7 Must-Have Products From Amazon That Make Holiday Hosting a Breeze 

Stemless Plastic Champagne

It's no secret that hosting comes with a clean-up afterward. But don't add more to your plate with having to wash champagne glasses. Instead, snag these plastic stemless flutes that can be recycled after your gathering. The flutes come in a pack of 24 individual cups. One host said, "these aren't the cheap fragile plastic cups that crack when you look at them; you can almost pinch them shut, and they flex right back. They looked great and were crystal clear. From a distance, you would think these were real glass."