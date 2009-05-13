Inspired by Nature
Carolina Jessamine at Camp Callaway. With garden-infused colors and ideas, you're sure to be inspired.
Outdoors Enthusiasts
A barn red exterior suits the woodsy feel of the cottage in Camp Callaway designed by Historical Concepts and built by Pine Mountain Builders. The home meets strict energy and environmental guidelines, making it an EarthCraft House.
Horizontal plank siding―a low-maintenance, fiber-cement composite―and a standing seam metal roof add to the bunkhouse style of this lakeside retreat.
Featured Here: James Hardie siding
Follow Me
A winding path of interlocking pavers is an integral part of the landscaping design. A stacked stone wall frames one side of this inviting walk, while flowering rhododendrons line the other. Because it's a golf cart-friendly community, there's an adjacent parking pad made of the same material.
Featured Here: Belgard pavers
Tree Hugger
Designer Elizabeth Spangler took her decorating cues from the surrounding woods and lake. A moss green chenille sofa pairs with mushroom gray leather armchairs in the living room. A twig-and-bark side table truly brings the outdoors in. Mixing in schoolhouse charm, Elizabeth used a painted art easel to hold the television. Accents are both woodsy and modern: plank spruce walls, a tree bark floor lamp, and modern ceramics comfortably coexist in this happily eclectic space.
Open for Viewing
The kitchen peers into the living area via a counter bar. Barstools pull up for drinks, dinner, or conversation. Open shelving, painted green in the kitchen reveals ceramics and serving pieces―many reflecting the colors in paint finishes and fabrics throughout the house.
Featured Here: Valspar paint
Please Touch
Honed granite countertops―as cool and bumpy to the touch as river rock―help distinguish the cabin aura. Stainless steel appliances add just enough of a contemporary feel to contrast with the chicken wire inserts and the unfinished beaded-board backsplash.
Primary Bedroom
Though bedrooms are small in square footage, the decorative impact is big. Carved wood birds perch on the tall, curvy headboard in this primary bedroom. Greens and browns in a variety of colors and textures give more depth and interest to this woodsy getaway. Situated just off the screened porch, the open door brings in the sounds of the lake and woods.
Just Relax
The primary bath makes the most of its narrow floor plan with custom-painted vanities and a slipper tub lining one wall. Along with the tub, green glass sconces, pendant lighting, and beaded-board walls embrace vintage style. The bath is further serviced with a separate water closet and a pebble-tiled shower.
Listen In
A screened porch on the back of the house is decked out for dining. Overlooking the woods and lake, dinner music is the chirping of birds and the splash of fish. The tin roof and vaulted ceiling overhead make light rain most delightful.
The Great Indoors
The upstairs loft sets the tone for lively amusements. Making the most of the space, designer Elizabeth Spangler arranged comfortable seating and a game table beneath the dormered ceiling. Bench seats tuck into every window. A built-in shelf holds a flat-screen television and board games. Colors and textures reference the great outdoors: fuzzy green chenille, botanical pillows, and a mix of woods and finishes.
Guest Bath
Sliding barn doors save space and offer privacy to the guest bedroom. Open shelving–painted green–provides decorative storage. Baskets and shelves hold hand towels and soaps.
Featured Here: Delta faucets
Warm Hearts
Camp Callaway enjoys a community gathering spot. The fire ring sits on the point of this lake community's peninsula. This paved area is designed for convivial gatherings in cool weather. A short path leads to the canoe and kayak launch.
Featured Here: Belgard pavers