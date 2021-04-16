5 Home Renovation Mistakes The Property Brothers Wish You Would Stop Making
Have you made any of these common missteps?
If you're in the midst of a home renovation or considering taking on some home renovation projects, it can sometimes be helpful to step away from the nitty-gritty of the day-to-day and consider the big picture. Without even knowing it, you may be making a mistake or two that could sabotage your renovations — or negatively impacting your home's resale value. Thankfully, like most things in the home renovation space, The Property Brothers are here to come to our rescue. Below, five common home renovation mistakes these famous siblings want you to avoid.
- Picking the cheapest contractor. "The lowest bid never equals the best job," Jonathan said, in an HGTV Magazine article. In general, Jonathan suggests bringing in at least three contractors and obtaining written estimates from each. "Some give cheap quotes just to get the job, then tack things on or cut corners and install low-quality products."
- A cluttered entryway. "All you're saying in this house [with a stuffed-to-the-gills foyer] is 'There's no storage, there's no room,'" Drew said in an episode of Property Brothers: Buying & Selling, as recapped on Realtor.com.
- Figuring if you can't see it, don't invest in it. Just because it's not a visual upgrade, doesn't mean it's not a worthwhile renovation that can't add value to your home if you're trying to sell it, and comfort, elegance, and style if you're trying to live in it. "For example, we always recommend a bathroom membrane system, which goes under tiles to prevent them from popping and cracking, and keeps water from getting into the substructure," Jonathan said in the same HGTV Magazine piece. "I tell clients, 'if you're spending $15,000 on a bathroom, spend an extra $1,000 to guarantee you'll never have a mold problem.'" Another thing they say is worth investing in? Energy-efficient mirrors.
- Don't paint your walls red or yellow. As we previously reported, The Property Brothers really don't want you to paint your walls red or yellow. In an episode dubbed "Condo Dreams," of HGTV's Property Brothers: Buying and Selling, they told the clients that "yellow walls don't really sell these days," and made it clear that the "angry '90s red wall" had to go.
- Automatically opting for hardwood floors. We know, we know. They can be gorgeous. But as the Property Brothers advise, they aren't always the best choice. "Pets' nails can damage hardwood very quickly, and kids mean more wear and tear too," Drew said in the aforementioned HGTV Magazine article. Instead of hardwood floors, The Property Brothers recommend single-board laminate, which can look just as luxurious but holds up to frequent use from kids and pets better.