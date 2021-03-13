These House Plans with a Home Office Mean You Won’t Waste a Minute of Family Time on a Commute
Whether you find yourself working from home on a full- or part-time basis, or just need a space to get down to business on weekends or off hours, a house plan with an office might be in order. The benefit of having a dedicated office space means you won’t be tempted to take your work with you once you decide to check out—even if you’re just heading to the great room a few steps outside of your study. It affords the ability to leave your work behind and both literally and figuratively shut the door on it all when you’re ready to call it a day. We’ve gathered our favorite floor plans with a home office, whether you’re looking for 3-bedroom house plans with an office, 4-bedroom house plans with an office, or more. Here you’ll find a collection of gorgeous homes that invite you to work hard and unwind even harder.
Sweetwater Retreat
The sprawling five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath Sweetwater Retreat includes a study just off the main entrance from the covered porch. The first floor features a spacious great room that’s open to the kitchen, a primary bedroom, a guest bedroom, two-and-a-half baths (not including one in the main bedroom) two covered porches, and a separate staging area between the kitchen and dining room.
Click here to see interior photos of the Sweetwater Retreat.
Tennessee Farmhouse
If you envision plenty of outdoor time during your off hours, this is the house for you complete with double doors and huge windows that bring the outdoors in. The office is just off the foyer, with the option of a finished basement with guest suite, additional storage, a family room, and an optional workout room.
Click here to see photos of the kitchen and foyer of the Tennessee Farmhouse.
Whiteside Farm
We love this modern farmhouse for its stunning features like exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, elegant built-ins, and concertina doors that open to a screened-in porch and outdoor living area. In addition to four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, the floorplan also includes an office at the front of the house.
Click here to see interior photos of Whiteside Farm, South Georgia’s first ever Southern Living CBP Showcase home, designed by Todd M. Wilson and built by Wilson Design & Construction.
Elberton Way
Classic English-cottage style comes to play in this cozy plan. A 13’4” x 11’6” room at the front of the house can work as either a small bedroom or study. We love the L-shaped front porch for unwinding after a long day at the (home) office.
Click here to see interior photos of Elberton Way.
Orchard Knoll
Opt for this plan with or without the optional garage. A tucked-away home office creates a respite from the bustle of the rest of the house. But when the workday is done, you’ll find plenty of interior and exterior spaces for relaxing.
Maybrook
An office just off the great room keeps you within the action—but only if you want to be thanks to double doors designed to create a little peace and quiet.
Grove Hall
You’ll find plenty of storage and spaces for enjoying time together in this 4,000-plus-square-foot house. The study is near the main bedroom, just off a hallway that leads to the family room and foyer.
River Place Cottage
If you work hard and play harder, don’t pass up the River Place Cottage. It’s designed for entertaining with a wide-open interior floorplan and outdoor spaces that beg friends and family to sit and stay a while. When it’s time to get down to business, hop into the 11--by-13-foot study.
Tideland Haven
Designed by Historical Concepts, Tideland Haven features 2,400 square feet of heated space, with a natural flow between the living, foyer, kitchen, and dining spaces. Just off the living room and kitchen is a library or study, making the post-workday commute a thing of the past.
Click here to see interior photos of Tideland Haven.
Gilliam
A large flex space with double entrances (off the foyer and another off the great room) provides the perfect functional office for this 3,208-square foot home. Upstairs you’ll find a third and fourth bedroom, a bath, and a sitting room—perfect for keeping the kids occupied when Mom or Dad is working downstairs.
Click here to see interior photos of Gilliam.
Legacy Ranch
A multigenerational design with lots of exterior living spaces, stunning details, and a study is a tall ask, but Legacy Ranch delivers it all.
Click here to see interior photos of Legacy Ranch.
Old Bethel
You’ll find both a library and an office in this under-2,000-square-foot one-story home. Lowcountry style and a welcoming layout create a well-appointed dwelling that’s just the right size.
Click here to see interior photos of Old Bethel.