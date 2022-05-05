Southerners Say This Best-Selling Table Fan Provides 'Amazing Cold Airflow' During Hot Summer Months
Even with central air conditioning and ceiling fans, spring and summer months can be hot no matter where you reside in the South. Blasting the AC can be costly and some don't evenly cool each room in your home. Indoor fans can help, as they cut costs, circulate air efficiently, and cool rooms as you sleep or work. We found one that more than 68,000 shoppers love, and it's only $19 on Amazon.
The Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan is a compact table fan that's powerful enough to cool down small bedrooms, offices, and even garages. One Floridian said they can't sleep without it, adding, "It keeps my room cool drastically… It's not loud at all, even at its highest setting."
It's equipped with three fan speeds and a 90-degree pivoting head that you can tilt to find the perfect cooling angle for you. The aerodynamic fan design is so powerful that you can feel the air flow from 27 feet away from the fan—and it's small enough to fit on a desk or bedside table. If you'd prefer to keep the fan away from your mattress, you can mount it on the wall or ceiling to provide overhead airflow in your bedroom.
BUY IT: $18.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
The best-selling table fan has garnered thousands of five-star ratings because it operates quietly and is powerful enough to lower the AC. "I was waking up nightly in a sweat," one Southerner wrote. "Now, my room has turned into the Arctic and I love it! This little baby puts out amazing cold airflow and is super quiet." Another shopper said the fan is the best they've ever owned because it "creates a strong breeze."
Head to Amazon to shop the wildly popular table fan for just $19.