The Best Way to Clean Glass Shower Doors
From grime to shine in no time.
If you don't clean your glass shower door regularly, you'll notice a filmy substance can quickly build up. This could be anything from soap scum, dirt, grime, mineral deposits, or dead skin. Most likely, it's a combination of at least a few of those things. It sounds gross, but don't worry. It's easy to rid your glass shower door of that gunky stuff once and for all. Read on to find out how to clean a glass shower door.
What You'll Need:
- Distilled white vinegar
- Water (preferably distilled)
- A microfiber cloth
- An empty spray bottle
- A squeegee
- A no-rinse shower cleaner like Clean Shower Daily Shower Cleaner
- Glass and mirror cleaner like The Laundress Glass and Mirror Cleaner
How to Clean the Inside of a Glass Shower
Get rid of grime on the interior of your glass shower door by following these simple steps:
- Mix one-part vinegar with two-parts distilled water in an empty spray bottle and shake well. (If you prefer a store-bought cleaner, be sure to check out these suggestions.)
- Spray the surface of the shower door with the solution and let it work its magic for ten minutes.
- Use a microfiber sponge to wipe away the grime. If you see streaks once the door has dried, use your microfiber cloth to buff them out in a circular motion.
Now that you've rid your glass shower door of gunk and grime, it's easy to keep it squeaky clean. Simply take a squeegee and pull it down over the surface shower door from the top to bottom, working your way across every time you take a shower. This will force the water to the bottom so water deposits don't form. Afterward, spray the surface with a no-rinse shower cleaner to attack any lingering soap scum.
How to Clean the Outside of a Glass Shower
Chances are, the outside of your shower door doesn't get covered with soap scum or hard deposits the way the interior does, but this doesn't mean it doesn't need to be cleaned. It definitely does! The best way to clean the exterior glass on your shower is to use a bit of glass and mirror cleaner. Rub the cleaner across your glass in a circular motion, just like you would if you were washing a window.
Pro tip: To minimize time and effort, add this to your routine the same day you clean your bathroom mirrors since you'll be using the same materials, and be sure to clean other areas of your shower that may have water or soap scum buildup, like your shower head.