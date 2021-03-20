Take a Step Inside Our Top House Plans With Photos

March 20, 2021
Credit: Southern Living House Plans

It can be hard to envision how a house plan will come to life, especially if you don’t have a professional sitting beside you to decipher all the angles, semi-circles, and bolded and dashed lines. While we can vouch that every single one of our Southern Living house plans is utter perfection, it can still take a leap of faith to trust it will all come together without seeing a model in real life. That’s why we’ve gathered a handful of our most popular house plans, each with interior photos to help bring these stunning spaces to life. Take a look and find color-palette inspiration, ideas for smart storage, and all the classic details you could possibly desire in your dream Southern Living house plan.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Lowcountry Farmhouse

Credit: J. Savage Gibson

Plan SL-2000

Take a look around this classically Southern-style home. You’ll find a crisp neutral palette that creates a setting just begging for everyone who enters to unwind and enjoy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Palmetto Cottage

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

Plan SL-2009

A tidy, one-bedroom, one-bath guest cottage sometimes needs a little envisioning to come to life. Thankfully, this scene is already set with gorgeous finishes and warm white walls that keep the tiny space from feeling cramped.

3 of 12

Lakeside Farmhouse

Credit: Southern Living

Plan SL-2007

You don’t need to have a lakeside lot to build this dream house. Take a twirl through to see rustic details, gorgeous built-ins, and wide-open living spaces that still feel perfectly defined.  

Advertisement

4 of 12

Grove Manor

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

Plan SL-1902

You’ll get a warm welcome from the start with this gorgeous front porch entry. Once inside, you’ve got to see the main bedroom's bath. Those vanities. The countertops. The fixtures. It's all in the details.

5 of 12

Fox Hill

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

Plan SL-1871

You'll never get over the multiple outdoor rooms and stunning built-ins (including bunks, bookshelves, and pantry).

6 of 12

The Ridge

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

SL-1973

There’s something about a white brick ranch with floor-to-ceiling windows and a deep front porch that really sets our hearts aflutter. Step inside for a classic color palette with a splash of personality, gorgeous living spaces, tidy storage solutions, and the kind of details you can only get with a custom build.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Whiteside Farm

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

SL-1979

With a floor plan this open, it can be difficult to picture just how it all comes together. Take a stroll through these interior photos to see clearly defined spaces that center on the joy of gathering together.

8 of 12

Tucker Bayou

Credit: Charles Walton IV

SL-1408

Our 2007 Idea House is full of design tricks that are still just as relevant and on-trend more than 13 years later. Here you’ll find a home that screams “vacation starts here,” but works for year-round living.

9 of 12

Captain’s Watch

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

Plan SL-1426

The real showstopper? Those great-room built-ins, gorgeous windows, and traditional-style fireplace.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Farmhouse Revival

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

SL-1821

There’s a reason this is one of our favorite house plans of all time. The meandering, wrap-around porch draws us in, but it’s the welcoming interior spaces that make us really want to sit down and stay a while.

11 of 12

The Ramble Farmhouse

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

SL-2052

Come on in to our 2020 Southern Living Idea House. You’ll instantly fall in love with the earthy neutral palette and light-catching windows that invite the outdoors in. Just be sure to click through all the photos to see the back porch decked out for Christmas.

12 of 12

Crane Island River House

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

SL-2010

Our 2019 Idea House delivered a blue and white vision in Lowcountry living. Don’t miss the porches, commanding outdoor stone fireplace, and double-decker bunk room.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next