Turn Your Back Porch Into a Breezy Island Vacation With This Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Fans help push through those slight daytime breezes and make them feel more like the cooling, comfortable gusts of air we need when it's hotter than the sun. They can be fun and interesting pieces of decor that blend in seamlessly with the lush greenery the South is known for, too. The Honeywell Duval Outdoor Ceiling Fan fits this exact description. It comes in white or bronze and its blades are shaped like leaves with woven detailing that evokes the tropics. The five blades have a wide span of 52-inches across, enabling the fan to push a ton of air around and create that much-needed wind.