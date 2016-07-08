Idea House Family Room by Bill Ingram

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris
Open to a dark green kitchen, this family room, designed by architect Bill Ingram, reflects the rich green colors of the space.Multiple textures, patterns, and shapes come together in this family room to create a cozy haven with a bold, but polished sense of style. Swaddling the room in light fabric from floor to ceiling brightens the square space, and creates a warm welcome. A game table provides the perfect place for after dinner activities and the seating area provides plenty of seating for guests to relax. The openness to the kitchen make this an ideal room for entertaining guests of all ages.
Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Bamboo Coffee Table

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

This teak bamboo coffee table from the Atlanta shop Mrs. Howard holds center court, bringing colonial chic to the family room. We love the simplicity of green apples and artichokes which picks up on the green theme while adding an organic touch to the tableau.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Black Shaded Sconce

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

Wall sconces are a great way to light a room without cluttering up tabletop spaces. Here, this black and bronze wall sconce sits in the corner, adding a seriously, sophisticated feel to this nook, and a great reading light.

3 of 17

Ornate Side Table

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

The curvy, cabriole shape of this antique black and gold leaf side table is is a nice contrast to the contemporary sofa and chair. It's also generously proportioned: it can hold a flower arrangement, a sleek lamp, and still have room left over for setting drinks down.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Fresh Botanicals

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

Pressed leaves and plants by Blackwell Botanicals evoke botanical drawings and mesh wonderfully with the antique chairs and bamboo coffee table. We love how the mix of different greens and different shapes complement the bold green wall color.

5 of 17

Skirted Game Table

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

Deep green washed linen feels like a natural fit for this intimate corner table with a white trimmed kick pleat for flair. Topped with a bowl of peanuts and small dishes, it's easy to imagine a game of cards being played here. The slim, swing arm floor lamp (Studio 1 Swing Arm Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort) provides a gentle alternative to the overhead pendant light.

6 of 17

Well-Arranged Sofa Pillows

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

A mix of pillows in different fabrics, patterns, and sizes elevates this simple white couch from Serena and Lily. The leafy, rich pillow fabric nicely complements the botanical art on the opposing wall. Pinstripe pillows add further texture, and pick up on the tented ceiling's graphic Greek Key trim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Bamboo Arm Chairs

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

Game tables don't require juvenile seating. These bamboo chairs add to the colonial chic aesthetic. Plush cushions and high backs make them comfy. Look for similar vintage chairs to outfit with new cushions.

8 of 17

Pinstripe Chair

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

Serena and Lily's armless Bruno chair works like a swanky, but masculine chair in the family room. The pinstripe pattern nods to the blocky, modern Greek key trim along the curtains and valances.

9 of 17

Green Scheme

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

The deep green walls (Evergreen by Sherwin Williams) echo the kitchen which opens off the of family room. The light cotton curtains keep the room from feeling dark and bright art adds pops of color and visual interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Decorate with Vases

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

These handome vases are a modern twist on the traditional, Southern decorating staple of blue and white ginger jars. They fill what otherwise would have been a blank space under the white table.

11 of 17

White Arm Chair

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

This chic but sturdy Kent chair from Serena and Lily is a perfect companion to the sofa. The white garden stool beside it is a great versatile decor option: it can be used as a small table, or, in a pinch, for extra seating.

12 of 17

A Moveable Seat

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

Accomodating a houseful of guest requires that a host or hostess be able to improvise occasionally. A chair on casters like this make it easy to move wherever extra-seating is needed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Wall Curtains

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

This room is swathed in cotton which is exotic, but still relatable because it's such a simple textile. The Greek key trim adds an edgy touch.

14 of 17

Tented Ceiling

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

"The tented ceiling lightens up the space, and it's a 1960s throwback," says Ingram. Use simple, inexpensive material that comes by the bolt. Here, he used Nature's Cotton in Natural and it was fabricated and installed by Jane Claire Designs Drapery Studio. The project is not for the faint of heart but, says Ingram, "there is no other treatment with such impact.

15 of 17

Natural Touches

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

This petrified tree stump table brings the outdoors in and works beautifully with the botanical art. These organic touches, like the apples and artichokes, botanical art, and teak and bamboo feel just right for the grass green palette.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Rush Seat

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

This lightweight, rush chair by Henredon can easily be moved when there's a crowd. The potted tree in the corner adds to the garden vibe of the room.

17 of 17

Bold Strokes

Credit: Mary Katherine Morris

Invest in a statement piece with big impact. This painting by Birmingham artist Catherine Booker Jones introduces a strong yellow into the room's scheme.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next