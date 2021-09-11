The Best Guest Towels To Make Visitors Feel at Home
When you have company coming, it's important to create a welcoming environment so that guests will feel comfortable in your home. There are many small touches you can add to your home that will help create a hospitable environment and one of those easy touches is placing towels, specifically for guests to use, in the guest bath. Providing guest towels in the powder room is an easy way to let them know you prepared for their visit before they arrived and make sure they're comfortable.
Whether you prefer disposable paper guest towels or washable cloth guest towels, they should always be fresh and easy to find for your guests. Once you choose the best guest towels for your space, make sure you place them in a prominent area on the countertop near the sink. They should be accessible and easy to find for visitors so there's no guessing about which towel they should use.
Related Items
BloominGoods Disposable Bathroom Napkins
BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com
This pack of 200 disposable towels will ensure that you are always prepared for your guests. The soft, cloth-like paper is highly absorbent and has a linen feel. Buying them in bulk means you'll be paying just over 14 cents per towel.
AuldHome Design Be Our Guest Monogrammed Hand Towels
BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com
A classic quote will add a touch of personality to any powder room and let guests know you're glad they're visiting.
Monogrammed Disposable Guest Towels
BUY IT: $25.95+; etsy.com
Add the monogram of your choice and choose between silver or gold embossing for these personalized guest towels. They can be ordered in a set of 25 or 50 and come with an acrylic holder that can be used for up to 12 towels at a time.
Amazon Basics Fade-Resistant Cotton Hand Towel
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
These budget-friendly hand towels come in a set of six to make sure you always have enough on hand for guests. The lightweight towels are soft, tear-resistant, and feature a simple pique border.
Palais 32-Count Paper Guest Towel and Caddy Set
BUY IT: $19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Featuring 32 printed paper towels and a silver caddy, put out this set for an elegant touch before your guests arrive. Bed Bath and Beyond shoppers love how the set looks on their counters.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Hand Towels
BUY IT: $39; brooklinen.com
Available in five neutral shades and four limited edition colors, Brooklinen's bestselling Super-Plush Hand Towels are made with 100% Turkish Cotton for spa-like comfort in your home. They come in a set of two.
Vietri Lastra Holiday Guest Towels
BUY IT: $12; macys.com
During the holiday season every room of your home deserves a festive touch, even the guest bath and these Christmas guest towels provide just that. A watercolor fir tree and cardinals add color to a white towel.
Weezie Towels Piped Edge Hand Towels
BUY IT: from $40; weezietowels.com
Each Weezie towel is made with organic long-staple cotton that's hypoallergenic, low linting, and OEKO-TEX certified. Towels can be personalized with words up to 11 characters in your choice of four fonts or a traditional monogram in your choice of 10 different styles.