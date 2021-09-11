The Best Guest Towels To Make Visitors Feel at Home

When you have company coming, it's important to create a welcoming environment so that guests will feel comfortable in your home. There are many small touches you can add to your home that will help create a hospitable environment and one of those easy touches is placing towels, specifically for guests to use, in the guest bath. Providing guest towels in the powder room is an easy way to let them know you prepared for their visit before they arrived and make sure they're comfortable.



Whether you prefer disposable paper guest towels or washable cloth guest towels, they should always be fresh and easy to find for your guests. Once you choose the best guest towels for your space, make sure you place them in a prominent area on the countertop near the sink. They should be accessible and easy to find for visitors so there's no guessing about which towel they should use.