This Georgia Woman Will Turn Your Antique China into Tiered Cake Stands

Looking at Lisa Dye's delicately crafted cake stands, you probably wouldn't guess that her artistic journey started with breaking china.

Once a hostess simply looking for bright, new focal points to add to her garden, Dye is now the owner and creative mind behind Highlands Cake Stand Co.

With each cake stand she creates, Dye proves that even heirlooms as sacred as china sets can be upgraded and reincorporated into modern homes. She's seen customers style her pieces for everything from jewelry displays to toiletry holders.

Her backyard garden in Hoschton, Georgia stars as the backdrop of dreamy tablescapes and tiered cake stands featured for her growing audience on TikTok and Instagram.

Dye's artistic journey started in the same garden several years ago when she used broken china to create a mosaic-covered bird bath and bird houses for a garden party.

As her first small business creating mosaic pieces took off, Dye's collection of antique china also grew, but there was a small problem: There were some china sets that she couldn't bring herself to break.

She began looking for an alternative way to put her collection to use. One day while browsing an antique shop, Dye saw a cake stand made from transferware, and a lightbulb went off, she says.

After receiving positive feedback on her cake stands from family and friends, Dye opened her Etsy shop in January 2020 and named it after Highlands, North Carolina, her favorite vacation spot

"The Highlands area has a distinct mountain-chic, Southern vernacular vibe," she says.

A similar style also runs through the pieces in Dye's shop. Her designs are versatile and timeless. Each cake stand adds personality to a typical tea party spread while maintaining the beloved elegance of antique china.

Tier, Highlands Cake Stand Co. Booth's Blue Willow, Highlands Cake Stand Co. English Chippendale, Highlands Cake Stand Co.

Left: Credit: Highlands Cake Stand Co. Center: Credit: Highlands Cake Stand Co. Right: Credit: Highlands Cake Stand Co.

From Blue Willow to Hohenberg Yellow, there's a pattern and cake stand for every design palate. Dye also takes custom orders for shoppers with a specific vision or pattern in mind.

"I buy patterns and colors that make me happy when I look at them," Dye says, "and I hope that others will feel the same when they see them."