The $11 Hand Towels Shoppers Say Are Better Than More Expensive Options
New hand towels are possibly the easiest upgrade to any bathroom. They're simple to replace, and they make a world of difference in a space that needs a quick refresh. But although these towels can add a sense of newness, they don't get replaced often enough. If you can't remember the last time you changed out your hand towels, now is the time: Amazon shoppers say they've found the softest hand towel the site has to offer.
The Hammam Linen White Hand Towels are the "perfect" towel, according to over 10,000 ratings on Amazon-and they're just $11 for a pack of four. The towels are 16 inches by 30 inches, and the 100 percent Turkish cotton gives them their plush and thick feeling. Soft to the touch and lightweight, shoppers say these hand towels are of exceptional quality, reminiscent of luxury hotel and spa towels.
"While they are relatively thin (consistent with most non-American hotels), that does NOT sacrifice softness nor absorbency (very surprisingly)," one happy reviewer shared.
BUY IT: $11.04 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
The comfort and quality of the towels aren't the only reasons they have glowing reviews: Their quick absorbency is also impressive, shoppers attest. Many say that although the towels look thin, the terry cloth fabric absorbs water and liquids without any dripping. The linen-white color is vibrant, and shoppers say that it's easy to care for and doesn't fade.
Another reviewer who left a five-star review said, "I love these hand towels. I bought them for my powder room and upstairs bathrooms. They are soft and fluffy and don't come apart. I have bought some from Target before and was just so disappointed with how quickly they fell apart. These seem like they will last me a long time."
If you want to feel like you're in a spa while in your own bathroom, upgrade to these luxurious hand towels for only $11 on Amazon now. Your guests will love the hospitality.