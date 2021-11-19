Millionaire Dog Selling Extravagant Miami Mansion Formerly Owned by Madonna

It's safe to say that Gunther VI lives better than most dogs. In fact, the German Shepard lives better than the vast majority of humans.

Miami 3029 Brickell Avenue Pool Credit: LPG for The Assouline Team at Compass

The world's wealthiest dog is in the news this week after listing the Miami mansion that his handlers bought from Madonna more than 20 years ago. Yes, you read that right.

According to the Associated Press, Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune—including the waterfront, nine-bedroom Tuscan-style villa once owned by the pop star—from his grandfather Gunther IV.

3029 Brickell Avenue Credit: LPG for The Assouline Team at Compass

Gunther IV Credit: LPG for The Assouline Team at Compass

Situated in one of the most desired locations in Miami, Gunther VI's estate sits on a 51,000-square-foot lot with 100 feet of water frontage and breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay. The millionaire pup, whose primary residence is in Italy, listed the 8,400-square-foot home at 3029 Brickell Avenue for $31.5 million Wednesday.

"He lives in Madonna's former master bedroom," listing agent Ruthie Assouline told the AP. "He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world."

Gunther IV Dog bed Credit: LPG for The Assouline Team at Compass

Gunther VI comes from a lineage that dates back 40 years and six generations. Gunther III inherited a multimillion-dollar trust when his owner, the late German countess Karlotta Liebenstein, died in 1992. Since then, the humans who manage the estate have amassed a fortune worth nearly $500 million, investing, buying, selling, and maintaining a jet-setting lifestyle for a succession of Gunthers.

"We have sold countless multi-million-dollar homes, but this is definitely a first," Assouline told Forbes. "When the handlers initially told me a dog owned the property, I didn't believe it. The property has a history that no one else can claim. The ultra-private gated estate sits on an expansive lot lined with royal palm trees, lush landscaping, and showcases breathtaking open bay views."