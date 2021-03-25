If anybody had told your teenage self that your grandmother's house was the coolest, you would've said, "No way!" But, today, that just may be the case. With the rise in grandmillennial style and an emphasis on retro-cool products in home and design, some of Memaw's granny chic décor and fashion choices have made a deserving comeback. There's her potbellied stove (now in sleeker models that still give you that wood fire glow); her wicker porch furniture (yes, we confess to opting for the resin variety that can handle the elements, but we aspire to the real deal); and her vast array of houseplants (even newbie gardeners can keep a philodendron alive). But there's more. We took to Amazon and found all kinds of retro-cool, grandmillennial products that are as popular with the younger generation as with Grandma. You can thank us—and your grandmother—later.