Our Randolph Cottage Is the Goldilocks of House Plans

Three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths just feels right. If Goldilocks was looking for a Southern Living House Plan, you can bet she would settle on Plan SL-1861. It's sized just right at 1,800 square feet and comes with that perfect room ratio of 3/2.5. The exterior? Yep, it's just as charming as the interior layout and has those storybook details that we've only dreamed about. Step inside House Plan 1861 and find all the details you'd love to call home.

Let's talk about the curb appeal. This cottage is a little bit of Williamsburg style paired with a dash of New England swagger. The stone chimney, trio of dormers, and shake siding will have lovers of historic architectural details absolutely swooning.

Just inside the front door, you'll be welcomed into an open space that flows seamlessly between the living room, kitchen, and dining area. A side porch just off the dining room is the perfect after-meal change of scenery, and the large kitchen island is the ideal place for coffee and conversation at breakfast. Rounding out the rest of the 1,200-square-foot primary floor is the main bedroom with bath, a laundry room, and a half bath for guests. Upstairs you'll find two more bedrooms, a second full bath, and a TV room.

If you're thinking, that's a whole lot of living in one 1,800-square-foot house, you're not alone. The trick is the open concept downstairs and smart uses of space at just about every turn. Whether you're looking for a place for your family to call home or are looking to downsize now that everyone has flown the nest, you can't deny the appeal of House Plan 1861.

