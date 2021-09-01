2021 Idea House: Meet the Team

For our 2021 Idea House in Louisville, Kentucky we brought on a team of creative experts to design the perfect home off the Ohio River.

Sarah Bartholomew Interior Design

Sarah Bartholomew Interior Design; sarahbartholomew.com

Designer

Nashville, Tennessee

"I designed this to be a place where someone could truly feel at home. The house is livable, relaxed, and classic. I wanted it to be like your favorite pair of jeans—they are easy to throw on and comfortable but still look and feel great," says Sarah. "Enjoying the location beside the water, the beautiful view, and indoor-outdoor living was a big part of how I was inspired by this house."

Brandon Ingram

C. Brandon Ingram Design; cbrandoningram.com

Architect

Atlanta, Georgia

"The best houses have a soul. They have a connection to their owners and their sites and have an intentional sense of place and belonging," says Brandon. "Regardless of the style—it can be a modern home or a log cabin—it has to feel authentic and comfortable in its own skin." When designing the Idea House, Brandon pulled inspiration from a range of architectural styles. "While this is a grand Southern house, it still has a humble attitude. It's relatable and offers something for everybody," he says.

Jimmy King and Jason Black

Artisan Signature Homes; artisansignaturehomes.com

Builders

Prospect, Kentucky

"Our goal was to create a house with a timeless design and modern elements that are elegant and functional.It was also important to position this home on the lot in a way that takes full advantage of the views," says Jimmy. "We situated the house on top of a bluff and wanted to capture the magic of the Bluegrass State. We planned for it to live well today for a family and also serve their needs for years to come. Out of that was born the forever home," adds Jason, who worked with Jimmy and project managers Dan O'Rourke and Zach Woodsto bring the concept to life.

Josh Myers

Myers + Co. Landscape Architecture; myersandcompanylandscapes.com

Landscape Architect

Louisville, Kentucky

"The architecture and beautiful setting drove the landscape. The rear yard was designed around the covered porch and views of the Ohio River. An outdoor pavilion is placed on an axis with the porch steps and doors to create an important sight line that draws your eye out into the yard and beyond to the river. An oak tree preserved during construction adds so much character," says Josh, who completed the project with design associate Emily Weber.