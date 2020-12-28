The Biggest House Plan Trends of 2021

We learned a lot about our homes in 2020. Mostly, what it’s like to be inside them for months and months… and months. So, it’s no surprise that the trending house plan features for 2021 are motivated by our desire for more workspace, more kitchen space, and a better connection to the outdoors. (Not that sprawling porches are anything new to Southerners!) From dedicated spaces for fitness to–you guessed it–home offices (keep reading to learn more about the “cloffice”), these features result in homes that make us happier, healthier, and more productive. The best part? Timeless elements like these last far longer than a fad. Whether you want to build a quaint cottage or sprawling farmhouse, these ideas are easily incorporated into any plan, regardless of style. If you’re planning a new home or just dreaming for the future, try a few of these designs on for size. Here are six house plan trends to expect in 2021.