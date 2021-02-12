No Stain Is Too Set-In for Grandma’s Secret Spot Remover

If you're about to toss another shirt, pair of pants, or table linens due to s tains that just won't budge , can we convince you to try one more remedy before give them the old heave-ho? It's Grandma's Secret Spot Remover and fans (including a few of my own family members) call it a stain-removing miracle. BUY IT: $11.80/pack of 3; amazon.com

Set-in stains are the worst. And you usually don't know they're there until they're truly there to stay. Maybe someone threw grease-splattered clothes in the hamper without realizing the most important time in busting a stain is literal minutes after it happens. (It's always challenging when not everyone in the house takes their stains quite as seriously.) Sometimes even unknowingly popping a garment in the dryer without first ensuring total and complete removal of spots can set them in for the long haul. Unless, of course, you're working with Grandma's Secret Spot Remover. My mom mentioned it when I was complaining about clothes going out the door as quickly as they come in due to the rough-and-tumble toddler life. Strawberry juice, marker, and chocolate have been some of my biggest challenges to date and, you know what? Grandma has just the solution.