The 2020 Idea House Source Guide
Overall
House Plan: Southern Living House Plans- The Ramble Farmhouse (SL2052). Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Signature™ Ultimate product line. Interior Trim and Wall Panel Installation: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Framing Contractor: Cool Breeze Builders LLC. Interior Windows, Doors and Mullions Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ - SW 9530 Momentum. Painting Contractor: Landmark Painting Inc. Hardwood Flooring: Cochran's Lumber Inc- European White Oak with Custom Stain. Hardwood Flooring Installation: One Stop Floor Shop. Countertop Fabrication and Installation: Mountain Marble & Granite, Inc. Cabinet Installation: High Country Cabinets. Window Treatment and Custom Pillow Fabrication/Installation: Yesterday's Tree Furniture. Window Treatment Hardware: ADR- ¾" Expandable Rods with Grace Brackets and Classic Finish. Woven Shades: Graber- Tradewinds (TM) Natural Woven Old Style Roman Shades in Revelry Birdnest. Interior Doors: Harris Door & Millwork- Custom 4 Panel Simpson Primed MDF Shaker Interior Doors. Interior Door Hardware: Emtek- Ice White Porcelain Passage Door Knob with Unlacquered Brass. Stucco Surfaces: Chester Stucco. Tile Installation: Brejack Custom Tile. Toilets: Ferguson Enterprises-Kohler- Archer in White. Closets: Carolina Closets. Home Automation System: Signature Technologies- Savant Home Automation Controls and Low Voltage Systems. Engineered Framing Products: Blue Ridge Building Components. Plumbing Systems and Navien Tankless Water Heater: Hoots Plumbing & Gas Piping. Electrical Systems and Generac Generator: House Electric Inc of Asheville. Heating and Air Systems: Mountain Air Mechanical- Trane Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning Systems. Drywall Installation: R & J Drywall & Finishing. Insulation: Builders First Source Insulation- Knauf Fiberglass Sound Insulation and Demilec Spray Foam Insulation Open & Closed Cell Foam. Waterproofing: Sealing Agents- Foundation Waterproofing and Sealed Crawl Space. Cleaning Service: Precision Cleaning- Professional New Construction Cleaning. Shiplap Interior Paneling: Builders First Source- Klumb Forest Products. Interior Moldings: Builders First Source- Garden State Lumber. Flexible Moldings: Builders First Source- Carolina Trim.
Exterior and Landscaping
Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Signature™ Ultimate product line. Garage Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement and Double Hung G2. Front Door: Dallas Millwork, Inc.- Custom Sapele Mahogany ¾ Lite Door. Exterior Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Emerald Exterior Rain Refresh- SW 7006 Extra White (*Custom Tint- Quill DCR102- 10% for Siding, Corner Boards and Rafters; 20% for Shutters). Front Entry Door in Emerald Exterior Rain Refresh- SW 6418 Rural Green. Painting Contractor: Landmark Painting Inc- Includes Garage Epoxy Floors. Siding and Trim: James Hardie- Main Body in Artisan® Lap Siding and Accent Areas in Staggered Edge HardieShingle® Siding, HardiePanel® Vertical Siding, HardieTrim® Boards and Artisan® Trim. Installed by Mountain Ridge Exteriors LLC. Decking Installation: Imminent Builders, LLC. Titanium Roofing Underlayment: Builders First Source- Owens Corning. Garage Doors: Haas Door- American Tradition Series 922 Carriage House Style Doors. Specialty Lumber: GBS Building Supply- Douglas Fir Rafter Tails and T&G Southern Yellow Pine for Soffit Details. Roof: Pisgah Roofing & Restoration- 24g Premium Kynar 14" Snap Seam 175 City Scape Gray Color. Foundation and Stone Masonry: The Harbin Company, LLC. Footings and Concrete Slabs: R & R Concrete Finishing LLC. Driveway: Hardscapes Unlimited Outdoor Solutions- Belgard Pavers. Exterior Railings: Buchanan Construction, LLC and Builders First Source- Fortress. Shutters and Brackets: Mountain Ridge Exteriors LLC-Supplied and Installed. Garage Lights: The Coppersmith- Key Largo Industrial/Farmhouse Copper Light. Lantern in Carport: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Gala Copper Lantern. Ceiling Light in Covered Walkway: The Coppersmith- Juniper Copper Ceiling Mount Light. Boulder Retaining Wall and Fine Grading: Stuart Davis Grading. Landscaping: Raymond's Landscaping LLC- Installation of Plant Materials, Steps, River Rock and Pathway. Plant Materials: Southern Living Plant Collection and Raymond's Landscaping LLC. Planters: Unique Stone- Fleur-de-lis Planters (60025) and Raymond's Landscaping LLC Plants.
Front Porch
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Lantern: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Antler Hill Copper Lantern. Front Door: Dallas Millwork, Inc.- Custom Sapele Mahogany ¾ Lite Door. Benches: The Home Depot – Safavieh Brentwood White Acacia Wood Outdoor Benches (Internet #206999829). Accent Pillows: Sunbrella ®- Biscayne Green and Montego Outdoor Pillow in Canvas White by Ballard Designs. Throw: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throw. Rug: Annie Selke- Pebble Natural Indoor/Outdoor Rug. Planters/Plants: Raymond's Landscaping LLC.
Foyer
Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Front Door: Dallas Millwork, Inc.- Custom Sapele Mahogany ¾ Lite Door. Ceiling Light: Chairish- Vintage Flush Mount. Hall Tree: Chairish- Antique Victorian Oak Mirror Back Hall Tree. Chair: Chairish- 19th Century Wooden Shield Back Side Chair. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane, Chairish, and Lauren Liess & Co. Rug: Annie Selke- Hexile Hand Knotted Jute Rug.
Front Hall and Stair Hall
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Picture Lights: Circa Lighting- Academy Map Light in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass. Runners: The Home Depot – nuLOOM Natura Chunky Loop Jute Tan (Internet #300683542). Pendant: Rejuvenation- Wildwood Semi-Flush Mount in Old Brass with Opal Acorn Shade. Sconces: The Home Depot – Filament Design 1-Light Oxidized Black Sconces (Internet #301699712). Bench: Chairish- Late 19th Century Chinese Antique Country Table. Console: Woodbridge Furniture– Stable Console, Lauren Liess Collection. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Vintage Piece from Lauren Liess & Co. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Powder Room
Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Sconces: The Home Depot – Livex Lighting Estate 5 in. Antique Brass Sconce (Internet #312148311). Mirror: Chairish- Early 20th Century Vintage Tramp Art Mirror. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series with Bel Air Door Style in Tusk Alder. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Curved Rim Carrara Marble Vessel Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Finial Traditional Wall Mount Bathroom Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Bath Hardware: Emtek. Decorative Hand Towel: The Home Depot – Heritage Lace Natural Wovens Oyster Tea Towels (Internet #310157293). Soap Dish: The Home Depot – Creative Home H Floral Scroll clear Glass Soap Dish Tray Holder (Internet #312312606). Basket: Mainly Baskets. Decorative Beads: Noble Collective. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Library
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9530 Momentum. Custom Library Shelving: Stained White Oak by Buchanan Construction, LLC. Pendant: Rejuvenation- O&G Contrapeso 18" Globe LED Pendant in Lacquered Polish Brass. Sconce: Etsy- Small Modern Minimalist Wall Light in Aged Brass. Sofa: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Architect Sofa in Snyder Wheat Leather with Desert Sand Finish. Accent Pillows on Sofa: Sunbrella ® - Bolster in Windowpane Black from Ballard Designs, Diamond Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Pillow from Pottery Barn, and Custom Fabricated Pillows in Mina Classic. Lauren Liess & Co- Wild Chicory in Olive. Throws: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throw and Annie Selke- Stone Washed Linen White Throw. Upholstered Chair: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Philosopher Wing Chair in Snyder Iron with Rustic Finish and French Natural Nails. Accent Pillow in Upholstered Chair: Lauren Liess & Co- Fern Stripe in Lichen. Drink Table: Woodbridge Furniture-Lauren Liess Collection-Drinker's Side Table. Vase on Drink Table: Bloomist- Recycled Glass Bud Vase. Coffee Table: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- Dais Cocktail Table. Items On/Under Coffee Table: Bloomist- Ivory Wabi Sabi Tall Vase and Pale Wood Chain (Large Link). Tables Flanking Sofa: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- Leftover Tables. Occasional Chair: Chairish- Antique Hunzinger Style Spindle Side Chair with Custom Cushion by Yesterday's Tree Furniture. Bar Cart: Sarreid Ltd- Lunch Break Trolley. Items on Bar Cart: Mainly Baskets and Lauren Liess & Co. Floor Lamps: The Home Depot – Safavieh Stefan 68 in. Brass/Gold Arc Floor Lamp with Black/Gold Accent Shade (Internet #309666003) and CAL Lighting 59 in. Rust Metal 6 Way Floor Lamp (Internet #203527405). Rugs: J&D Oriental Rugs Co.- Vintage Moroccan Rug (29266) and Amazon- Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection. Books: Buncombe County Friends of Pack Library. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane, Amy Heywood Art and Chairish. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Sitting Room
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone and SW 9530 Momentum. Lanterns: Shades of Light- Glass Bell Outdoor Hanging Lantern-2 Light. Chairs: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Friend Slipper Chairs in JB Martin Porto Gold Velvet with Rustic Finish. Throw: Native Spun. Side Table: Birch Lane- Wortham Wooden End Table. Rug: The Home Depot – HomeRoots Josephine Multi-Color Specialty Solid Color Cowhide Area Rug (Internet #312474019). Floor Lamp: The Home Depot- Titan Lighting Functional Tripod 54 in. Restoration Black and Aged Gold Floor Lamp (Internet #207121730). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Vintage Art from Lauren Liess & Co.
Kitchen
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement Assembly (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Gauntlet and Grey Mist Granite Vintage. Island Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Sandia Door Style in Color Inspire SW7551 "Greek Villa". Countertops: Caesarstone- Fresh Concrete 4001 and Airy Concrete 4044. Cabinetry Hardware: Emtek and House of Antique Hardware. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Whitehaven Cast Iron Farmhouse Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artifacts Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Sidespray in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Pot Filler: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artifacts Double-Jointed Swinging Pot Filler in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Backsplash Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Terra Folk Bouquet Wall Tile. Appliances: Ferguson Enterprises- Thermador Dishwasher, Dual Fuel Range, Refrigerator Column and Freezer Column. Best Hood Insert. Island Light Fixture: Urban Forge- Dutch Oval Iron Lighted Pot Rack with Copper Shade in Black Iron Finish. Flush Mount Lights: The Home Depot – Mitzi by Hudson Valley Lighting Ellis 1- Light 7 in. W Aged Brass/Black LED Flush Mount with Opal Matte Glass Shade (Internet #304871646). Counter Stools: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- Revival Stools. Runner: Annie Selke- Ipswich Natural Woven Jute Rug. Kitchen Solutions: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Utensil Crock, Bakeware, Cookware, Expert Bowl, Nesting Measuring Set, Borosilicate Glass Pie Dish, Towels with a Purpose, and Cutting Board Set with a Stand/Holder. Additional Kitchen Items: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Acacia Wood Long Serving Board and Round Mango Wood Serving Board. Wine: Biltmore Wines.
Back Kitchen
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement Push Out. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Gauntlet and Galena Square Door Style in Sandstone Slate and Oyster White Java. Cabinetry Hardware: Emtek and House of Antique Hardware. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Fiona Hammered Copper Farmhouse Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artifacts High Arc Spout Kitchen Faucet with ProMotion Technology in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Appliances: Ferguson Enterprises- Thermador Dishwasher. Flush Mount Lights: The Home Depot – Mitzi by Hudson Valley Lighting Ellis 1- Light 7 in. W Aged Brass/Black LED Flush Mount with Opal Matte Glass Shade (Internet #304871646). Pendant: The Home Depot – Troy Lighting Silverlake 1-Light French Iron Pendant (Internet #300157550). Runner: Annie Selke- Ipswich Natural Woven Jute Rug. Plates/Bowls: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Speckled in White and Green. Goblets/Glasses: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Spring Collection Ibiza Recycled Glass Goblets and Old-Fashioned Glasses. Flatware: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Natural Bone 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set. Additional Kitchen Items: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Beige Marble 2-Tiered Server, Wooden Utensil Caddy, Wooden Cheese Board with Cloche, Wooden Round Bowls and Serving Trays, and Hammered Pitcher. Wine: Biltmore Wines.
Dining Room
Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone and SW 9530 Momentum. Pendant: Circa Lighting- Limoges Large Pendant in Natural Rusted Iron. Picture Light: Urban Electric- Raval in Polished Brass Unlacquered. Rug: Annie Selke- Auricula Woven Jute Rug. Table: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- The Forever Dining Table. Chairs: Wayfair- Beckman Metal Windsor Back Side Chair in Black. Buffet: The Home Depot – Safavieh Samantha MediumOak Buffet with Storage (Internet #203209629). Vase on Buffet: The Home Depot – Zentique Cement Glass Distressed White Decorative Vase (Internet #309420759). Black Vases: Bloomist- Small and Large Black Novah Pitchers. Plates/Bowls: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Speckled in White. Napkins: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Hemstitch Napkins in Grey. Flatware: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Natural Bone 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set. Wooden Platter: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Wood Rectangle Footed Platter. Lamp: Shades of Light- About Face Table Lamp. Pedestals: Unique Stone- Pebbledash Birdbath (52019). Vases on Dining Table: The Home Depot – Zentique Asymmetrical Distressed Grey XLarge Decorative Vase (Internet #309420723), Zentique Terracotta Distressed Grey Small Decorative Vase (Internet #309420760), and Zentique Polyresin Grey Small Decorative Pitcher Vase (Internet #309420730). Wall Basket: Mainly Baskets- French Provence Wall Basket. Additional Accessories and Artwork: Lauren Liess & Co.
Living Room
Door: Marvin Ultimate Multi-Slide. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim inEmerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Custom Beams and Fireplace Mantel: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Fireplace Installation: Buchanan Fire & Outdoor. Chandelier: Rejuvenation- Hoyt 4" Gas Fitter Uplight Multi-Art Chandelier. Sconces: Circa Lighting- Richmond Sconces in Weathered Galvanized. Window Treatment Fabric: Lauren Liess & Co- Thistle in Sepia. Sofas: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Mini Cavalier Sofas in Winston Natural Fabric with Pillows in Fern Star- Moss. Additional Pillows: Lauren Liess & Co. and Chairish- Antique Chinese Rug Fragment Pillow. Chair: Chairish- Antique Late 19th Century Eastlake Walnut ArmChair. Accent Table: Chairish- Vintage Queen Anne Cherry Wood George II Candles Stand Accent Table. Stump Table: The Home Depot – Benjara Natural Brown Round Wooden Stump Accent Table (Internet #312262860). Ottoman: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Village Ottoman in Snyder Wheat with Rustic Finish. Vase and Bowl on Ottoman: Bloomist- European Recycled Glass Jar and Paper Mache Bowl. Side Tables by Sofa: Woodbridge Furniture-Lauren Liess Collection- Joinery Side Tables. Lamps on Side Tables: The Home Depot- Artistic Weavers Nelson 26 in. Antiqued White Indoor Table Lamp (Internet #206712325). Console Table: Woodbridge Table- Lauren Liess Collection- Maker's Console Table. Floor Lamps: Circa Lighting- Anette Floor Lamp in Natural Brass. Birch Lane- Linwood 70" Task Lamp. Rugs: Fibreworks- Kochi Jute Rug in Sahara Gray. J & D Oriental Rugs Co- Vintage Kilim Flat-Weave. Throws: Native Spun and Annie Selke- Gobi Linen Natural Throw. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Vintage Pieces from Lauren Liess & Co. Baskets: Mainly Baskets and Vintage. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Screened Porch
Decking: Royal ® Building Products- Zuri ® Premium Decking- Chestnut. Screen Porch System: Mountain Ridge Exteriors LLC- MeshGuard Screen Tight. Fireplace Mantel: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Fireplace Installation: Buchanan Fire & Outdoor. Lantern: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Antler Hill Copper Lantern. Ceiling Light: The Coppersmith- Juniper Copper Ceiling Mount Light. Bedswing: Original Charleston Bedswing- Mahogany with Cushions in Sunbrella ® Sailcloth Sailor 32000-0026. Accent Pillows on Bedswing: The Home Depot- Home Decorators Collection Sunbrella ® Canvas Flax Square Outdoor Throw Pillow (Internet #304344285); Sunbrella ®- Custom Fabricated Pillows in Mina Classic and Woven Triangles Indoor/Outdoor Pillow in Black by Pottery Barn. Dining Table: The Home Depot – Dex Smokey Walnut Dining Table (Internet #304263770). Chairs: The Home Depot – IMAX Chatham Gray Metal Arm Chair (Internet #310756234). Rug: Annie Selke- Cress Bark Indoor/Outdoor Custom Rug. Sofas: LEE Industries- US112-11 Nandina Outdoor Slipcovered Apartment Sofa in Sunbrella ® Spinnaker Cream. Accent Pillows on Sofa: Sunbrella ®- Custom Fabricated Pillows in Mina Classic and Berenson Tuxedo; Robins Stripe Black by Ballard Designs; Charcoal and Coral by Crate & Barrel. Coffee Table: The Home Depot – Safavieh Delfia Dark Gray Round Stone Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table (Internet #305102915). Garden Stool: Chairish- Early 20th Century Antique Dragon Motif Garden Stool. Accent Chair: Chairish- Heywood Brothers Wakefield Antique Victorian Wicker and Cane Chair. Water Buckets: The Home Depot – A&B Home Gray Iron Water Bucket on Stands (Internet #310573589). Dog Bed: The Houndry- Sunbrella ® -Leashed Linen. Plates and Bowls: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Speckled in Green. Chargers: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's-Spring Collection Galvanized Charger Plates. Napkins: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Hemstitch Napkins in Grey. Goblets: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Spring Collection Ibiza Recycled Glass Goblets. Serving Board: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Mango Wood Rectangle Paddle Serving Board. Serving Caddy: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Hammered 3-Section Caddy. Flatware: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Natural Bone 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set. Pitcher: Bloomist- Pistachio Pitcher. Throws: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throws. Wine: Biltmore Wines. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Rear Hall
Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Lanterns: Shades of Light- Glass Bell Outdoor Hanging Lantern- 2 Light. Bench: Sarreid Ltd. - Blayne Bench. Baskets: Mainly Baskets. Runner: The Home Depot – Safavieh Natural Fiber Indoor Runner Rug (Internet #302316178). Hanging Accessories: Bloomist- Wood and Leather Dustpan, Fireplace Broom, and Wing Hand Broom in Black. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Mudroom and Laundry Room
Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2 Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Ceiling and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ - SW 9542 Natural White. Pendant: Schoolhouse- Agnes Pendant in Natural Brass with Black Gold Tracer Cord. Flush Mount Lights: Brook Farm General Store- Ceiling Light. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Galena Square Door Style in Grey Mist Java. Custom Leather Door Inserts by Lauren Liess & Co. Cabinetry Hardware: Schaub & Company. Countertop: Caesarstone- Airy Concrete 4044. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Whitehaven Undermount Single Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises-Signature Hardware- Vintage Bridge Kitchen Faucet- Lever Handles. Curtain Under Sink: The Mission Motif- Eastlake Lake Curtain. Laundry Rack: Etsy- Victorian Clothes Airer. Custom Bench: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Table: Chairish- 1890's Vintage Continental Zinc- Top Potting Table. Dog Food: The Pedigree ® Brand. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Pillow Fabric: Lauren Liess & Co- Fern Stripe in Lichen and Wild Chicory in Olive. Galvanized Canisters: Retail Resource. Hook: Etsy. Leash: The Golden Dog Co. Basket: Mainly Baskets. Umbrella Stand: Burke Decor- Vintage Umbrella Stand design by Puebco. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Main Bedroom
Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2 Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Ceiling and Trim in Emerald® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Wallpaper: Morris & Co- Meadow Sweet Wallpaper in Bullrush/Taupe. Wallpaper Installation: Bradley Paint Company. Chandelier: The Home Depot – Feiss Hartsville 42.5 in. W 6-Light Chalk Washed White/Light Brown Beachwood Linear Country Coastal Farmhouse Chandelier (Internet #205980766). Roman Shades: Custom Fabricated Sheer Roman Shades by Yesterday's Tree Furniture. Custom Bed: Reid Classics- King Size Sheraton Bed 1410F in Ebonized Mahogany. Lace Canopy: Hand Tied Bedding Co.- Hand Tied Fishnet Bed Canopy Top, Margaret Winston Design. Bedspread: The Home Depot – The Company Store Putnam Matelasse White Cotton King Bedspread (Internet #305308336). Quilt: The Home Depot- The Company Store Legends Paloma Cotton Textured King Quilt in White (Internet #310779611). Sheets: The Home Depot- The Home Decorators Collection 600 Thread Count Supima Cotton Sateen 4-Piece King Sheet Set in White (Internet #308172239). King Pillows: The Home Depot- The Company Store Medium/Firm Alternative King Pillows (Internet #305190941). Euro Square Pillows: The Home Depot-The Company Store TCS Down Firm Euro Square Pillows (Internet #305307640). Euro Shams: The Home Depot- The Company Store Classic White Solid 210 Thread Count Cotton Percale Euro Shams (Internet #305197741). Mattress: The Home Depot- Beautyrest B12 in. Medium Memory Foam Tight Top King Mattress (Internet #302439913). Box Spring: The Home Depot- Instant Foundation Quick Assembly Wood Foundation with Cover 4 in. King Low Profile Mattress Foundation Replacement Box Spring (Internet #309602126). Wall Object Behind Bed: Chairish- Vintage NeoclassicalFramed Intaglio. Rugs: Fibreworks- Spring Twine Seagrass Rug. Annie Selke- Melange Stripe Grey/Black Indoor/Outdoor Rug. Dresser: Chairish- 19th Century Antique Pine Chest of Drawers. Lamp on Dresser: Circa Lighting- Sumava Medium Table Lamp in Marion White with Linen Oval Shade. Bowl on Dresser: Chairish- Victorian Brass and Ceramic Footed Pedestal Bowl. Writing Desk: Woodbridge Furniture-Lauren Liess Collection- Pencil Desk. Lamp on Desk: Target- Crosby Schoolhouse Desk Lamp Black-Threshold ™. Desk Chair: Chairish- Modern Metal Frame Wicker Chair. Trunk: Chairish- Victorian Steamer Trunk Circa 1885. Peacock Chair: Chairish- Late 20th Century White Wire "Peacock" Chair. Side Table: Bebe & Lenox- Roosevelt Side Table. Floor Lamp: The Home Depot – Adesso Felix 65 in. Integrated LED Brass Wall Washer Lamp (Internet #305444343). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Main Vestibule
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceilings and Vestibule Closet Walls in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9542 Natural White. Pendants: Circa Lighting- Katie Acorn Pendant in Bronze with White Glass.
Main Bath
Windows: Marvin Double Hung G2 (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -7739 Herbal Wash and Ceilings in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9542 Natural White. Wall Buckets: Chairish- Linked Set of Three French Coal Mining Buckets. Vanities: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series- Henlow Square Door Style in Gauntlet with Charleston Bead Legs. Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Pendants: Ballard Designs- Khloe Milk Glass Pendants. Sconces: Circa Lighting- Katie Small Acorn Sconces in Bronze with White Shades. Flush Mount Light in Water Closet: The Home Depot- Titan Lighting Quinton Parlor1-Light Oiled Bronze Semi-Flush Mount Light (Internet #204868441). Mirrors: Chairish- Early 20th Century Antique Black and Gold Mirror Frames. Countertops: Caesarstone- Airy Concrete 4044. Sinks: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artist Editions Derring Design on Carillon Wading Pool in White. Faucets: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Wall-Mount Bathroom Faucets- Lever Handles in Brushed Nickel. Soaking Tub: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- 51" Kaimu Acrylic Japanese Soaking Tub. Tub Filler: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Veyo Freestanding Tub Faucet with Hand Shower in Brushed Nickel. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower System: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Cooper Shower System with Hand Shower in Brushed Nickel. Floor Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Veranda Antiqued White Marble Field Tile. Shower Floor and Wall Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Potters White Stoneware Ceramic in Matte. Window Treatments: The Mission Motif- Bellflower Lace Curtains. Bath Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Bath Sheets (Internet #312944406). Bath Wash Cloths: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Wash Cloths (Internet #312945063). Bath Hand Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Hand Towels (Internet #312944398). Decorative Hand Towel: The Home Depot – Heritage Lace Natural Wovens Oyster Tea Towel (Internet #310157293). Bath Mats: The Home Depot – The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Stool: Chairish- Vintage Rush Seat Stool. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Main Closet
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9518 Featherstone and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Flush Mount Light: The Home Depot- Titan Lighting Quinton Parlor 1-Light Oiled Bronze Semi-Flush Mount Light (Internet #204868441).
Guest Bedroom
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ SW 9530 Momentum and Ceiling and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Chandelier: Shades of Light- Multi Glass Orb Chandelier- 6 Light. Window Treatment Fabric: Lauren Liess & Co- Fern Star in Moss. Custom Bed: Reid Classics- Queen Size G303LFP Spool Bed in Mahogany. Bedding: Annie Selke- Wilton White Cotton Bedspread, Classic Hemstitch White Sheet Set and Pillowcases, and Savannah Linen Gauze White Shams. Mattress and Boxspring: The Home Depot – Sealy 12 in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Queen Mattress (Internet #308549980) and SLEEP OPTIONS Quick Assembly Wood Foundation with Cover 4 in. Queen Low Profile Mattress Foundation Replacement Box Spring (Internet #309602122). Nightstands: The Home Depot – OSP Home Furnishings Farmhouse Basics 2-Drawer Rustic Black Wood Nightstand (Internet #307873374). Lamps: Circa Lighting- Brooks Table Lamps in Gilded Iron. Rug: The Home Depot – Safavieh Cape Cod Natural Oval Area Rug (Internet #302314882). Rug Pad: The Home Depot – Artistic Weavers Firm Oval Rug Pad (Internet #203670659). Artwork and Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Guest Bath
Window: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Flush Mount: Circa Lighting-McCarren Small Flush Mount in Natural Brass with White Glass. Sconces: Circa Lighting- Bryant Sconce in Hand Rubbed Antique Brass. Vanity: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Elegant Bath Collection with Sandia Door Style in Shale Mocha. Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Countertop: Caesarstone- Rugged Concrete 4033. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Rectangular Undermount in White. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Wall-Mount Bathroom Faucet- Lever Handles in Brushed Gold. Floor Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Veranda Antiqued White Marble Field Tile. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower System: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Shower Set with Lever Handle in Brushed Gold. Shower Floor Tile: Crossville, Inc- State of Grace 2x2 (GRC01) Porcelain Stone. Shower Wall Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Potters Earth Ceramic Wall Tile. Mirror: The Home Depot – 3R Studios Oval Black and Gold Accent Wall Mirror (Internet #311566481). Bath Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Bath Sheets (Internet #312944406). Bath Wash Cloths: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Wash Cloths (Internet #312945063). Bath Hand Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Hand Towels (Internet #312944398). Bath Mat: The Home Depot – The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Mirror in Vestibule: Sarreid Ltd- Farmhouse Mirror. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Second Floor Stair and Vestibule
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) and Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Stairs/Handrail: Coker Construction, LLC- White Oak Stairs and Handrails with Custom Balusters. Pendant in Stairwell: Circa Lighting- Capri Medium Pendant in Aged Iron. Lantern: The Home Depot – Troy Lighting Atkins 1-Light Centennial Rust Outdoor Pendant (Internet #300161688). Sconces: Etsy- Mid-Century Modern Industrial Wall Light. Chairs: Sarreid Ltd.- Louis XVI Fauteuil Bureau Chairs. Table: Chairish- 19th Century Victorian Oval Italian Marble Top Table. Dresser: Chairish- Ethan Allen Heirloom Nutmeg Maple Dresser. Lamp: The Home Depot – Generation Lighting Designer Collections ED Ellen DeGeneres Augie Stone Finish Table Lamp with White Linen Drum Shade (Internet #308244087). Rug: Chairish- Antique Caucasian Wool Rug. Bench: Chairish- Antique Rustic Long Elm Bench. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Twin Bedroom
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Wallpaper: Morris & Co-Pimpernel Wallpaper in Privet/Slate. Wallpaper Installation: Bradley Paint Company. Pendant: The Home Depot – Kenroy Home Harbour 1-Light Copper Pendant (Internet #202749703). Mirror: The Home Depot – Rex Convex Decorative Mirror (Internet #303866084). Custom Beds: Reid Classics- Model LP188 Acorn Twin Beds in Ebonized Mahogany. Coverlets: Laura Ashley- Home Heirloom Crochet Set. Accent Pillows: Taylor King- Watson Lime. Patterned Quilts at End of Bed: Etsy. Sheets and Pillowcases: The Home Depot – StyleWell Brushed Soft Microfiber 3-Piece Twin Sheet Set in White (Internet #308319465). Pillows: The Home Depot – The Company Store LoftAIRE Hypoallergenic Medium Down Alternative Standard Pillow (Internet #305190951). Box Spring Cover: The Home Depot – The Company Store Madelyn Matelasse Cotton Ivory Twin Box Spring (Internet #307595099). Mattresses and Box Springs: The Home Depot – Sealy 8 in. Firm Memory Foam Tight Top Twin Mattresses (Internet # 310170811) and Instant Foundation Quick Assembly Wood Foundation with Cover 4 in. H Twin Low Profile Mattress Foundation Replacement Box Spring (Internet #309602104). Dresser: The Home Depot – Urban Mid-Century Modern Dresser with 6-Drawers in Natural Wood Grain (Internet #304073541). Lamps: Target- Large Ribbed Glass LED Table Lamp Clear. Chest: Chairish- Antique Bamboo Aesthetic Movement Vanity Chest. Chairs: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Thinking Chairs in Classic Bleach White Mini-Slipcover with Habitat Finish. Pillows in Chairs: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Collection Velvet Breakfast Pillow. Throw: Native Spun. Rug: The Home Depot – Unique Loom Braided Jute Dhaka Natural Oval Rug (Internet #302755521). Rug Pad: The Home Depot – Artistic Weavers Firm Oval Rug Pad (Internet #203670659). Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Twin Bathroom
Window: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Sconce: The Home Depot – Westinghouse Lexington 1-Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Mount Sconce (Internet #303221279). Vanity: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series with Galena Square Door Style in Oyster White Java. Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Countertops: Caesarstone- Fresh Concrete 4001. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Milforde Porcelain Semi-Recessed Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- St. Martin Single-Hole Bathroom Faucet in Polished Nickel. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower Set: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Boca Raton Pressure Balance Tub and Shower Set in Polished Nickel. Tile: Crossville, Inc- Floor Tile in Jazz Age- Louis (2x2) and Wall Tile/Bullnose in Cursive- Ghost (3x6 and 1-½" x 6"). Mirror: Chairish- Antique Folk Art Tramp Mirror. Towels: The Home Depot – Home Decorators Collection Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Bath Sheet Towel Set in White (Internet #312831555). Bath Mat: The Home Depot – The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Bunk Room
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement Narrow Frame (Stationary) and Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls in Emerald ® Designer Edition™ - SW 9565 Forged Steel and Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9521 Simple Stone. Chandelier: Etsy- Vintage Ceiling Chandelier. Bunk Sconces: Circa Lighting- Cristol Small Single Sconces in Hand Rubbed Antique Brass. Window Treatment Fabric: Sunbrella ® -Mist II- Snow. Custom Bunk Beds: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Quilts: Annie Selke- Seta Semolina Quilts. Sheets and Pillowcases: Annie Selke- Classic Hemstitch White Sheet Set and Pillowcases. Throws: Native Spun- Chevron/Saffron- 100% Sunbrella ® Acrylic. Mattresses: The Home Depot – Sealy 8 in. Firm Memory Foam Tight Top Twin Mattresses (Internet #310170811). Dresser: The Home Depot – Progressive Furniture Willow 9-Drawer Distressed Pine Dresser (Internet #308309801). Lamp: The Home Depot – Troy Lighting Patina Verde Table Lamp with Off-White Linen Shade (Internet #308849492). Chairs: LEE Industries- U198-01 Bodden Outdoor Chair with Sunbrella ® Sling Salt and Spinnaker Salt. Accent Pillows (bed and chairs): Sunbrella ®- Patchwork Kilim Taupe from Ballard Designs. Side Table: Century Furniture- Breakers End Table- Natural. Rug: J & D Oriental Rugs Co- Vintage Earth Tone Chinese Rug. Wall Sconce: The Home Depot – LNC 1-Light Gold Wall Lamp Adjustable Plug-In Wall Sconce (Internet #307622981). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Lauren Liess & Co. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.
Bunk Bath
Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) and Casement Narrow Frame (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ - SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9521 Simple Stone. Sconce: The Home Depot – Progress Lighting Hansford Collection One-Light Bath & Vanity (Internet #302700897). Vanity: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series with Cortland Door Style in Color Inspire- SW6171 "Chatroom". Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Countertop: Caesarstone- Airy Concrete 4044. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Milforde Porcelain Semi-Recessed Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Widespread Bathroom Faucet- Lever Handles in Brushed Gold. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower System: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Pressure Balance Tub and Shower Faucet Set with Lever Handle in Brushed Gold. Tile: Crossville, Inc- Floor Tile in Familiar Territory- Creme (12x24) and Shower Tile in Jazz Age-Louis (2x2). Mirror: Shades of Light- Oval Hooked Mirror. Towels: The Home Depot– Home Decorators Collection Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Bath Sheet Towel Set in White (Internet #312831555). Bath Mat: The Home Depot– The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Laundry Basket: The Home Depot – KINDWER Vintage White Wire Laundry Basket Hamper (Internet #309813754). Artwork: Art Classics Ltd.- Biltmore- John Gould Birds.
Back Deck
Decking: Royal ® Building Products- Zuri ® Premium Decking- Weathered Gray. Lanterns: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Traveler Copper Lanterns. Planters: Unique Stone- Fleur-de-lis Planters (60025) and Raymond's Landscaping LLC. Sofa: LEE Industries-US3942-44 Havana Outdoor Slipcovered Extra Long Sofa in Sunbrella ® Spinnaker Salt. Accent Pillows on Sofa: Sunbrella ® - Montego Outdoor Pillow in Canvas White and Outdoor Fashion Throw Pillows in Anais Spa, Windowpane Spa, and Robins Stripe Spa by Ballard Designs. Sling Chairs: LEE Industries- U109-01 Cayman Outdoor Chairs in Sunbrella ® Sling Salt. Accent Pillows in Chairs: Sunbrella ®- Fringed Outdoor Pillows in Spa Blue by Ballard Designs. Throws: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throws. Coffee Table: Woodard- River Run Coffee Table with Faux Birch Top. Side Tables: Woodard- Draper End Tables. Bistro Table: Woodard- Parc Bistro Table. Potting Table: The Home Depot – 3R Studios Bungalow Lane Zinc/Brown Metal Scalloped Edge Wood Top Console Table (Internet #310213753). Metal Dining Table: Chairish- 1930's French Painted Round Metal Folding Table in White. Folding Chairs: The Home Depot – Noble House Positano Grey Foldable Wood Outdoor Dining Chairs (Internet #306254131). Benches: The Home Depot – Safavieh Luca 3-Person Ash Grey Acacia Wood Folding Outdoor Bench (Internet #204856918). Accent Pillows on Benches: Sunbrella ® - Montego Outdoor Pillow in Canvas White and Outdoor Fashion Throw Pillow in Anais Indigo by Ballard Designs. Water Buckets: The Home Depot – A&B Home Gray Iron Water Bucket on Stands (Internet #310573589).
Firepit and Dog House
Patio: Hardscapes Unlimited Outdoor Solutions- Belgard Pavers. Fire Pit Construction: Chester Stucco. Adirondack Chairs: The Home Depot – Shine Company Tall Vineyard Taupe Gray Wooden Patio Adirondack Chair (Internet #309815427). Accent Pillows: Sunbrella ®- Outdoor Fashion Throw Pillows in Anais Spa by Ballard Designs. Throw: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throw. Dog House: Southern Living House Plans- The Ramble Dog House (SL2053). Dog Food: The Pedigree ® Brand. Dog Bed: The Houndry- Sunbrella ® Mossy Mutt. Siding & Trim: James Hardie- HardiePanel® Vertical Siding, HardieTrim® Boards, and Artisan® Trim. Decking: Royal ® Building Prodcuts- Zuri ® Premium Decking- Weathered Gray.