A flat top grill combines the best elements of a griddle and a traditional grill. The surface is flat, like a griddle, so you can cook everything from homemade pancakes to Creole burgers to finely chopped vegetables, but you can also heat pots and pans on top of it (Texas Chili, anyone?). Flat top grills are perfect for cooking large meals since the heating elements run lengthwise, heating the entire surface, maximizing your cooking space. But like all good things, flat top grills require some love and attention once in a while, namely, they have to be cleaned. To find out how to clean a flat top grill we went to Nicole Akers, owner of Two Maids and a Mop with locations in Auburn, AL; Augusta, GA; Peachtree City, GA; and Dallas, TX. (Editor's note: As always, leave yourself plenty of time to be extra careful when performing these cleanings. Consult an expert if you have any questions before cleaning.)