Take a Step Inside Our Top House Plans With Photos

It can be hard to envision how a house plan will come to life, especially if you don’t have a professional sitting beside you to decipher all the angles, semi-circles, and bolded and dashed lines. While we can vouch that every single one of our Southern Living house plans is utter perfection, it can still take a leap of faith to trust it will all come together without seeing a model in real life. That’s why we’ve gathered a handful of our most popular house plans, each with interior photos to help bring these stunning spaces to life. Take a look and find color-palette inspiration, ideas for smart storage, and all the classic details you could possibly desire in your dream Southern Living house plan.