks out onto the water.

