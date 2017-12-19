Southern Homes With The Best Curb Appeal of 2017

By Betsy Cribb
December 19, 2017
Laurey W. Glenn

You know those houses that just stop you in your tracks? The ones that make you forget your manners and straight-up stare? Maybe there’s wisteria climbing the trellis on the front walkway, or there’s a white picket fence overtaken by azaleas. Or maybe the house has a nostalgic red tin roof, or pretty pairs of periwinkle shutters. Better yet, maybe the house is framed by oaks, or boasts a front porch a mile wide. Whatever that X-factor is, we’re total suckers for a house with curb appeal, and Southern homes – big or small, old or new – have that stop-you-in-your-tracks charm by the bucket-load.From sunny beach cottages in Key West to the historic grand dames of New Orleans, Southern homes have really put their best faces forward in 2017. Here, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite pieces of exterior eye candy (from the magazine and our Instagram feed) that taught us a thing or two about curb appeal this year. Take a scroll down memory lane, and try to choose a favorite!

1 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Nashville, Tennessee

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: Simple wood siding + the cedar shake roof

2 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Atlanta, Georgia

@darlingdownsouth

Curb Appeal Crushes: Windows for days + the powder blue door

3 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Beaufort, South Carolina

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: Double porch swings + the painted metal roof

4 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

@southernlivingmag

Curb Appeal Crushes: Picture-perfect symmetry + the greenery arch over the front door

5 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Charleston, South Carolina

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: Freshly painted circa-1890 gingerbread detailing + the soulfully restored front door

6 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Houston, Texas

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: A grand white door + the unexpected New England saltbox-style façade

7 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Birmingham, Alabama

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: The 19-foot wide front steps + the pecky cypress French doors

8 of 20

Stop and Stare In: New Orleans, Louisiana

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: Locally forged iron porch railings + the cherry red front door

9 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Key West, Florida

@flkeysheather

Curb Appeal Crushes: Turquoise Bahamas-style shutters + a pink flower-wrapped trellis

10 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Atlanta, Georgia

@helloitsloh

Curb Appeal Crushes: Hydrangeas + the front door’s stone surround

11 of 20

Stop and Stare In: New Orleans, Louisiana

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: Carriage doors on the garage + a white picket fence

12 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Savannah, Georgia

@lindseyrickards

Curb Appeal Crushes: Classic red brick + moss-draped oaks

13 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Roswell, Georgia

Laurey W. Glenn

Curb Appeal Crushes: Sky-high doors + a deep porch

14 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Birmingham, Alabama

@southernlivingmag

Curb Appeal Crushes: A well-manicured lawn + the rooftop pineapple (+ the pup)

15 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Charleston, South Carolina

@ananewyork

Curb Appeal Crushes: The periwinkle front door + adventure-ready beach cruisers

16 of 20

Stop and Stare In: St. Simons Island, Georgia

@waitingonmartha

Curb Appeal Crushes: Gray wooden shingles + the portico’s decorative railings

17 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Hinesville, Georgia

@katrinabarrowphotography

Curb Appeal Crushes: Emerald green shutters + hanging planters

18 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Brunswick, Georgia

@kelliboydphotography @lavinlabel

Curb Appeal Crushes: The Second Empire-style architecture + the dusty aqua exterior

19 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Columbus, Georgia

Emily Jenkins Followill

Curb Appeal Crushes: Grand columns + a crisp white exterior

20 of 20

Stop and Stare In: Beaufort, South Carolina

@southernlivingmag

Curb Appeal Crushes: The pitched red roof + festive holiday spirit

By Betsy Cribb