Take a Step Inside Our Top House Plans With Photos
It can be hard to envision how a house plan will come to life, especially if you don’t have a professional sitting beside you to decipher all the angles, semi-circles, and bolded and dashed lines. While we can vouch that every single one of our Southern Living house plans is utter perfection, it can still take a leap of faith to trust it will all come together without seeing a model in real life. That’s why we’ve gathered a handful of our most popular house plans, each with interior photos to help bring these stunning spaces to life. Take a look and find color-palette inspiration, ideas for smart storage, and all the classic details you could possibly desire in your dream Southern Living house plan.
Lowcountry Farmhouse
Take a look around this classically Southern-style home. You’ll find a crisp neutral palette that creates a setting just begging for everyone who enters to unwind and enjoy.
Palmetto Cottage
A tidy, one-bedroom, one-bath guest cottage sometimes needs a little envisioning to come to life. Thankfully, this scene is already set with gorgeous finishes and warm white walls that keep the tiny space from feeling cramped.
Lakeside Farmhouse
You don’t need to have a lakeside lot to build this dream house. Take a twirl through to see rustic details, gorgeous built-ins, and wide-open living spaces that still feel perfectly defined.
Grove Manor
You’ll get a warm welcome from the start with this gorgeous front porch entry. Once inside, you’ve got to see the main bedroom's bath. Those vanities. The countertops. The fixtures. It's all in the details.
Fox Hill
You'll never get over the multiple outdoor rooms and stunning built-ins (including bunks, bookshelves, and pantry).
The Ridge
There’s something about a white brick ranch with floor-to-ceiling windows and a deep front porch that really sets our hearts aflutter. Step inside for a classic color palette with a splash of personality, gorgeous living spaces, tidy storage solutions, and the kind of details you can only get with a custom build.
Whiteside Farm
With a floor plan this open, it can be difficult to picture just how it all comes together. Take a stroll through these interior photos to see clearly defined spaces that center on the joy of gathering together.
Tucker Bayou
Our 2007 Idea House is full of design tricks that are still just as relevant and on-trend more than 13 years later. Here you’ll find a home that screams “vacation starts here,” but works for year-round living.
Captain’s Watch
The real showstopper? Those great-room built-ins, gorgeous windows, and traditional-style fireplace.
Farmhouse Revival
There’s a reason this is one of our favorite house plans of all time. The meandering, wrap-around porch draws us in, but it’s the welcoming interior spaces that make us really want to sit down and stay a while.
The Ramble Farmhouse
Come on in to our 2020 Southern Living Idea House. You’ll instantly fall in love with the earthy neutral palette and light-catching windows that invite the outdoors in. Just be sure to click through all the photos to see the back porch decked out for Christmas.
Crane Island River House
Our 2019 Idea House delivered a blue and white vision in Lowcountry living. Don’t miss the porches, commanding outdoor stone fireplace, and double-decker bunk room.