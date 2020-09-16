The 2020 Idea House Source Guide

See what designer, Lauren Liess, used in every room of the Asheville, North Carolina, Idea House.
By Southern Living Editors September 16, 2020
Advertisement

Overall

House Plan: Southern Living House Plans- The Ramble Farmhouse (SL2052). Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Signature™ Ultimate product line. Interior Trim and Wall Panel Installation: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Framing Contractor: Cool Breeze Builders LLC. Interior Windows, Doors and Mullions Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ - SW 9530 Momentum. Painting Contractor: Landmark Painting Inc. Hardwood Flooring: Cochran's Lumber Inc- European White Oak with Custom Stain. Hardwood Flooring Installation: One Stop Floor Shop. Countertop Fabrication and Installation: Mountain Marble & Granite, Inc. Cabinet Installation: High Country Cabinets. Window Treatment and Custom Pillow Fabrication/Installation: Yesterday's Tree Furniture. Window Treatment Hardware: ADR- ¾" Expandable Rods with Grace Brackets and Classic Finish. Woven Shades: Graber- Tradewinds (TM) Natural Woven Old Style Roman Shades in Revelry Birdnest. Interior Doors: Harris Door & Millwork- Custom 4 Panel Simpson Primed MDF Shaker Interior Doors. Interior Door Hardware: Emtek- Ice White Porcelain Passage Door Knob with Unlacquered Brass. Stucco Surfaces: Chester Stucco. Tile Installation: Brejack Custom Tile. Toilets: Ferguson Enterprises-Kohler- Archer in White. Closets: Carolina Closets. Home Automation System: Signature Technologies- Savant Home Automation Controls and Low Voltage Systems. Engineered Framing Products: Blue Ridge Building Components. Plumbing Systems and Navien Tankless Water Heater: Hoots Plumbing & Gas Piping. Electrical Systems and Generac Generator: House Electric Inc of Asheville. Heating and Air Systems: Mountain Air Mechanical- Trane Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning Systems. Drywall Installation: R & J Drywall & Finishing. Insulation: Builders First Source Insulation- Knauf Fiberglass Sound Insulation and Demilec Spray Foam Insulation Open & Closed Cell Foam. Waterproofing: Sealing Agents- Foundation Waterproofing and Sealed Crawl Space. Cleaning Service: Precision Cleaning- Professional New Construction Cleaning. Shiplap Interior Paneling: Builders First Source- Klumb Forest Products. Interior Moldings: Builders First Source- Garden State Lumber. Flexible Moldings: Builders First Source- Carolina Trim.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Exterior and Landscaping

Windows and Exterior Doors: Marvin Signature™ Ultimate product line. Garage Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement and Double Hung G2. Front Door: Dallas Millwork, Inc.- Custom Sapele Mahogany ¾ Lite Door. Exterior Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Emerald Exterior Rain Refresh- SW 7006 Extra White (*Custom Tint- Quill DCR102- 10% for Siding, Corner Boards and Rafters; 20% for Shutters). Front Entry Door in Emerald Exterior Rain Refresh- SW 6418 Rural Green. Painting Contractor: Landmark Painting Inc- Includes Garage Epoxy Floors. Siding and Trim: James Hardie- Main Body in Artisan® Lap Siding and Accent Areas in Staggered Edge HardieShingle® Siding, HardiePanel® Vertical Siding, HardieTrim® Boards and Artisan® Trim. Installed by Mountain Ridge Exteriors LLC. Decking Installation: Imminent Builders, LLC. Titanium Roofing Underlayment: Builders First Source- Owens Corning. Garage Doors: Haas Door- American Tradition Series 922 Carriage House Style Doors. Specialty Lumber: GBS Building Supply- Douglas Fir Rafter Tails and T&G Southern Yellow Pine for Soffit Details. Roof: Pisgah Roofing & Restoration- 24g Premium Kynar 14" Snap Seam 175 City Scape Gray Color. Foundation and Stone Masonry: The Harbin Company, LLC. Footings and Concrete Slabs: R & R Concrete Finishing LLC. Driveway: Hardscapes Unlimited Outdoor Solutions- Belgard Pavers. Exterior Railings: Buchanan Construction, LLC and Builders First Source- Fortress. Shutters and Brackets: Mountain Ridge Exteriors LLC-Supplied and Installed. Garage Lights: The Coppersmith- Key Largo Industrial/Farmhouse Copper Light. Lantern in Carport: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Gala Copper Lantern. Ceiling Light in Covered Walkway: The Coppersmith- Juniper Copper Ceiling Mount Light. Boulder Retaining Wall and Fine Grading: Stuart Davis Grading. Landscaping: Raymond's Landscaping LLC- Installation of Plant Materials, Steps, River Rock and Pathway. Plant Materials: Southern Living Plant Collection and Raymond's Landscaping LLC. Planters: Unique Stone- Fleur-de-lis Planters (60025) and Raymond's Landscaping LLC Plants.

Left: Credit: Robbie Caponetto
Right: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Front Porch

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Lantern: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Antler Hill Copper Lantern. Front Door: Dallas Millwork, Inc.- Custom Sapele Mahogany ¾ Lite Door. Benches: The Home Depot – Safavieh Brentwood White Acacia Wood Outdoor Benches (Internet #206999829). Accent Pillows: Sunbrella ®- Biscayne Green and Montego Outdoor Pillow in Canvas White by Ballard Designs. Throw: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throw. Rug: Annie Selke- Pebble Natural Indoor/Outdoor Rug. Planters/Plants: Raymond's Landscaping LLC.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Foyer

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Front Door: Dallas Millwork, Inc.- Custom Sapele Mahogany ¾ Lite Door. Ceiling Light: Chairish- Vintage Flush Mount. Hall Tree: Chairish- Antique Victorian Oak Mirror Back Hall Tree. Chair: Chairish- 19th Century Wooden Shield Back Side Chair. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane, Chairish, and Lauren Liess & Co. Rug: Annie Selke- Hexile Hand Knotted Jute Rug.

Front Hall and Stair Hall

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Picture Lights: Circa Lighting- Academy Map Light in Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass. Runners: The Home Depot – nuLOOM Natura Chunky Loop Jute Tan (Internet #300683542). Pendant: Rejuvenation- Wildwood Semi-Flush Mount in Old Brass with Opal Acorn Shade. Sconces: The Home Depot – Filament Design 1-Light Oxidized Black Sconces (Internet #301699712). Bench: Chairish- Late 19th Century Chinese Antique Country Table. Console: Woodbridge Furniture– Stable Console, Lauren Liess Collection. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Vintage Piece from Lauren Liess & Co. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styking: Kendra Surface

Powder Room

Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Sconces: The Home Depot – Livex Lighting Estate 5 in. Antique Brass Sconce (Internet #312148311). Mirror: Chairish- Early 20th Century Vintage Tramp Art Mirror. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series with Bel Air Door Style in Tusk Alder. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Curved Rim Carrara Marble Vessel Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Finial Traditional Wall Mount Bathroom Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Bath Hardware: Emtek. Decorative Hand Towel: The Home Depot – Heritage Lace Natural Wovens Oyster Tea Towels (Internet #310157293). Soap Dish: The Home Depot – Creative Home H Floral Scroll clear Glass Soap Dish Tray Holder (Internet #312312606). Basket: Mainly Baskets. Decorative Beads: Noble Collective. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Library

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9530 Momentum. Custom Library Shelving: Stained White Oak by Buchanan Construction, LLC. Pendant: Rejuvenation- O&G Contrapeso 18" Globe LED Pendant in Lacquered Polish Brass. Sconce: Etsy- Small Modern Minimalist Wall Light in Aged Brass. Sofa: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Architect Sofa in Snyder Wheat Leather with Desert Sand Finish. Accent Pillows on Sofa: Sunbrella ® - Bolster in Windowpane Black from Ballard Designs, Diamond Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Pillow from Pottery Barn, and Custom Fabricated Pillows in Mina Classic. Lauren Liess & Co- Wild Chicory in Olive. Throws: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throw and Annie Selke- Stone Washed Linen White Throw. Upholstered Chair: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Philosopher Wing Chair in Snyder Iron with Rustic Finish and French Natural Nails. Accent Pillow in Upholstered Chair: Lauren Liess & Co- Fern Stripe in Lichen. Drink Table: Woodbridge Furniture-Lauren Liess Collection-Drinker's Side Table. Vase on Drink Table: Bloomist- Recycled Glass Bud Vase. Coffee Table: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- Dais Cocktail Table. Items On/Under Coffee Table: Bloomist- Ivory Wabi Sabi Tall Vase and Pale Wood Chain (Large Link). Tables Flanking Sofa: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- Leftover Tables. Occasional Chair: Chairish- Antique Hunzinger Style Spindle Side Chair with Custom Cushion by Yesterday's Tree Furniture. Bar Cart: Sarreid Ltd- Lunch Break Trolley. Items on Bar Cart: Mainly Baskets and Lauren Liess & Co. Floor Lamps: The Home Depot – Safavieh Stefan 68 in. Brass/Gold Arc Floor Lamp with Black/Gold Accent Shade (Internet #309666003) and CAL Lighting 59 in. Rust Metal 6 Way Floor Lamp (Internet #203527405). Rugs: J&D Oriental Rugs Co.- Vintage Moroccan Rug (29266) and Amazon- Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection. Books: Buncombe County Friends of Pack Library. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane, Amy Heywood Art and Chairish. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Sitting Room

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone and SW 9530 Momentum. Lanterns: Shades of Light- Glass Bell Outdoor Hanging Lantern-2 Light. Chairs: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Friend Slipper Chairs in JB Martin Porto Gold Velvet with Rustic Finish. Throw: Native Spun. Side Table: Birch Lane- Wortham Wooden End Table. Rug: The Home Depot – HomeRoots Josephine Multi-Color Specialty Solid Color Cowhide Area Rug (Internet #312474019). Floor Lamp: The Home Depot- Titan Lighting Functional Tripod 54 in. Restoration Black and Aged Gold Floor Lamp (Internet #207121730). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Vintage Art from Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Kitchen

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement Assembly (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Gauntlet and Grey Mist Granite Vintage. Island Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Sandia Door Style in Color Inspire SW7551 "Greek Villa". Countertops: Caesarstone- Fresh Concrete 4001 and Airy Concrete 4044. Cabinetry Hardware: Emtek and House of Antique Hardware. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Whitehaven Cast Iron Farmhouse Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artifacts Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Sidespray in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Pot Filler: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artifacts Double-Jointed Swinging Pot Filler in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Backsplash Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Terra Folk Bouquet Wall Tile. Appliances: Ferguson Enterprises- Thermador Dishwasher, Dual Fuel Range, Refrigerator Column and Freezer Column. Best Hood Insert. Island Light Fixture: Urban Forge- Dutch Oval Iron Lighted Pot Rack with Copper Shade in Black Iron Finish. Flush Mount Lights: The Home Depot – Mitzi by Hudson Valley Lighting Ellis 1- Light 7 in. W Aged Brass/Black LED Flush Mount with Opal Matte Glass Shade (Internet #304871646). Counter Stools: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- Revival Stools. Runner: Annie Selke- Ipswich Natural Woven Jute Rug. Kitchen Solutions: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Utensil Crock, Bakeware, Cookware, Expert Bowl, Nesting Measuring Set, Borosilicate Glass Pie Dish, Towels with a Purpose, and Cutting Board Set with a Stand/Holder. Additional Kitchen Items: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Acacia Wood Long Serving Board and Round Mango Wood Serving Board. Wine: Biltmore Wines.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface
Left: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface
Right: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Back Kitchen

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement Push Out. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Henlow Square Door Style in Gauntlet and Galena Square Door Style in Sandstone Slate and Oyster White Java. Cabinetry Hardware: Emtek and House of Antique Hardware. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Fiona Hammered Copper Farmhouse Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artifacts High Arc Spout Kitchen Faucet with ProMotion Technology in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Appliances: Ferguson Enterprises- Thermador Dishwasher. Flush Mount Lights: The Home Depot – Mitzi by Hudson Valley Lighting Ellis 1- Light 7 in. W Aged Brass/Black LED Flush Mount with Opal Matte Glass Shade (Internet #304871646). Pendant: The Home Depot – Troy Lighting Silverlake 1-Light French Iron Pendant (Internet #300157550). Runner: Annie Selke- Ipswich Natural Woven Jute Rug. Plates/Bowls: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Speckled in White and Green. Goblets/Glasses: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Spring Collection Ibiza Recycled Glass Goblets and Old-Fashioned Glasses. Flatware: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Natural Bone 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set. Additional Kitchen Items: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Beige Marble 2-Tiered Server, Wooden Utensil Caddy, Wooden Cheese Board with Cloche, Wooden Round Bowls and Serving Trays, and Hammered Pitcher. Wine: Biltmore Wines.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Dining Room

Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone and SW 9530 Momentum. Pendant: Circa Lighting- Limoges Large Pendant in Natural Rusted Iron. Picture Light: Urban Electric- Raval in Polished Brass Unlacquered. Rug: Annie Selke- Auricula Woven Jute Rug. Table: Woodbridge Furniture- Lauren Liess Collection- The Forever Dining Table. Chairs: Wayfair- Beckman Metal Windsor Back Side Chair in Black. Buffet: The Home Depot – Safavieh Samantha MediumOak Buffet with Storage (Internet #203209629). Vase on Buffet: The Home Depot – Zentique Cement Glass Distressed White Decorative Vase (Internet #309420759). Black Vases: Bloomist- Small and Large Black Novah Pitchers. Plates/Bowls: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Speckled in White. Napkins: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Hemstitch Napkins in Grey. Flatware: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Natural Bone 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set. Wooden Platter: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Wood Rectangle Footed Platter. Lamp: Shades of Light- About Face Table Lamp. Pedestals: Unique Stone- Pebbledash Birdbath (52019). Vases on Dining Table: The Home Depot – Zentique Asymmetrical Distressed Grey XLarge Decorative Vase (Internet #309420723), Zentique Terracotta Distressed Grey Small Decorative Vase (Internet #309420760), and Zentique Polyresin Grey Small Decorative Pitcher Vase (Internet #309420730). Wall Basket: Mainly Baskets- French Provence Wall Basket. Additional Accessories and Artwork: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Living Room

Door: Marvin Ultimate Multi-Slide. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9542 Natural White and Trim inEmerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Custom Beams and Fireplace Mantel: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Fireplace Installation: Buchanan Fire & Outdoor. Chandelier: Rejuvenation- Hoyt 4" Gas Fitter Uplight Multi-Art Chandelier. Sconces: Circa Lighting- Richmond Sconces in Weathered Galvanized. Window Treatment Fabric: Lauren Liess & Co- Thistle in Sepia. Sofas: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Mini Cavalier Sofas in Winston Natural Fabric with Pillows in Fern Star- Moss. Additional Pillows: Lauren Liess & Co. and Chairish- Antique Chinese Rug Fragment Pillow. Chair: Chairish- Antique Late 19th Century Eastlake Walnut ArmChair. Accent Table: Chairish- Vintage Queen Anne Cherry Wood George II Candles Stand Accent Table. Stump Table: The Home Depot – Benjara Natural Brown Round Wooden Stump Accent Table (Internet #312262860). Ottoman: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Village Ottoman in Snyder Wheat with Rustic Finish. Vase and Bowl on Ottoman: Bloomist- European Recycled Glass Jar and Paper Mache Bowl. Side Tables by Sofa: Woodbridge Furniture-Lauren Liess Collection- Joinery Side Tables. Lamps on Side Tables: The Home Depot- Artistic Weavers Nelson 26 in. Antiqued White Indoor Table Lamp (Internet #206712325). Console Table: Woodbridge Table- Lauren Liess Collection- Maker's Console Table. Floor Lamps: Circa Lighting- Anette Floor Lamp in Natural Brass. Birch Lane- Linwood 70" Task Lamp. Rugs: Fibreworks- Kochi Jute Rug in Sahara Gray. J & D Oriental Rugs Co- Vintage Kilim Flat-Weave. Throws: Native Spun and Annie Selke- Gobi Linen Natural Throw. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Vintage Pieces from Lauren Liess & Co. Baskets: Mainly Baskets and Vintage. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Screened Porch

Decking: Royal ® Building Products- Zuri ® Premium Decking- Chestnut. Screen Porch System: Mountain Ridge Exteriors LLC- MeshGuard Screen Tight. Fireplace Mantel: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Fireplace Installation: Buchanan Fire & Outdoor. Lantern: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Antler Hill Copper Lantern. Ceiling Light: The Coppersmith- Juniper Copper Ceiling Mount Light. Bedswing: Original Charleston Bedswing- Mahogany with Cushions in Sunbrella ® Sailcloth Sailor 32000-0026. Accent Pillows on Bedswing: The Home Depot- Home Decorators Collection Sunbrella ® Canvas Flax Square Outdoor Throw Pillow (Internet #304344285); Sunbrella ®- Custom Fabricated Pillows in Mina Classic and Woven Triangles Indoor/Outdoor Pillow in Black by Pottery Barn. Dining Table: The Home Depot – Dex Smokey Walnut Dining Table (Internet #304263770). Chairs: The Home Depot – IMAX Chatham Gray Metal Arm Chair (Internet #310756234). Rug: Annie Selke- Cress Bark Indoor/Outdoor Custom Rug. Sofas: LEE Industries- US112-11 Nandina Outdoor Slipcovered Apartment Sofa in Sunbrella ® Spinnaker Cream. Accent Pillows on Sofa: Sunbrella ®- Custom Fabricated Pillows in Mina Classic and Berenson Tuxedo; Robins Stripe Black by Ballard Designs; Charcoal and Coral by Crate & Barrel. Coffee Table: The Home Depot – Safavieh Delfia Dark Gray Round Stone Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table (Internet #305102915). Garden Stool: Chairish- Early 20th Century Antique Dragon Motif Garden Stool. Accent Chair: Chairish- Heywood Brothers Wakefield Antique Victorian Wicker and Cane Chair. Water Buckets: The Home Depot – A&B Home Gray Iron Water Bucket on Stands (Internet #310573589). Dog Bed: The Houndry- Sunbrella ® -Leashed Linen. Plates and Bowls: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Speckled in Green. Chargers: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's-Spring Collection Galvanized Charger Plates. Napkins: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Hemstitch Napkins in Grey. Goblets: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Spring Collection Ibiza Recycled Glass Goblets. Serving Board: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Mango Wood Rectangle Paddle Serving Board. Serving Caddy: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Hammered 3-Section Caddy. Flatware: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Natural Bone 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set. Pitcher: Bloomist- Pistachio Pitcher. Throws: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throws. Wine: Biltmore Wines. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Rear Hall

Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Lanterns: Shades of Light- Glass Bell Outdoor Hanging Lantern- 2 Light. Bench: Sarreid Ltd. - Blayne Bench. Baskets: Mainly Baskets. Runner: The Home Depot – Safavieh Natural Fiber Indoor Runner Rug (Internet #302316178). Hanging Accessories: Bloomist- Wood and Leather Dustpan, Fireplace Broom, and Wing Hand Broom in Black. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Left: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface
Right: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Mudroom and Laundry Room

Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2 Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Ceiling and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ - SW 9542 Natural White. Pendant: Schoolhouse- Agnes Pendant in Natural Brass with Black Gold Tracer Cord. Flush Mount Lights: Brook Farm General Store- Ceiling Light. Cabinetry: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Estate Series with Galena Square Door Style in Grey Mist Java. Custom Leather Door Inserts by Lauren Liess & Co. Cabinetry Hardware: Schaub & Company. Countertop: Caesarstone- Airy Concrete 4044. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Whitehaven Undermount Single Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises-Signature Hardware- Vintage Bridge Kitchen Faucet- Lever Handles. Curtain Under Sink: The Mission Motif- Eastlake Lake Curtain. Laundry Rack: Etsy- Victorian Clothes Airer. Custom Bench: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Table: Chairish- 1890's Vintage Continental Zinc- Top Potting Table. Dog Food: The Pedigree ® Brand. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Pillow Fabric: Lauren Liess & Co- Fern Stripe in Lichen and Wild Chicory in Olive. Galvanized Canisters: Retail Resource. Hook: Etsy. Leash: The Golden Dog Co. Basket: Mainly Baskets. Umbrella Stand: Burke Decor- Vintage Umbrella Stand design by Puebco. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Main Bedroom

Windows and Exterior Door: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2 Windows and Inswing French Door. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Ceiling and Trim in Emerald® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Wallpaper: Morris & Co- Meadow Sweet Wallpaper in Bullrush/Taupe. Wallpaper Installation: Bradley Paint Company. Chandelier: The Home Depot – Feiss Hartsville 42.5 in. W 6-Light Chalk Washed White/Light Brown Beachwood Linear Country Coastal Farmhouse Chandelier (Internet #205980766). Roman Shades: Custom Fabricated Sheer Roman Shades by Yesterday's Tree Furniture. Custom Bed: Reid Classics- King Size Sheraton Bed 1410F in Ebonized Mahogany. Lace Canopy: Hand Tied Bedding Co.- Hand Tied Fishnet Bed Canopy Top, Margaret Winston Design. Bedspread: The Home Depot – The Company Store Putnam Matelasse White Cotton King Bedspread (Internet #305308336). Quilt: The Home Depot- The Company Store Legends Paloma Cotton Textured King Quilt in White (Internet #310779611). Sheets: The Home Depot- The Home Decorators Collection 600 Thread Count Supima Cotton Sateen 4-Piece King Sheet Set in White (Internet #308172239). King Pillows: The Home Depot- The Company Store Medium/Firm Alternative King Pillows (Internet #305190941). Euro Square Pillows: The Home Depot-The Company Store TCS Down Firm Euro Square Pillows (Internet #305307640). Euro Shams: The Home Depot- The Company Store Classic White Solid 210 Thread Count Cotton Percale Euro Shams (Internet #305197741). Mattress: The Home Depot- Beautyrest B12 in. Medium Memory Foam Tight Top King Mattress (Internet #302439913). Box Spring: The Home Depot- Instant Foundation Quick Assembly Wood Foundation with Cover 4 in. King Low Profile Mattress Foundation Replacement Box Spring (Internet #309602126). Wall Object Behind Bed: Chairish- Vintage NeoclassicalFramed Intaglio. Rugs: Fibreworks- Spring Twine Seagrass Rug. Annie Selke- Melange Stripe Grey/Black Indoor/Outdoor Rug. Dresser: Chairish- 19th Century Antique Pine Chest of Drawers. Lamp on Dresser: Circa Lighting- Sumava Medium Table Lamp in Marion White with Linen Oval Shade. Bowl on Dresser: Chairish- Victorian Brass and Ceramic Footed Pedestal Bowl. Writing Desk: Woodbridge Furniture-Lauren Liess Collection- Pencil Desk. Lamp on Desk: Target- Crosby Schoolhouse Desk Lamp Black-Threshold ™. Desk Chair: Chairish- Modern Metal Frame Wicker Chair. Trunk: Chairish- Victorian Steamer Trunk Circa 1885. Peacock Chair: Chairish- Late 20th Century White Wire "Peacock" Chair. Side Table: Bebe & Lenox- Roosevelt Side Table. Floor Lamp: The Home Depot – Adesso Felix 65 in. Integrated LED Brass Wall Washer Lamp (Internet #305444343). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Main Vestibule

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceilings and Vestibule Closet Walls in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9542 Natural White. Pendants: Circa Lighting- Katie Acorn Pendant in Bronze with White Glass.

Left: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface
Right: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Main Bath

Windows: Marvin Double Hung G2 (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -7739 Herbal Wash and Ceilings in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9542 Natural White. Wall Buckets: Chairish- Linked Set of Three French Coal Mining Buckets. Vanities: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series- Henlow Square Door Style in Gauntlet with Charleston Bead Legs. Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Pendants: Ballard Designs- Khloe Milk Glass Pendants. Sconces: Circa Lighting- Katie Small Acorn Sconces in Bronze with White Shades. Flush Mount Light in Water Closet: The Home Depot- Titan Lighting Quinton Parlor1-Light Oiled Bronze Semi-Flush Mount Light (Internet #204868441). Mirrors: Chairish- Early 20th Century Antique Black and Gold Mirror Frames. Countertops: Caesarstone- Airy Concrete 4044. Sinks: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Artist Editions Derring Design on Carillon Wading Pool in White. Faucets: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Wall-Mount Bathroom Faucets- Lever Handles in Brushed Nickel. Soaking Tub: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- 51" Kaimu Acrylic Japanese Soaking Tub. Tub Filler: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Veyo Freestanding Tub Faucet with Hand Shower in Brushed Nickel. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower System: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Cooper Shower System with Hand Shower in Brushed Nickel. Floor Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Veranda Antiqued White Marble Field Tile. Shower Floor and Wall Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Potters White Stoneware Ceramic in Matte. Window Treatments: The Mission Motif- Bellflower Lace Curtains. Bath Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Bath Sheets (Internet #312944406). Bath Wash Cloths: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Wash Cloths (Internet #312945063). Bath Hand Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Hand Towels (Internet #312944398). Decorative Hand Towel: The Home Depot – Heritage Lace Natural Wovens Oyster Tea Towel (Internet #310157293). Bath Mats: The Home Depot – The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Stool: Chairish- Vintage Rush Seat Stool. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Main Closet

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9518 Featherstone and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Flush Mount Light: The Home Depot- Titan Lighting Quinton Parlor 1-Light Oiled Bronze Semi-Flush Mount Light (Internet #204868441).

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Guest Bedroom

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ SW 9530 Momentum and Ceiling and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™-SW 9521 Simple Stone. Chandelier: Shades of Light- Multi Glass Orb Chandelier- 6 Light. Window Treatment Fabric: Lauren Liess & Co- Fern Star in Moss. Custom Bed: Reid Classics- Queen Size G303LFP Spool Bed in Mahogany. Bedding: Annie Selke- Wilton White Cotton Bedspread, Classic Hemstitch White Sheet Set and Pillowcases, and Savannah Linen Gauze White Shams. Mattress and Boxspring: The Home Depot – Sealy 12 in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Queen Mattress (Internet #308549980) and SLEEP OPTIONS Quick Assembly Wood Foundation with Cover 4 in. Queen Low Profile Mattress Foundation Replacement Box Spring (Internet #309602122). Nightstands: The Home Depot – OSP Home Furnishings Farmhouse Basics 2-Drawer Rustic Black Wood Nightstand (Internet #307873374). Lamps: Circa Lighting- Brooks Table Lamps in Gilded Iron. Rug: The Home Depot – Safavieh Cape Cod Natural Oval Area Rug (Internet #302314882). Rug Pad: The Home Depot – Artistic Weavers Firm Oval Rug Pad (Internet #203670659). Artwork and Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Guest Bath

Window: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Flush Mount: Circa Lighting-McCarren Small Flush Mount in Natural Brass with White Glass. Sconces: Circa Lighting- Bryant Sconce in Hand Rubbed Antique Brass. Vanity: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Elegant Bath Collection with Sandia Door Style in Shale Mocha. Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Countertop: Caesarstone- Rugged Concrete 4033. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Kohler- Rectangular Undermount in White. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Wall-Mount Bathroom Faucet- Lever Handles in Brushed Gold. Floor Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Veranda Antiqued White Marble Field Tile. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower System: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Shower Set with Lever Handle in Brushed Gold. Shower Floor Tile: Crossville, Inc- State of Grace 2x2 (GRC01) Porcelain Stone. Shower Wall Tile: Architectural Ceramics- Lauren Liess Potters Earth Ceramic Wall Tile. Mirror: The Home Depot – 3R Studios Oval Black and Gold Accent Wall Mirror (Internet #311566481). Bath Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Bath Sheets (Internet #312944406). Bath Wash Cloths: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Wash Cloths (Internet #312945063). Bath Hand Towels: The Home Depot – The Company Store Cotton TENCEL Lyocell White Solid Hand Towels (Internet #312944398). Bath Mat: The Home Depot – The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Mirror in Vestibule: Sarreid Ltd- Farmhouse Mirror. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Second Floor Stair and Vestibule

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) and Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls, Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Stairs/Handrail: Coker Construction, LLC- White Oak Stairs and Handrails with Custom Balusters. Pendant in Stairwell: Circa Lighting- Capri Medium Pendant in Aged Iron. Lantern: The Home Depot – Troy Lighting Atkins 1-Light Centennial Rust Outdoor Pendant (Internet #300161688). Sconces: Etsy- Mid-Century Modern Industrial Wall Light. Chairs: Sarreid Ltd.- Louis XVI Fauteuil Bureau Chairs. Table: Chairish- 19th Century Victorian Oval Italian Marble Top Table. Dresser: Chairish- Ethan Allen Heirloom Nutmeg Maple Dresser. Lamp: The Home Depot – Generation Lighting Designer Collections ED Ellen DeGeneres Augie Stone Finish Table Lamp with White Linen Drum Shade (Internet #308244087). Rug: Chairish- Antique Caucasian Wool Rug. Bench: Chairish- Antique Rustic Long Elm Bench. Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Left: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface
Right: Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Twin Bedroom

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone. Wallpaper: Morris & Co-Pimpernel Wallpaper in Privet/Slate. Wallpaper Installation: Bradley Paint Company. Pendant: The Home Depot – Kenroy Home Harbour 1-Light Copper Pendant (Internet #202749703). Mirror: The Home Depot – Rex Convex Decorative Mirror (Internet #303866084). Custom Beds: Reid Classics- Model LP188 Acorn Twin Beds in Ebonized Mahogany. Coverlets: Laura Ashley- Home Heirloom Crochet Set. Accent Pillows: Taylor King- Watson Lime. Patterned Quilts at End of Bed: Etsy. Sheets and Pillowcases: The Home Depot – StyleWell Brushed Soft Microfiber 3-Piece Twin Sheet Set in White (Internet #308319465). Pillows: The Home Depot – The Company Store LoftAIRE Hypoallergenic Medium Down Alternative Standard Pillow (Internet #305190951). Box Spring Cover: The Home Depot – The Company Store Madelyn Matelasse Cotton Ivory Twin Box Spring (Internet #307595099). Mattresses and Box Springs: The Home Depot – Sealy 8 in. Firm Memory Foam Tight Top Twin Mattresses (Internet # 310170811) and Instant Foundation Quick Assembly Wood Foundation with Cover 4 in. H Twin Low Profile Mattress Foundation Replacement Box Spring (Internet #309602104). Dresser: The Home Depot – Urban Mid-Century Modern Dresser with 6-Drawers in Natural Wood Grain (Internet #304073541). Lamps: Target- Large Ribbed Glass LED Table Lamp Clear. Chest: Chairish- Antique Bamboo Aesthetic Movement Vanity Chest. Chairs: Lauren Liess Collection by Taylor King- Thinking Chairs in Classic Bleach White Mini-Slipcover with Habitat Finish. Pillows in Chairs: Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's- Simplicity Collection Velvet Breakfast Pillow. Throw: Native Spun. Rug: The Home Depot – Unique Loom Braided Jute Dhaka Natural Oval Rug (Internet #302755521). Rug Pad: The Home Depot – Artistic Weavers Firm Oval Rug Pad (Internet #203670659). Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Twin Bathroom

Window: Marvin Ultimate Casement. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ -SW 9521 Simple Stone and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9542 Natural White. Sconce: The Home Depot – Westinghouse Lexington 1-Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Mount Sconce (Internet #303221279). Vanity: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series with Galena Square Door Style in Oyster White Java. Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Countertops: Caesarstone- Fresh Concrete 4001. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Milforde Porcelain Semi-Recessed Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- St. Martin Single-Hole Bathroom Faucet in Polished Nickel. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower Set: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Boca Raton Pressure Balance Tub and Shower Set in Polished Nickel. Tile: Crossville, Inc- Floor Tile in Jazz Age- Louis (2x2) and Wall Tile/Bullnose in Cursive- Ghost (3x6 and 1-½" x 6"). Mirror: Chairish- Antique Folk Art Tramp Mirror. Towels: The Home Depot – Home Decorators Collection Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Bath Sheet Towel Set in White (Internet #312831555). Bath Mat: The Home Depot – The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Bunk Room

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement Narrow Frame (Stationary) and Double Hung G2. Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls in Emerald ® Designer Edition™ - SW 9565 Forged Steel and Trim and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9521 Simple Stone. Chandelier: Etsy- Vintage Ceiling Chandelier. Bunk Sconces: Circa Lighting- Cristol Small Single Sconces in Hand Rubbed Antique Brass. Window Treatment Fabric: Sunbrella ® -Mist II- Snow. Custom Bunk Beds: Buchanan Construction, LLC. Quilts: Annie Selke- Seta Semolina Quilts. Sheets and Pillowcases: Annie Selke- Classic Hemstitch White Sheet Set and Pillowcases. Throws: Native Spun- Chevron/Saffron- 100% Sunbrella ® Acrylic. Mattresses: The Home Depot – Sealy 8 in. Firm Memory Foam Tight Top Twin Mattresses (Internet #310170811). Dresser: The Home Depot – Progressive Furniture Willow 9-Drawer Distressed Pine Dresser (Internet #308309801). Lamp: The Home Depot – Troy Lighting Patina Verde Table Lamp with Off-White Linen Shade (Internet #308849492). Chairs: LEE Industries- U198-01 Bodden Outdoor Chair with Sunbrella ® Sling Salt and Spinnaker Salt. Accent Pillows (bed and chairs): Sunbrella ®- Patchwork Kilim Taupe from Ballard Designs. Side Table: Century Furniture- Breakers End Table- Natural. Rug: J & D Oriental Rugs Co- Vintage Earth Tone Chinese Rug. Wall Sconce: The Home Depot – LNC 1-Light Gold Wall Lamp Adjustable Plug-In Wall Sconce (Internet #307622981). Artwork: Lauren Liess for One Kings Lane and Lauren Liess & Co. Additional Accessories: Lauren Liess & Co.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Bunk Bath

Windows: Marvin Ultimate Casement (Stationary) and Casement Narrow Frame (Stationary). Paint: The Sherwin-Williams Company- Walls and Ceiling in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™ - SW 9542 Natural White and Trim in Emerald ® Designer Edition ™- SW 9521 Simple Stone. Sconce: The Home Depot – Progress Lighting Hansford Collection One-Light Bath & Vanity (Internet #302700897). Vanity: Wellborn Cabinet, Inc- Aspire Series with Cortland Door Style in Color Inspire- SW6171 "Chatroom". Bath and Vanity Hardware: Emtek. Countertop: Caesarstone- Airy Concrete 4044. Sink: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Milforde Porcelain Semi-Recessed Sink. Faucet: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Widespread Bathroom Faucet- Lever Handles in Brushed Gold. Shower: Britt & Tilson Glass- Custom Shower Enclosures with Channel Wrapped Panels and Victorian Handles. Shower System: Ferguson Enterprises- Signature Hardware- Vintage Pressure Balance Tub and Shower Faucet Set with Lever Handle in Brushed Gold. Tile: Crossville, Inc- Floor Tile in Familiar Territory- Creme (12x24) and Shower Tile in Jazz Age-Louis (2x2). Mirror: Shades of Light- Oval Hooked Mirror. Towels: The Home Depot– Home Decorators Collection Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Bath Sheet Towel Set in White (Internet #312831555). Bath Mat: The Home Depot– The Company Store Legends Sterling White Cotton Reversible Bath Mat (Internet #305333928). Laundry Basket: The Home Depot – KINDWER Vintage White Wire Laundry Basket Hamper (Internet #309813754). Artwork: Art Classics Ltd.- Biltmore- John Gould Birds.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Back Deck

Decking: Royal ® Building Products- Zuri ® Premium Decking- Weathered Gray. Lanterns: The Coppersmith- Biltmore Traveler Copper Lanterns. Planters: Unique Stone- Fleur-de-lis Planters (60025) and Raymond's Landscaping LLC. Sofa: LEE Industries-US3942-44 Havana Outdoor Slipcovered Extra Long Sofa in Sunbrella ® Spinnaker Salt. Accent Pillows on Sofa: Sunbrella ® - Montego Outdoor Pillow in Canvas White and Outdoor Fashion Throw Pillows in Anais Spa, Windowpane Spa, and Robins Stripe Spa by Ballard Designs. Sling Chairs: LEE Industries- U109-01 Cayman Outdoor Chairs in Sunbrella ® Sling Salt. Accent Pillows in Chairs: Sunbrella ®- Fringed Outdoor Pillows in Spa Blue by Ballard Designs. Throws: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throws. Coffee Table: Woodard- River Run Coffee Table with Faux Birch Top. Side Tables: Woodard- Draper End Tables. Bistro Table: Woodard- Parc Bistro Table. Potting Table: The Home Depot – 3R Studios Bungalow Lane Zinc/Brown Metal Scalloped Edge Wood Top Console Table (Internet #310213753). Metal Dining Table: Chairish- 1930's French Painted Round Metal Folding Table in White. Folding Chairs: The Home Depot – Noble House Positano Grey Foldable Wood Outdoor Dining Chairs (Internet #306254131). Benches: The Home Depot – Safavieh Luca 3-Person Ash Grey Acacia Wood Folding Outdoor Bench (Internet #204856918). Accent Pillows on Benches: Sunbrella ® - Montego Outdoor Pillow in Canvas White and Outdoor Fashion Throw Pillow in Anais Indigo by Ballard Designs. Water Buckets: The Home Depot – A&B Home Gray Iron Water Bucket on Stands (Internet #310573589).

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Firepit and Dog House

Patio: Hardscapes Unlimited Outdoor Solutions- Belgard Pavers. Fire Pit Construction: Chester Stucco. Adirondack Chairs: The Home Depot – Shine Company Tall Vineyard Taupe Gray Wooden Patio Adirondack Chair (Internet #309815427). Accent Pillows: Sunbrella ®- Outdoor Fashion Throw Pillows in Anais Spa by Ballard Designs. Throw: Native Spun- Sunbrella ® Throw. Dog House: Southern Living House Plans- The Ramble Dog House (SL2053). Dog Food: The Pedigree ® Brand. Dog Bed: The Houndry- Sunbrella ® Mossy Mutt. Siding & Trim: James Hardie- HardiePanel® Vertical Siding, HardieTrim® Boards, and Artisan® Trim. Decking: Royal ® Building Prodcuts- Zuri ® Premium Decking- Weathered Gray.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com