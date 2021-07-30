Shoppers Say They're Bringing These Cooling Bamboo Sheets With Them to Heaven—and They're on Sale
Trying to decide which material you'll love the most for your bedding can be daunting. There's cotton, linen, bamboo, percale, jersey, whatever "sateen" means, and more. Add to that the need to stay cool through balmy summer nights, and it can get super confusing. But more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon are here to make the decision much easier.
The Hotel Sheets Direct Bed Sheets Set is made out of 100 percent bamboo fabric that the brand says is "softer than silk" and stays cool all night long because it's thermoregulating, which means you never overheat. The sheets are also moisture-wicking, so you'll never wake up covered in sweat, and anti-pilling, so they won't show signs of wear even after multiple runs through the wash. The Hotel Sheets Direct sets come in 17 different colors and are packaged with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and one or two pillow cases, depending on mattress size: twin and twin XL each come with one; full, queen, king, and California king have two.
The best part about these sheets, however, might be the price. The luxe-looking sets are currently on sale—up to a whopping 56 percent based on color and size. Some are even as inexpensive as $28.
BUY IT: Starting at $27.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Shoppers say they love how soft these sheets are and say that they really do help keep them cool at night. One mentioned that you can tell these "angelic sheets" are made entirely from bamboo, or "golden spun angel hair fibers straight from God himself," by the feel and the look alone (but it doesn't hurt that the materials tag backs it up).
"Bamboo feels like butter dripping over a cherub's buttocks," they continue. "Bamboo feels like French fries taste out of the fryer. Bamboo feels like rayon, jersey, microfiber and silk had a child and it was perfect. Buy the sheets. Trust me. When I wait to enter the gates of Heaven I'm bringing my sheets because I'll need a back up if their sheets aren't this bougie."
Another reviewer also noted that the sheets feel cool to the touch and keep you at an even, comfortable temperature through the night. "I am impressed by the breathability of the fabrics and they do help with temperature regulation as claimed," they say. "The bamboo material is cool to the touch when you get in bed as your body [releases] heat instead of remaining trapped by the bedding, it allows excess heat and humidity to escape."
Get your own set of flawless, 100 percent bamboo cooling sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct while they're still on sale at Amazon today.