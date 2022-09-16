2022 Idea House: Room-By-Room Source Guide

At first glance, the James Hardie Artisan Shiplap Siding reads like traditional siding, but it's actually laid much flatter for a more contemporary look.

Here's a helpful guide for all of your 2022 Idea House decorating inspiration.

Throughout

Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Elevate® collection, Marvin Signature® Collection Ultimate product line – Stone White exterior.

Windows and Exterior Door Distributor: Windows & More.

Engineering Services: Southern Consulting & Engineering, Inc.

Hardwood Flooring: Eastern Wood Products – French White Oak.

Interior Door Hardware: Emtek – Orb knob with Brass Disc Rosette in Unlacquered Brass, Pocket Door Tubular Round in Unlacquered Brass.

Wallpaper Installation: Against the Wall and Chipper King Wallpapering & Graphics.

Window Treatment, Window Seat Cushions, and Custom Pillow Fabrication: Ladies Touch of Newport.

Reupholstery Services: Barefoot Creek Custom Furniture & Reupholstery, LLC.

Shower Doors: Ideal Glass & Mirror Inc.

Construction Waste Dumpsters: Waste Removal.

Moulding & Building Materials: Precision Moulding & Woodworks.

HVAC Equipment: Trane Technologies.

Event & Culinary Additions: Tidewater Grain Company.

Exteriors

Idea House 2022 exterior The garage features Clopay Canyon Ridge Louver insulated doors that deliver nautical vibes with a coat of Sherwin-Williams' Charcoal Blue (SW 2739). | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Elevate® collection, Marvin Signature® Collection Ultimate product line – Stone White exterior.

Exterior Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Siding and Trim – Emerald Exterior Refresh in Pure White SW 7005 (Siding in Satin and Trim in Gloss). Decorative Panels, Louvers and Garage Doors in Emerald Exterior Refresh in Charcoal Blue SW 2739 (Gloss).

Porch Ceilings: Emerald Rain Refresh in Lullaby SW 9136 (Satin).

Siding and Trim: James Hardie – Artisan® Shiplap Siding, Hardie® Trim, Hardie® Soffit.

Siding and Trim Installation: Renovation Exterior.

Decorative Panels on Screened Porch and Courtyard Gate: Fuller Architectural Panels.

Decking: Zuri® Premium Decking by Westlake Royal Building Products™ – in color Chestnut.

Garage Doors: Clopay® Canyon Ridge® Louver insulated doors with composite overlays, Design 52, REC14 windows.

Garage Windows & Doors: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Marvin Signature® Ultimate Inswing French Door with Contemporary Swinging Handle in Dark Bronze.

Exterior Lanterns: The Coppersmith – Winter Park in Oil Rubbed Bronze.

Exterior Handrail Installation: Quillen Welding Services, LLC

Landscape

Southern Living® Plant Collection plants Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Kendra Surface

Landscape Installation and Planters: Harbourside Garden Co.

Hardscape Installation: Joe Raines Landscaping.

Site Prep: Trader Construction Co.

Plants: Southern Living® Plant Collection –Azalea Encore Autumn Moonlight, Distylium Cast in Bronze, Distylium Jewel Box, Ilex Touch of Gold, Podocarpus Roman Candle, Rose It's A Breeze R Ivory Blush, Viburnum Coppertop, Carex EverColor 'Everillo', Lomandra Platinum Beauty, Fatsia 'Spider's Web', Rosemary Chef's Choice, Jasmine Confederate, Crapemyrtle Delta Fusion, Agapanthus Ever White, Azalea Encore Autumn Embers, Hydrangea White Wedding, Camellia Sasanqua and Boxwood Lucky Charm.

Accessories: Summer Classics Home – White Gazing Balls.

Fence Pickets: Precision Moulding & Woodworks.

Custom Gate to Courtyard: Fuller Architectural Panels.

Lawn Maintenance: The Cutting Edge.

First Floor

Entry Porch

Decking: Zuri® Premium Decking by Westlake Royal Building Products™ – in color Chestnut.

Furniture: Summer Classics Home – Haley Teak Bench with Accent Pillow in Sunbrella® Linen Terra Cotta. Croquet Teak Recliner Chairs with Cushions in Sunbrella® Pinstripe Navy with Piping in Arbor Navy. Accent Pillows in Sunbrella® Gingham Striped Mustard. Croquet Teak End Tables and 40" Round Coffee Table.

Planters: Winstons Collection – White Chippendale Planters.

Entry Mat: Serena & Lily – Sailors Knot Doormat.

Foyer

2022 Idea House foyer Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement.

Wallpaper: House of Harris – Fauna in Petrol.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim (Satin) and Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Decorative Floor Paint & Stair Treads: Base in Sherwin-Williams Emerald® Designer Edition™ Taiga SW 9654, Border & Floral Design in Emerald® Designer Edition™ Cotton SW 9581 and Floral Details in Emerald® Designer Edition™ Stone Fruit SW 9699 and Fresh Zest SW 9662. Sherwin-Williams Recommended Floor Paint Product: Tread-Plex™.

Decorative Painting: Mauck Made Art – Floors and Stair Risers.

Chest of Drawers: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. – Anglo-Indian Chest of Drawers.

Table Lamp: Regina Andrew – Georgian Table Lamp in White.

Custom Lamp Shade: Sorella Glenn – Highlands in Sand, Empire shade.

Entry Round Table, Vintage Chandelier, Mirror, Artwork and Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Interior Design.

Great Room

Idea House living room Millwork details

Left: Referencing the delft tiles often found in historic homes, she wrapped the great room fireplace in blue-and-white scenes from Renaissance Tile & Bath to ground the modern look. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Dawn Nakamura Interiors' coastal take on millwork references the house's location without veering into kitsch. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Doors: Marvin Signature® Ultimate – Inswing French Door with Contemporary Swinging Handle in Dark Bronze.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Walls (Eggshell), Trim (Satin) and Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Serendipity SW 9671.

Custom Built-Ins: Heirloom Carpentry LLC.

Custom Built-In Shellwork: Dawn Nakamura Interiors.

Back of Built-In Wallpaper: Schumacher – Edwin Stripe Narrow in Seaglass.

Artwork in Built-Ins: Ratcliffe Art – Marsh Reflection and Marsh Sky.

Fireplace Tile: Renaissance Tile – Delft Landscape Man with Hat, Delft Landscape Lady and Mansion, 5x5x3/8.

Art Above Fireplace: Renée Bouchon Art.

Chandelier: Regina Andrew – Bimini Chandelier Small.

Picture Light: Regina Andrew – Devon Picture Light Large in Natural Brass.

Floor Lamp: Regina Andrew – Otto Floor Lamp in Natural Brass.

Sofas: Highland House – Billy and Clairee Sofa in Schumacher – Roca Redonda in Mineral & Pink with welt in Schumacher – Avery Cotton Plain in Red.

Accent Pillows: Schumacher – Wellfleet Ticking Stripe in Pink with Trim in Samuel & Sons – Carolina Ombre Tassel Fringe in Tuscany. Schumacher – Anastasia in Mustard with Welt in Samuel & Sons – 1/4" Sabine Cord with tape in Amethyst.

Throw on Sofa: Serena & Lily – Fisherman's Knit Throw/Ochre.

Swivel Chairs: Oomph – Madison Swivel Chair in Charlotte Lucas Design Fabric.

Coffee Table: Made Goods – Sariah Coffee Table in Natural Rattan.

Side Tables: Century Furniture – Brunswick End Tables and Serena & LilyEllington Side Table in White.

Table Lamps: Regina Andrew – Jade and Brass Mini Cylinder Lamp.

Bunching Tables: Highland House – Honey Bunch Bunching Tables.

Bolster on Chaise: Serena & Lily – Paige Pillow Cover.

Demilune: Oomph – Chatham Demilune in Creme with Brass Hardware.

Art above Demilune: Eleanor Scott-Davis Fine Art.

Hanging Solutions: Command ™ Brand – Universal Picture Hanger.

Rugs: Annie Selke – Safety Net Earth Woven Wool Rug and Fibreworks – Kochi 6891 Jute with Linen Border.

Magazine Holder: Serena & Lily – Rattan Magazine Holder.

Chaise, Screen, Wicker Table, Artwork and Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Dining Room

2022 Idea House dining room 2022 Idea House dining room details

Left: To play up the classic treillage, crafted by Fuller Architectural Panels in Raleigh, she painted the ceiling in one shade and finish (Sherwin-Williams' Barely Pear, SW 9666, in High Gloss) and the trellis in another shade and finish (Sherwin-Williams' White Snow, SW 9541, in Satin). | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Doors: Marvin Signature® Ultimate – Inswing French Door with Contemporary Swinging Handle in Dark Bronze, Sliding French Door with Contemporary Sliding Handle in Dark Bronze.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Walls & Ceiling (High Gloss) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Barely Pear SW 9666, Trim & Trellis (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition White Snow SW 9541.

Custom Trellis Panels: Fuller Architectural Panels.

Drapery Fabric: SchumacherFloreana Berry with Trim in Sargeant Silk Taffeta in Linden.

Custom Shell Chandelier: Dawn Nakamura Interiors.

Dining Table: Highland House – Fenwick Four Leg Large Dining Table Base with 72" Top.

Dining Chairs: Highland House – Yardley Skirted Dining Chairs in SchumacherFloreana Berry with Trim in Samuel & Sons – Caitlin Tassel Fringe in Celery.

Candles on Dining Table: Serena & Lily – Bobbin Taper Holders/Wood with Tapered Candles/ Chartreuse.

Console Tables: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. – Pair of Fruitwood Console Tables.

Table Lamps: Regina Andrew – Alice Porcelain Flower Table Lamp with Custom Shades from Charlotte Lucas Design in SchumacherFloreana Berry.

Candles on Console Tables: Serena & LilyTapered Candles/Chartreuse and Avocado.

Rug: FibreworksKochi 6891 Jute with Linen Border.

Urns: Mainly Baskets Home – Braided Square Base Urn and Pedestal.

Ferns in Urns: Harbourside Garden Co.

Tableware: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's – Vintage Footed Goblet, Scalloped Dinner Plate in White, Wicker Flower Charger and Brass Flatware.

Napkins: Serena & Lily – Gingham Napkins in Chartreuse.

Basket: Serena & Lily – Scallop Basket.

Artwork & Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Kitchen

2022 Idea House cheery kitchen Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Walls (Eggshell), Ceiling (Flat), Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581, Cabinetry (High Gloss) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Corallite SW 9698.

Pendants: Regina Andrew – Augustine Outdoor Pendant Small in White.

Custom Cabinetry: Heirloom Carpentry LLC.

Cabinet Hardware: Modern-Matter.

Countertop: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Lilac Marble in Honed Finish.

Tile: Renaissance Tile – Oasis Field – Pure, 2x2x1/2.

Sink: Ihrie Supply Co. – Kohler – Bakersfield Undermount in white.

Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Jason Wu for Brizo SmartTouch Pull Down Faucet with Square Spout in Matte White with Pull Down Faucet Wood Lever Handle.

Appliances: Monogram Appliances – 36" Integrated Column Refrigerator and Freezer with custom panel, 48" Duel Fuel Professional Range with 48" Custom Brass Hood and insert, 24" Fully Integrated Dishwasher with custom panel, 30" Smart Five-inOne Wall Oven Statement and 30" Stainless Steel Warming Drawer with custom panel.

Stools: Serena & Lily – Millbrook Counter Stool in Ebony with cushions in Schumacher-Elton Cotton Check in Yellow and Welt in Samuel & Sons – French Piping in Nile Green.

Kitchen Solutions & Tableware: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's – White Dutch Oven and White Alexa Plates.

Butter and Cheese: Kerrygold.

Artwork: Tiel Duncan – Slice of Summer Print 18"x18" and Wade's Tomatoes Print, 11" x 14". Framed by Campania Fine Moulding. Small Artwork on Ledge – Shelba Cook.

Tray: Serena & Lily – Scallop Tray.

Rug: Nashville Rug Gallery.

Antique Plates & Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Interior Design.

Pantry

Hanging Solutions: Command ™ Brand – 15 Pound Large Utility Hook, 10 Pound Caddy, Broom and Mop Grippers and Spray Bottle Hangers.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Walls (Eggshell), Ceiling (Flat), Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Pot Filler: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Artesso Wall Mount Pot Filler in Chrome.

Laundry/Back Kitchen

2022 Idea House back kitchen/laundry Even the most hardworking corner of the house feels like a mini getaway, thanks to the Alexa-activated GE Profile Sapphire Blue washer and dryer. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows & Doors: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Marvin Signature® Ultimate Inswing French Door with Contemporary Swinging Handle in Dark Bronze.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Walls (Eggshell), Ceiling (Flat), Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581, Cabinetry (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Fresh Zest SW 9662. Lighting: Regina Andrew – Montreux Flush Mount in Natural Brass.

Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Artesso Bridge Faucet With Side Sprayer in Chrome.

Sink: Ihrie Supply Co. –Barclay Orabella 27" Drop-in/Undermount Fireclay Kitchen Sink in White.

Countertop: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Calacatta Caldia Marble.

Tile: Renaissance Tile – Oasis Field – Pure, 2x2x1/2.

Cabinet Hardware and Hooks: Modern-Matter.

Washer and Dryer: GE Profile – Sapphire Blue – washer PTW900(5) / dryer PTD90.

Wine Sommelier: Monogram Appliances – Wine Sommelier 84" door with 84" LH SS Glass Door Panel / RH SS Glass Door Panel and Statement Collection Handle Kit.

Dishwasher: Monogram Appliances – 24" Fully Integrated Dishwasher.

Ice Maker: GE Profile Appliances – Opal Nugget Ice Maker.

Cafe Curtain Fabric: Schumacher – Blackwell Linen in Sky with Trim in Samuel & Sons – Somserset Strie Braid in Terra.

Artwork on Laundry Counter: Kate Barreto – "Home is Where I Want to Be" and "Hey-O We Drift In and Out".

Artwork on Back Wall: Hannah Yanetsko – "Love Under the Mystery".

Striped Towels: Weezie – Beach Towel Bundle.

White Towels: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's.

Rug: Serena & Lily – Scallop Jute Rug.

Artwork Above Bench: Renée Bouchon Art.

Bar

2022 Idea House wet bar Glassware and mugs from the Southern Living Collection Exclusively at Dillard's make this spot a gem. Hide out here for a sip of rosé and a bite of Kerrygold cheese. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Ceiling (Flat), Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581, Cabinetry (High Gloss) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Corallite SW 9698.

Lighting: Regina Andrew – Eloise Ceramic Sconce in white and Montreux Flush Mount.

Wallpaper: Phillip Jeffries – Juicy Jute in Blush Set, 9249.

Custom Cabinetry: Heirloom Carpentry LLC.

Cabinet Hardware: ModernMatter.

Countertop: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Lilac Marble in Honed Finish.

Sink: Ihrie Supply Co. – Kohler – Porto Fino Undermount in white.

Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Single-Handle Wall-Mount Lavatory Faucet with Cross Handle in Luxe Gold.

Wine Reserve: Monogram Appliances – Monogram Wine Reserve with custom panel.

Ice Maker: Monogram Appliances – Monogram Ice Maker 15" Nugget Ice with custom panel. Art: Renée Bouchon Art.

Rug: Nashville Rug Gallery.

Books & Tray: The Red Rickshaw.

Glassware: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's – Clear Goblets, Beaded High Ball Glasses, Copper Moscow Mugs and Classic Shaker and Bar Tool Set.

Vintage Glassware & Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Interior Design

Powder Room

2022 Idea House powder room Your guests will likely visit the restroom, so invest in the details, says Charlotte. She updated the retrofitted vintage wicker vanity with a coat of paint. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581. Vanity (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Corallite SW 9698. Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Wallpaper: Phillip Jeffries – Woven Wicker in Cottontail, 1277.

Tile: Renaissance Tile – Oasis Field – Sky, Sea and White, 2x6x3/4.

Custom Shell Crown Molding: Dawn Nakamura Interiors.

Lighting: Regina Andrew – Adeline Sconces Petite and Sigmund Flush Mount in White.

Vanity Refinishing: JKB Refinish.

Vanity Hardware: Modern-Matter.

Countertop: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Calacatta Caldia Marble.

Sink: Ihrie Supply Co. – Barclay – Verdi Above Counter Basin in White.

Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Odin Two-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucet with Cross Handles in Luxe Gold.

Toilet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Kohler – Kathryn in white.

Art: Renée Bouchon Art.

Rug: Nashville Rug Gallery.

Mirror: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Bedroom 3

Idea House 2022 downstairs guest room Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim and Paneling (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Morning at Sea SW 9634, Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Mantra SW 9631.

Wallpaper: Thibaut – Saybrook Check (AT15150) Spa Blue.

Chandelier: Regina Andrew – Boracay Chandelier Small.

Roman Shade and Cafe Curtain Fabric: ThibautWilliamson/ Spa Blue with Pleated Tape in Coral.

Bed: Oomph – Capri Bed, King upholstered in Thibaut – Anna French (AW15150) Saybrook Check/ Spa Blue. Contrast Welt in Thibaut – Prisma/ Autumn.

Quilt: Serena & Lily – Sutter LInen Quilt/White.

Sheets: Serena & Lily – Bristol Sheet Set/ Sky. Pillow Inserts: Serena & Lily – Goose Down Inserts.

Accent Pillows on Bed: Thibaut – Julian/Red and Blue with Welt in Keaton Cord/Sky.

Navy Fringe Throw & Lumbar Pillow: Classic Bedroom Design.

Window Seat Fabric: Thibaut – Dante/Coral with Welt in Prisma/Autumn.

Accent Pillows on Window Seat: Thibaut – Saybrook Check/Spa Blue with Trim in Keaton Cord/Mist.

Artwork on Wall Next to Window Seat: Teil Duncan – "Autumn Figure I" Print, 11x14. Framed by Campania Fine Moulding.

Chair: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Accent Pillow on Chair: Thibaut – Saybrook Check/ Spa Blue with Pleated Tape in Sunshine.

Throw on Chair: Native Spun.

Stools: Universal Furniture – Rattan Stool in Egret with Custom Fabric in Thibaut – Club Velvet/Slate.

Chest: Highland House – Wegner Chest.

Artwork above Chest: Ann Schwartz Art – "Wild Blue".

Mirror: Serena & Lily – Cyprus Bone Inlay Mirror.

Rug: Stark Carpet – Jasmine in Orange.

Bedside Tables: Charlotte Lucas Interior Design.

Table Lamps: Regina Andrew – Hope Table Lamp.

Basket: Serena & Lily – Petaluma Basket.

Art in Entry: Pamela Wingard Fine Art.

Art in Nook: The Red Rickshaw.

Bath 3

2022 Idea House guest bath An Oomph vanity in a bright custom yellow adds personality to the downstairs guest bath. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Ceiling (Flat), Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Wallpaper: Supply Showroom – Cacti in Sky.

Lighting: Regina Andrew – Malibu Flush Mount and Nantucket Sconces in Natural Brass.

Mirror: Regina Andrew – Hale Wall Mirror in Natural Brass.

Vanity: Oomph – Capri Vanity Large in Custom ColorSunbeam Yellow SW 0078.

Countertops: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Dumond Quartzite.

Tile: Renaissance Tile – Floor, Shower Floor – Shoal Basket Mosaic – Snow & Fog, Shower Walls – Nest Field Cloud, Nest Field Haze 2.5x5, Bathroom Walls – Nest Field Cloud Nest Field Haze 2.5x5, Bathroom Walls Cap, Liner – Nest Bricklan Lnr – Cloud 1.25x7.5, Nest Liner Mld – Cloud .5x7.5, Bathroom & Shower Molding – Nest Base Mld – Cloud 4x7.5.

Sink: Ihrie Supply Co. – KohlerVerticyl Rectangle Undermount in White. Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Rook Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Cross Handles in Chrome.

Toilet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Kohler – Cimarron in white.

Shower System: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Essential Shower Series 7" Classic Wall Mount Shower Arm And Flange with 7" Classic Round H2Okinetic Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead in Chrome.

Roman Shade Fabric: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Towels & Bath Mat: Weezie – Pied Edge Towels and Bath Mat.

Outdoor Living Porch

2022 Idea House screened outdoor living room Pampas Grass Wreath: FairmileHomeDecor/Etsy | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Fireplace Mantle Surround: Southern Stone Crafters LLC.

Decking: Zuri® Premium Decking by Westlake Royal Building Products – in color Chestnut.

Lounge Area Furniture: Summer Classics Home – Soho Woven Lounge Chairs and Sofas with Cushions in Sunbrella® Pinstripe Navy piped in Sunbrella® Premier Mustard, Lakeshore Teak 48" Square Coffee Table. Accent Pillows – Sunbrella® Premier Mustard, Halo Mustard, Halo, Premier Sage, Mallard Light and Linen Terra Cotta.

Game, Tray and Coasters: Serena & Lily – Connect the Dots, Westchester Tray and Priano Coasters.

Glasses: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's – Bali High Ball Glasses and Green Salad Plates.

Rug: Annie SelkeTattersail Indigo Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Throws: Native Spun.

Planters: Winstons Collection – White Chippendale Planters.

Vintage Tables & Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Outdoor Dining

2022 Idea House screened outdoor dining area Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Decking: Zuri® Premium Decking by Westlake Royal Building Products – in color Chestnut.

Dining Area Furniture: Summer Classics Home – Paige Teak Rectangular Dining Table, Roma Arm Chairs with Cushions in Sunbrella® Pinstripe Navy.

Decorative Panels: Fuller Architectural Panels.

Table Runner: Sunbrella® – Sail Away/Sunflower.

Napkins: Sunbrella® – Sail Away/Sunflower and Detail Persimmon.

Tableware: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's – Seagrass Chargers, Cabbage Dinner Plate in White, Cabbage Salad Plates in Green, Beaded High Ball Glass in Green, Clear Goblets, Tortoise Flatware and Cabbage Salt and Pepper Shakers.

Planters: Winstons Collection – White Chippendale Planters.

Second Floor

Upstairs Hallway

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement.

Wallpaper: House of Harris – Fauna in Petrol.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim (Satin) and Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Decorative Stair Riser Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Base in Emerald ™ Designer Edition Taiga SW 9654, Floral Design in Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581 and Floral Details in Emerald ™ Designer Edition Stone Fruit SW 9699 and Fresh Zest SW 9662. Recommended Product – Treadplex.

Decorative Painting: Mauck Made Art – Floors and Stair Risers.

Runner: Annie Selke – Rugby Stripe Light Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug.

Artwork: Renée Bouchon Art.

Primary Bedroom Vanity

2022 Idea House primary bedroom vanity Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim (Satin), Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581, Cabinetry (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Carambola SW 9667.

Wallpaper: Phillip Jeffries – Boucle Nights in 8971 Gone Platinum.

Sconces: Regina Andrew – Clove Sconce Double with Custom Shades by Sorella Glenn-Fern in Slate.

Refrigerator Drawers: Monogram Appliances – Monogram Double Drawer Refrigerator with custom panel.

Cabinet Hardware: Modern-Matter.

Upholstered Stool: Universal Furniture – Love Joy Bliss Pouf with Soft Gold Metal Finish. Mirror, Artwork & Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Primary Bedroom Closet

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company – Walls, Ceiling, Trim (Eggshell) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Carambola SW 9667 in Eggshell finish.

Ottoman: Oomph – Tufted Ottoman in Charlotte Lucas Design Fabric.

Rug: Nashville Rug Gallery.

Primary Bedroom

2022 Idea House primary bedroom Antique furnishings, such as the table by the window, root the wide-open space in timeless style without taking away from the view. "It's all about sophistication and serenity in this room," the designer says. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows & Doors: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Elevate Awning, Marvin Signature® Ultimate Inswing French Door with Contemporary Swinging Handle in Dark Bronze. Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Walls (Semi-gloss and Eggshell) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Barely Pear SW 9666 striped with Emerald™ Designer Edition Carambola SW 9667 , Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581. Ceiling – Custom Sherwin-Williams Stain.

Chandelier: Regina Andrew – Adeline Chandelier.

Drapery Fabric: Cowtan & Tout – Colefax and Fowler in Cashew Tree Coral and Teal with Ruffle Detail in Genoa Pink.

Bed: Reid Classics – River Dunes Bamboo Bed, Solid Mahogany finished in Sherwin-Williams Arrowroote SW9502.

Blanket Cover & Shams: Leontine Linens.

Euro Sham Fabric: Cowtan & Tout – Colefax and Fowler in Sidbury Beige.

Bolster Pillow Fabric: Cowtan & Tout – Colefax and Fowler in Foss Aqua with Welt in Samuel & Sons – Italian Leather Piping in Ocean.

Sheets: Serena & LilyBeach Club Sheet Set/Coastal Blue.

Pillow Inserts: Serena & Lily – Goose Down Inserts.

Bedside Tables: Serena & LilyHarbour Cane Wide Nightstand in Ebony.

Vintage Lamps on Bedside Tables: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Server: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. – Server with Greek Key Frieze.

Table Lamp on Server: Regina Andrew – Perennial Buffet Lamp in Natural with Custom Shade by Sorella Glenn – Fern in Fawn.

Side Chair: Universal Furniture – Bar Harbor Dining & Accent Chair in Atlantic Blue with Cushion in Cowtan & Tout – Colefax and Fowler Genoa Pink.

Bench: Coley HomeThe Harper Bench upholstered in Cowtan & Tout – Colefax and Fowler Genoa Pink.

Upholstered Stool: Universal Furniture – Love Joy Bliss Pouf with Soft Gold Metal Finish.

Rug: Nashville Rug Gallery.

Artwork on Window Wall: Mary Kamerer Fine Art – "Bottled Up" and "Water the Plan While I'm Away".

Floral Artwork: Renée Bouchon Art.

Secretary & Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Primary Bath

Idea House 2022 bathroom Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Ceiling (Flat), Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Lighting: Regina Andrew – Bimini Sconce Double.

Tile: Renaissance Tile – Floor – Grandview Heyward White Honed 6x12, Shower Floor – Grandview Heyward White 3" Hexagon Honed, Shower Walls and Ceiling – Grandview Heyward White Honed 6x12, Base Molding – Grandview Heyward White Base Molding Honed 6x12x3/4, Shower Door Casing – Grandview Heyward White Chair Rail Molding Honed 2x12.

Vanities: Oomph Home – Kensington Vanity Large in Custom Color – Sherwin-William Bonsai Tint SW 6436. Decorative Painting in Sherwin-Williams Emerald™ Designer Edition After the Storm SW 9685, Azure Tide SW 9684, White Sesame SW 9586, Juniper SW 9679, Leaflet SW 9674, Silent Ripple SW 9682 and Wild Lime SW 9668.

Vanity Decorative Painting: Mauck Made Art.

Countertops: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Bianco Dolomite Marble.

Cafe Curtain & Roman Shade Fabric: Cowtan & Tout-Colefax and Fowler in Fuchsia with Trim in Samuel & Sons – Saisons Brush Fringe in Marine.

Mirrors: Oomph Home – Tall Skinny Capri Mirror in Custom Color – Sherwin-Williams – Bonsai Tint SW 6436.

Sink: Ihrie Supply Co – Kohler – Verticyl Rectangle Undermount in White.

Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Invari Widespread Lavatory Faucet With Arc Spout with Widespread Handle Kit – Cross in Luxe Gold.

Toilet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Kohler – Kathryn in white.

Shower System: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Essential 7" Classic Wall Mount Shower Arm And Flange with Essential 7" Classic Round H2Okinetic&Reg; Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead and 11" Classic Round Single-Function Raincan Showerhead in Luxe Gold.

Tub Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co – Brizo – Invari Single-Handle Floor Mount Tub Filler with Freestanding Tub Filler Handle Kit – Cross in Luxe Gold.

Tub: Ihrie Supply Co. – Barclay – Bethany 59" Acrylic Freestanding Tub with Integral Drain painted in Sherwin-Williams Cedar Green SW 4072.

Floral Art: Renée Bouchon Art.

Rug: Nashville Rug Gallery.

Rattan Stool: The Red Rickshaw.

Towels & Robe: WeeziePied Edge Towels and ong Patterned Robe.

White Towels: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's.

Upper Porch

2022 Idea House primary bedroom patio Marvin French doors open from the primary bedroom onto the upstairs porch. Lounge chairs offer spots to settle in for the sunset. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Decking: Zuri® Premium Decking by Westlake Royal Building Products – in color Chestnut.

Furniture: Summer Classics Home – Newport Lounge and Ottoman with Cushions in Sunbrella® Arbor Sky with Piping in Sunbrella® Verona Denim.

Accent Pillows: Sunbrella® Kuno and Premier Flamingo. Stool – Grebe Stool.

Railing Caps: Precision Molding & Woodworks.

Family Retreat

2022 Idea House Upstairs coffee bar Walls covered in Sunbrella's Detail Linen and a desk enveloped in Sunbrella's Pique Midnight soften the upstairs coffee bar and reading bay. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Elevate Awning.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim (Satin), Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Symmetry SW 9602, Cabinetry (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Sea Mariner SW 9640.

Fabric Wall Covering: Sunbrella® – Detail Linen.

Countertop: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Bianco Dolomite Marble.

Window Treatment Fabric: Sunbrella® – Lina in Natural.

Chandelier: Regina Andrew – Josephine Feather Chandelier.

Desk: Sunbrella® in Pique Night.

Desk Lamp: Regina Andrew – Otto Desk Lamp in Natural Brass.

Artwork above Desk: Renée Bouchon Art.

Ottoman: Mainly Baskets – Chatham Foot Stool (MB2022) in Natural. Cushion in Sunbrella® Detail Navy.

Desk Chair: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Accent Pillows: Sunbrella® Sensibility II Splendor piped in Cast Coral.

Table: Serena & Lily – Captiva Bar.

Artwork above Table: Pamela Wingard Fine Art framed by Campania Fine Moulding. Boat by Woodford Fine Art.

Side Chair: Coley Home – The Mia Dining Chair in Sunbrella® Relate Persimmon.

Mirror: Serena & Lily – Lisbon Mirror.

Wine Reserve: MonogramAppliances – Wine Reserve with custom panel.

Espresso Machine: GE Profile Appliances – Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine.

Tray: Serena & LilyWestchester Tray.

Coffee Mugs: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's – Scalloped Mugs in White. Rug: Annie Selke – Dunes Natural Woven Jute Rug.

Bedroom 2

2022 Idea House guest room 2022 Idea House guest room couch

Left: To match the ebullience of the wallpaper, the designer cloaked the stately Reid Classics four-poster twin beds in a zippy shade of green (Sherwin-Williams' Olivetone, SW 9670). Having a pair of beds offers flexibility for hosting guests. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE Right: Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Elevate Awning.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim (Satin) and Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Corallite SW 9698.

Wallpaper: House of Harris – Bamboo Garden in Peach.

Flush Mount Light: Regina Andrew – Charlotte Semi Flush Mount.

Drapery and Roman Shade Fabric: Schumacher-Barlow in Blush with Trim in Samuel & SonsCirque Pom Pom Fringe in Pear.

Beds: Reid Classics – river Dunes Urn Beds in Solid Mahogany finished in Sherwin-Williams Olivertone SW 9670.

Quilts & Shams: Serena & Lily – Nantucket Stripe Quilt and Shams in Mink.

Pillow Shams: Leontine Linens.

Pillow Inserts: Serena & LilyGoose Down Inserts.

Sheets: Serena & Lily – Border Frame Sheet Set/Grove.

Dresser: Universal Furniture – Sojourn Drawer Dresser in Grey Lake.

Table Lamps: Regina Andrew – Joelle Mini Lamp.

Art Above Dresser: Tiel Duncan – Holding on Print, 18"X24". Framed by Campania Fine Moulding.

Ottomans: Coley Home – The Lil Ottoman in custom fabric from Charlotte Lucas Design.

Rug: Annie Selke – Lucky Stripe Spring.

Settee: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Side Table: Highland House – Elysian Side Table.

Art Above Settee: Eleanor Scott-Davis Fine Art.

Additional Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Bath 2

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Elevate Awning.

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company – Walls – Emerald™ Designer Edition Pale Pink SW 9696 in Eggshell finish, Ceiling (Flat finish), Trim (Satin finish) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581, Cabinetry – Emerald™ Designer Edition White Snow SW 9541 in Satin finish.

Tile: Renaissance Tile – Floor, Shower Floor – Shoal Picket Mosaic – Snow, Fog and Pebble, Shower Walls – Highgrove Series Dover Honed, 3x12.

Lighting: Regina Andrew – Montreaux Flush Mount. Mirror: Regina AndrewBonjour Rattan Mirror.

Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Invari Widespread Lavatory Faucet With Column Spout with Widespread Handle Kit – Lever in Chrome.

Shower System: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Essential Shower Series 7" Classic Wall Mount Shower Arm And Flange with 7" Classic Round H2Okinetic&Reg; Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead in Chrome.

Toilet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Kohler – Cimarron in white.

Rug: Nashville Rug Gallery.

Towels: Weezie – Pied Edge Towels.

Artwork: Mary Kamerer Fine Art – "Pink Gerberas in Light"

Sink Skirt Fabric: House of HarrisCambridge in Jewel.

Vintage Artwork and Roman Shade Fabric: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Rear Porch

Decking: Zuri® Premium Decking by Westlake Royal Building Products – in color Chestnut.

Furniture: Summer Classics Home – Haley Teak 48" Bench. Accent Pillows in Sunbrella® Halo and Premier Cajun.

Planters: Winstons Collection – White Chippendale Planters.

Courtyard

Idea House 2022 landscaping Lounge chairs by Summer Classics Home foster comfy conversation. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Skycove: Marvin®

Lounge Area Furniture: Summer Classics Home – Large Woven Coffee Table and Elegante Aluminum Lounge Chairs with Cushions in Sunbrella® Linen Snow with Piping in Sunbrella® Linen Chambray. Accent Bolster Pillows in Sunbrella® Halo Mustard.

Outdoor Kitchen Brickwork: Bright's Total Masonry.

Outdoor Refrigerator & Freezer: Monogram Appliances.

Kitchen Countertop: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Soap Stone in Black.

Grill: Timco Insulation & Fireplaces – Primo Oval XL 400 Grill.

Pavers: Belgard Hardscapes.

Planters: Harbourside Garden Co.

Custom Gate: Fuller Architectural Panels.

Carriage House

Bedroom

2022 Idea House carriage house A suite above the garage offers guests a little privacy—and a dose of Americana—with hand-painted stenciling on the walls and a sunny Schumacher floral fabric. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows & Doors: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Marvin Signature® Ultimate Inswing French Door with Contemporary Swinging Handle in Dark Bronze.

Hallway Lighting: Regina Andrew-Callie Ceramic Pendant.

Hallway Artwork: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Walls (Eggshell) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581 & Beetroot SW 9695, Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581, Ceiling (Eggshell) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581, Cabinetry (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Beetroot SW 9695.

Decorative Painting: Applied Aesthetics, Jennifer Hakker Thompson – Hand Stenciled Floral "Dotted" Walls and Mauke Made Art – Painted Stripes.

Lighting: Regina Andrew – Newport Lantern Small and Hobi Table Lamps.

Cabinet Hardware: Modern-Matter.

Roman Shade Fabric: Schumacher – Nils Plaid Linen in Red with Trim in Schumacher – Merida Tassel Fringe in Coral.

Bed: Oomph – Wilton 4-Poster Queen Bed in Custom Color – Sherwin-William – Tricorn Black SW 6258.

Duvet Cover and Sham Fabric: Schumacher – Magical Menagerie in Yellow with Welt in Schumacher – Keaton Lip Cord Indoor/Outdoor in Red.

Sheets & Pillow Shams: Serena & Lily – Beach Club Sheet Set & Shams/Lobster.

Duvet & Pillow Inserts: Serena & Lily – Goose Down Inserts.

Accent Pillows on Bed: Serena & Lily – Sunbrella® Lido Pillow in White/Poppy.

Throw: Serena & Lily – Stratton Alpaca Throw in Ivory/Blue.

Bedside Tables: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. – Pair of Mahogany Card Tables.

Artwork on Bed Wall: Renée Bouchon Art.

Rugs: Stark Carpet – Jasmine in Lapis. Serena & Lily – Scallop Jute Rug.

Chair: Oomph – Tini Tufted Chair in custom fabric from Charlotte Lucas Design.

Stool: Made Goods – Jareth Stool in Chestnut Handwoven Faux Wicker.

Mirror: Serena & Lily Riverwalk Mirror.

Beverage Center and Espresso Machine: GE Profile Appliances.

Tray: Serena & Lily – Alona Tray.

Coffee Mugs: Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's Scalloped Mugs in White.

Additional Accessories: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Bath

Windows: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim and Cabinetry (Satin), Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cotton SW 9581.

Sconces: Regina Andrew – Bimini Sconce Single.

Roman Shade Fabric: Schumacher – Cabanon Stripe in Bleu.

Tile: Renaissance Tile – Floor, Shower Floor – Grandview St Regis Herringbone Honed, Walls, Shower Walls – Dover Arctic White, Dover Sky 2x10x3/8.

Countertop: GTI Stone Design, LLC – Marble in Dumond Color with Honed Finish.

Faucet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Invari Widespread Lavatory Faucet With Column Spout with Widespread Handle Kit – Cross in Luxe Gold.

Sink: Ihrie Supply Co. –Kohler – Verticyl Rectangle Undermount in White.

Cabinet Hardware: Modern-Matter.

Shower System: Ihrie Supply Co. – Brizo – Essential 7" Classic Wall Mount Shower Arm And Flange with Essential 7" Classic Round H2Okinetic&Reg; Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead in Luxe Gold.

Toilet: Ihrie Supply Co. – Kohler – Cimarron in white.

Mirror: Serena & Lily – Blake Mirror in Natural.

Rug: Nashville Rug Company

Towels: Weezie – Pied Edge Towels.

Guest House

Art Studio

2022 Idea House artist's studio Natural light and garden hues spill into the backyard getaway through the Marvin Skycove, which serves as a cushy window seat for journaling or napping. | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY LAUREY W. GLENN; STYLING BY KENDRA SURFACE

Windows & Doors: Marvin Elevate® collection – Elevate Casement, Marvin Signature® Ultimate Inswing French Door with Contemporary Swinging Handle in Dark Bronze, Marvin Skycove® in Ebony finish.

Paint: Sherwin-Williams – Trim (Satin) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Oat Milk SW 9501, Walls (Eggshell) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Oat Milk SW 9501 (below ledge), Emerald™ Designer Edition Cold Foam SW 9504 (above ledge), Ceiling (Flat) – Emerald™ Designer Edition Cold Foam SW 9504, Floor Paint – Emerald™ Designer Edition Oat Milk SW 9501 with Emerald™ Designer Edition Cold Foam SW 9504. Sherwin-Williams Recommended Floor Paint Product: Tread-Plex™.

Decorative Painting: Applied Aesthetics, Jennifer Hakker Thompson – Custom Painted Floors.

Daybed: Serena & Lily – Capistrano Daybed – Driftwood with Perennials Harbor Stripe Cushion in Sunflower.

Accent Pillows on Daybed: Schumacher Bergen Plaid in Sky with Trim in Samuel & Sons – 5/16" Veronique Cord with Tape in Meadow. Serena & Lily – Artichoke Pillow Cover in Grove/Sky and Bowden Pillow Cover in Yarrow.

Artwork above Daybed: Mary Kamerer Fine Art – "Southerner at Heart".

Side Tables: Oomph – Newport Side Tables in custom color – Sherwin-Williams Rookwood Shutter Green SW 2809.

Lamp on Side Table: Charlotte Lucas Design.

Floor Lamp: Regina Andrew – Perennial Floor Lamp in White with Custom Lampshade by Sorella Glenn – Oatmeal Shirred Empire with Bold Caramel Trim.

Stool: Jayne Thompson Antiques Inc. – Painted Step Commode.

Window Seat Fabric: Schumacher-Caldwell Patchwork Chintz in Yellow and Cornflower with Trim in Samuel & Sons – 5/16" Veronique Cord with Tape in Meadow. Schumacher – Bergen Plaid in Sky with Trim in Samuel & Sons – 5/16" Veronique Cord with Tape in Meadow.

Accent Pillows on Window Seat: Schumacher Bowery Indoor/Outdoor in Yellow. Serena & Lily – Bowden Pillow Cover in Grove and Perennials Pinstripe Pillow Cover in Moss/White.

Throw: Serena & Lily – Milo Alpaca Throw in Fog.

Rug: Annie Selke – Dunes Natural Woven Jute Rug.

Artwork: Woodford Fine Art – "Tucked In" and "Crane". Mary Kamerer Fine Art – "Endless Summer".

Bath