How to Clean a Nespresso Machine
Regular cleaning will help keep your favorite caffeine machine from becoming a bit sluggish in the morning.
Devotees of Nespresso machines will tell you that the brand makes the closest thing to coffee shop espresso you can enjoy at home. It's one of the best options for a simple, dressed up home-brewed coffee. But if you've owned your Nespresso machine for a while, eventually it might become a bit sluggish in the morning. There's no need to check your warranty–this just means it's time to clean your Nespresso machine.
To find out how to clean your Nespresso machine we got expert advice from Nespresso machine specialist, Brian Mulay.
How often should you clean and descale your Nespresso machine?
Mulay says that over time, minerals from water will build up inside your Nespresso machine and affect its flow, temperature, and overall performance. In other words, your coffee might take longer to make and won't taste quite as good. To prevent this, he recommends descaling your machine on a regular basis, about every 3 months or 300 capsules. He adds that the whole process is quick and easy shouldn't take more than 20-30 minutes.
How do you descale your Nespresso machine?
There are many models of Nespresso machines and the instructions descaling vary somewhat from model to model. To find the specific steps for descaling your particular model, consult your owner's manual. If you don't have it on hand, the Nespresso website has detailed guides and video tutorials for all of their machines.
These are the instructions for how to descale their latest model, the Vertuo Next.
- If there is a used capsule in your machine, eject it and close the machine.
- Fill the water tank with one unit of Nespresso descaling solution and at least 17 fluid ounces of water. Return it to the machine. Note: be sure to read the instructions and use caution when handling descaling solutions. Avoid contact with your skin and eyes.
- Press the on button.
- When the light shifts from blinking to steady, the machine is ready.
- Eject your machine's capsule.
- Close the machine. Leave it unlocked with the lever pointing towards the machine.
- Press and hold the button for approximately seven seconds until the light begins to blink.
- Turn the lever left to the locked position and push the button. Catch the water in a container. The machine will stop automatically stop when complete.
- Rinse the water tank, drip tray, and capsule container thoroughly.
- Fill the tank with clean water and place the drip tray and capsule machine back on the machine.
- Push the button to flush the machine, catching the water in a container.
- Allow the machine ten minutes to dry before putting making yourself a delicious cup of espresso or coffee.
How do you clean your Nespresso machine?
Regardless of the model of your Nespresso machine, Mulay does not recommend placing any parts in the dishwasher. Instead, he recommends washing parts like the water tank, capsule container, and capsule head by hand with a small amount of liquid dish soap. If the exterior of your machine is dirty, wipe it clean with a damp cloth and a small amount of dish soap if necessary.