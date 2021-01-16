How To Choose a House Plan Right for You

Picture your dream home. Maybe it's a coastal Lowcountry cottage. Or a cozy cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Or even a modern farmhouse with a wraparound porch. Designing a home from scratch is undoubtedly overwhelming—the possibilities are seemingly endless, and, of course, we want the final product to be as perfect as our daydreams. Luckily, there's probably a Southern Living House Plan that checks all the boxes. There's a plan for almost everything—from weekend retreats and family-friendly ranchers to quaint cottages for downsizing and spacious farmhouses for multi-generational living. To pick the house plan right for you, consider three key features of the design: size, function, and style.

Think About the Size

How many people will live in the home? Growing families may want to consider plans with plenty of space to spread out—like The Ridge (SL-1973), a 3,500-square-foot rancher with four bedrooms and four baths, or Bellewood Cottage (SL-2049), a 2,900-square-foot traditional Southern-style home with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Empty nesters might be ready to downsize. These 16 house plans offer cozier proportions without sacrificing any style (or space for company). This itsy-bitsy 540-square-foot cottage makes for the ultimate mother-in-law suite. Multi-generational living is also on the rise, so we've rounded up our favorite homes for comfortably welcoming boomerang children or aging parents under your roof.

WATCH: Mama Will Always Have a Place to Stay with These Charming Guest House Plans

Consider the Function

Bring In Your Style