Take a Look Inside our 2016 Idea House in Mt Laurel
In honor of our 50th anniversary, we picked five of today’s best designers and inspired them to decorate this charming cottage.
Welcome to the 2016 Southern Living Idea House! In honor of our 50th anniversary, we picked five of the South's best designers–Mark D. Sikes, Lauren Liess, Margaret Kirkland, Ashley Gilbreath, and Amy Berry–and set them loose to decorate this beautiful Mt Laurel cottage. Designed by architect Bill Ingram, the space is a fresh take on traditional Southern style without sacrificing any of the charm. Trust us–you'll want to step inside for a tour.