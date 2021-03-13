These House Plans with a Home Office Mean You Won’t Waste a Minute of Family Time on a Commute

Whether you find yourself working from home on a full- or part-time basis, or just need a space to get down to business on weekends or off hours, a house plan with an office might be in order. The benefit of having a dedicated office space means you won’t be tempted to take your work with you once you decide to check out—even if you’re just heading to the great room a few steps outside of your study. It affords the ability to leave your work behind and both literally and figuratively shut the door on it all when you’re ready to call it a day. We’ve gathered our favorite floor plans with a home office, whether you’re looking for 3-bedroom house plans with an office, 4-bedroom house plans with an office, or more. Here you’ll find a collection of gorgeous homes that invite you to work hard and unwind even harder.