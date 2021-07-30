Shoppers Say They're Bringing These Cooling Bamboo Sheets With Them to Heaven—and They're on Sale

The Hotel Sheets Direct Bed Sheets Set is made out of 100 percent bamboo fabric that the brand says is "softer than silk" and stays cool all night long because it's thermoregulating, which means you never overheat. The sheets are also moisture-wicking, so you'll never wake up covered in sweat, and anti-pilling, so they won't show signs of wear even after multiple runs through the wash. The Hotel Sheets Direct sets come in 17 different colors and are packaged with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and one or two pillow cases, depending on mattress size: twin and twin XL each come with one; full, queen, king, and California king have two.