Why We Love the Idea of Turning Handwritten Family Recipes into Tea Towels
The best recipes are family favorites that have been passed down from generation to generation. The ones on worn-out, faded notecards, with stains and smudges surrounding Grandmother's handwriting. Usually kept secure in recipe boxes, these cards are almost too fragile to touch, tattered from years of use. The passed-down dishes preserve memories of gathering around the table with family, and the handwritten cards preserve memories of the ones who made them. These recipes are special—and shouldn't have to live in a box. You can create the ultimate keepsake by turning vintage cards into tea towels. This way, a loved one's signature script can safely live on in the kitchen.
Turning handwritten recipes into tea towels is pretty simple, and there are a few different ways to do it. Spoonflower, a custom fabric design company, provides a step-by-step tutorial for uploading photos of recipes to Photoshop, picking fabric, and assembling your tea towels. Shutterfly also offers affordable options for custom-printed tea towels, along with handfuls of vendors on Etsy.
For the crafters, follow an easy DIY method to make your tea towels at home. Blog Mad in Crafts shows how to use an iron-on method for transferring recipes to inexpensive cotton flour sack towels. (Tip: Be sure there's no water in the iron so the ink won't smudge.) Another method is to trace your recipe onto a towel. The blogger behind One Good Thing started by uploading an image of a recipe card to her computer, and blowing it up. Then, using a fabric marker, she traced the handwriting onto a tea towel.
Regardless of which method you choose, position the recipe on the towel so it will be on display when hung over a towel rack or an oven door handle. Give these sentimental tea towels to family members for Christmas, or present them as a hostess gift the next time you're over for dinner.