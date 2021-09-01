2021 Idea House: Creative Ideas for Smaller Spaces

Working from home took on an entirely different meaning over the last year. Space is a luxury. So when you have extra space in your home, those "working" areas are becoming more popular and a priority for many families. Designer Sarah Bartholomew and architect Brandon Ingram made sure to keep that in mind as they approached the design for our 2021 Idea House in Louisville, KY. The team made sure to create plenty of designated spaces for working from home.

The Library

One of the first spaces works double-duty for adults. The library, which is situated just off the front entry, is designed for a nice glass of bourbon or a cozy conversation with friends. The unexpected addition is a pull-out desk tucked within the built-in bookcase. This space makes a great backdrop for conference calls thanks to the rich woven wallcoverings and collected gallery wall. The best feature, however, is that it can easily revert back to a space for enjoying a good book or having cocktails with friends. Here's to a multi-functional area that can serve as a quiet escape or a fun entertaining spot!

2021 Idea House Study Built in Desk 2021 Idea House Study Jib Door to Closet

The Studio

Off the rear of the kitchen, you will find a larger space that's meant for working. Sarah designed this room with a large table and banquet seating that's ideal for casual dining, group work, or family game night. At the other end of the room is a large built-in dedicated to working from home. With a central desk and multiple shelves for storage and display, this is a great zone for adults and children. Sarah chose a vibrant color palette to keep the area lively and filled with energy. Also, one of our favorite secret nooks in this room is a jib door. Brandon loves to include these in his houses, and this one is perfect for storing art supplies and games. For a personal touch, Sarah hung artwork created by Brandon's kids on the door.

2021 Idea House Kids' Study and Playroom Reading Nook 2021 Idea House Kid's Built In Desk

The Study

If the kids need a little bit more space and privacy, there is a children's study on the second floor just off the media room. Depending on your family's needs, this area can also serve as a playroom. When it's time to focus on schoolwork, the toys can be stowed away in cute bookshelves by the reading nook or in the central closet. Two built-in desks are separated to help kids focus on their own work without too many distractions.