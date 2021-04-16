HGTV’s Battle on the Beach Pits All Your Favorite HGTV Stars Against Each Other
HGTV is heading to the beach for the summer.
The network just announced a new television show that will introduce a little healthy competition between their stars. On Battle on the Beach, three groups of rookie house flippers will renovate identical beachfront properties, as a press release recently announced. To help show them the ropes, HGTV stars Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), Ty Pennington (Ty Breaker) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will each mentor one of the teams. Each week, Holmes and Holmes star Mike Holmes and Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones will oversee their progress, assessing what renovations and design choices will add the most value to the beach houses, and crown a winner.
"The stakes are sky high with a beachfront renovation, and this competition will push some of HGTV's most seasoned experts to the limit," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, in the same media statement. "The competitors will get the unique opportunity to have our star mentors guide them through the challenges of a large-scale renovation while they fight to win some big cash."
Big cash, indeed. At the end of the six-episode series, one of the teams will walk away with $50,000 to put towards their next house flipping project. While only one team can get the cash, after working alongside the HGTV home renovation stars they will undoubtedly all have new skills to use in their house-flipping careers. And who knows, maybe someday they will have an HGTV show of their own. Beach home inspiration, here we come.
While an official release date has not yet been announced, the series is expected to grace our television sets some time this upcoming summer. Whenever it does show up, it means you get to spend summer on the beach without the sunburn, pesky sand, or hangry seagulls.