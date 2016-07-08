Idea House Family Room by Bill Ingram
Bamboo Coffee Table
This teak bamboo coffee table from the Atlanta shop Mrs. Howard holds center court, bringing colonial chic to the family room. We love the simplicity of green apples and artichokes which picks up on the green theme while adding an organic touch to the tableau.
Black Shaded Sconce
Wall sconces are a great way to light a room without cluttering up tabletop spaces. Here, this black and bronze wall sconce sits in the corner, adding a seriously, sophisticated feel to this nook, and a great reading light.
Ornate Side Table
The curvy, cabriole shape of this antique black and gold leaf side table is is a nice contrast to the contemporary sofa and chair. It's also generously proportioned: it can hold a flower arrangement, a sleek lamp, and still have room left over for setting drinks down.
Fresh Botanicals
Pressed leaves and plants by Blackwell Botanicals evoke botanical drawings and mesh wonderfully with the antique chairs and bamboo coffee table. We love how the mix of different greens and different shapes complement the bold green wall color.
Skirted Game Table
Deep green washed linen feels like a natural fit for this intimate corner table with a white trimmed kick pleat for flair. Topped with a bowl of peanuts and small dishes, it's easy to imagine a game of cards being played here. The slim, swing arm floor lamp (Studio 1 Swing Arm Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort) provides a gentle alternative to the overhead pendant light.
Well-Arranged Sofa Pillows
A mix of pillows in different fabrics, patterns, and sizes elevates this simple white couch from Serena and Lily. The leafy, rich pillow fabric nicely complements the botanical art on the opposing wall. Pinstripe pillows add further texture, and pick up on the tented ceiling's graphic Greek Key trim.
Bamboo Arm Chairs
Game tables don't require juvenile seating. These bamboo chairs add to the colonial chic aesthetic. Plush cushions and high backs make them comfy. Look for similar vintage chairs to outfit with new cushions.
Pinstripe Chair
Serena and Lily's armless Bruno chair works like a swanky, but masculine chair in the family room. The pinstripe pattern nods to the blocky, modern Greek key trim along the curtains and valances.
Green Scheme
The deep green walls (Evergreen by Sherwin Williams) echo the kitchen which opens off the of family room. The light cotton curtains keep the room from feeling dark and bright art adds pops of color and visual interest.
Decorate with Vases
These handome vases are a modern twist on the traditional, Southern decorating staple of blue and white ginger jars. They fill what otherwise would have been a blank space under the white table.
White Arm Chair
This chic but sturdy Kent chair from Serena and Lily is a perfect companion to the sofa. The white garden stool beside it is a great versatile decor option: it can be used as a small table, or, in a pinch, for extra seating.
A Moveable Seat
Accomodating a houseful of guest requires that a host or hostess be able to improvise occasionally. A chair on casters like this make it easy to move wherever extra-seating is needed.
Wall Curtains
This room is swathed in cotton which is exotic, but still relatable because it's such a simple textile. The Greek key trim adds an edgy touch.
Tented Ceiling
"The tented ceiling lightens up the space, and it's a 1960s throwback," says Ingram. Use simple, inexpensive material that comes by the bolt. Here, he used Nature's Cotton in Natural and it was fabricated and installed by Jane Claire Designs Drapery Studio. The project is not for the faint of heart but, says Ingram, "there is no other treatment with such impact.
Natural Touches
This petrified tree stump table brings the outdoors in and works beautifully with the botanical art. These organic touches, like the apples and artichokes, botanical art, and teak and bamboo feel just right for the grass green palette.
Rush Seat
This lightweight, rush chair by Henredon can easily be moved when there's a crowd. The potted tree in the corner adds to the garden vibe of the room.
Bold Strokes
Invest in a statement piece with big impact. This painting by Birmingham artist Catherine Booker Jones introduces a strong yellow into the room's scheme.