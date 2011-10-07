Christmas Gifts for the Guys in Your Life Who Say They Have Everything

By Southern Living Editors
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

This holiday season, give the main men in your life the gifts that matter. Picking out Christmas gifts for him can be difficult—unlike picking out Christmas gifts for her, you can't just grab a patterned scarf, or pick out a pair of pretty earrings. When it comes to buying Christmas gifts for men, the more useful the find, the better. Men loves gadgets and tools, but you shouldn't underestimate the power of comfortable socks or a quality shirt—as long as it makes his life easier, he will love it. These cool gifts for guys are unique, thoughtful, and bound to bring him joy. Whether you're looking for a gift for dad, a gift for you brother, a gift for your husband, or a gift for your boyfriend, these Christmas presents cover all the bases and are within all price ranges. Featuring everything from conversation-starting coffee table books for guys to practical cooking tools, this gift guide for him gives plenty of options for the best gifts for men. Handcrafted items, Bluetooth speakers, and so much more—you're bound to find the perfect gifts for the men in your life.

Start Slideshow

1 of 45

OLEBR Aluminum Alloy Charging Stand

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

Making sure all his gadgets stay charged just got easier. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 45

Personalized Socks

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $50; uncommongoods.com

Five pairs of personalized socks will put a pep in his step. 

3 of 45

Personalized Golf Ball Gift Set

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $89; markandgraham.com

He'll love this personalized display case even more when he opens it to find 12 custom golf balls. 

Advertisement

4 of 45

YETI Hopper Sidekick Dry

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: from $76.09; amazon.com

If he's constantly spending time on the water, make sure his wallet and phone stay dry.

5 of 45

Golf Whiskey Glasses

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $37; amazon.com

Pair with a bottle of his favorite spirit so he can enjoy these hand-crafted glasses immediately.

6 of 45

Leather Charger Roll Up

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $22.99; markandgraham.com

Avid travelers will appreciate this personalized leather case to keep tech accessories organized and all in one place. 
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 45

North American Bird Call Set

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $60; uncommongoods.com

This hand-carved bird call set includes three different calls: American Robin, Mallard duck, and Black-capped Chickadee. 

8 of 45

Beer Chilling Coaster Set

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: from $35; uncommongoods.com

Store these handmade New Hampshire granite coasters in the fridge or freezer to keep beers cold, tables unscratched, and everyone happy. Plus, they're quite pretty.

9 of 45

Isotoner Smart Touch Gloves

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $37.49; amazon.com

Keep his hands warm with this thoughtful and slightly luxe gift that allows him to still use his smartphone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 45

Tattersall Non-Iron Shirts

Credit: Courtesy of the Tie Bar

BUY IT: $38.50; thetiebar.com

The newest addition to Chicago-based brand The Tie Bar's ever-growing clothing line, these affordable high-quality shirts are comfortable, 100% cotton, and the perfect staple clothing gift for any guy.

11 of 45

What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions by Randall Monroe

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: from $14.79; amazon.com

For the man who enjoys pulling random facts out of the woodwork to spark conversation. The author ran computer simulations, poured over military research, and solved equations to answer life's strangest questions like "how fast can you hit a speed bump while driving and live?"

12 of 45

Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

This easy-to-use gadget makes hot breakfast sandwiches in 5 minutes. It's the kitchen essential you never knew you needed—and who knows, maybe it will encourage someoneto start making you breakfast every now and again.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 45

Beer Cap State Map

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com

For beer lovers and avid travelers alike, this birch wood display records the many, many craft beers he likes to enjoy. Also available in a USA version.

14 of 45

iBobber

Buy It: $89.99; amazon.com

The modern fisherman has found a new first mate. This fishfinder connects with his smart phone to deliver information on fish depth, water temperature, and waterbed contour to 135 feet.

15 of 45

A Southern Gentleman's Kitchen: Adventures in Cooking, Eating, and Living in the New South

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Buy It: $32; barnesandnoble.com

From gumbo to greens, a 150-recipe cookbook is perfect for the bachelor looking to retire his take-out routine. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 45

Tote+Able Canvas Flask

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Buy It: $20.49; amazon.com

We're not suggesting he drink on the go, but this canvas thermos is great for the guy who likes to carry his own supply. Holds 25 or 4 ounces.

17 of 45

Wooden iPhone Docking Station

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $29.95; amazon.com

Handcrafted in South Carolina, this beautiful birch wood organizer holds a phone, charger, wallet, a watch, and keys.

18 of 45

Personalized Stationary

Credit: Courtesy of Minted

BUY IT: from $50; minted.com

He'll need this stationary to write a thank you note to you for getting him such nice stationary. Opt for a classic monogram, a personalized photo of his best friend (dog), or a pleasant golf course background.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 45

The Open Road

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Buy It: $146.01; amazon.com

For the person who is forever planning his next adventure, a 336-page photographic journey of American road trips that dates back to 1906.

20 of 45

My Southern Journey: True Stories from the Heart of the South

Credit: Amazon

Buy It: $17.29; amazon.com

An heirloom-worthy collection of essays from celebrated author and Southern Living Editor-at-Large Rick Bragg.

21 of 45

Broties Pocket Squares

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel

BUY IT: $20; etsy.com

100% cotton, handmade in the Music City, and available in dozens of prints to suite any style. Add monogram for $5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 45

Stainless Steel Whiskey Flask

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel

BUY IT: from $13.19; etsy.com

A custom engraved 1 oz. flask for moments when just a sip will do.

23 of 45

New York Times Customized Football Book

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: from $72; uncommongoods.com

This customizable bound book traces the history of his favorite NFL team through a collection of New York Times articles. Available for every NFL team, including the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Oilers/Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans.

24 of 45

Travel Pro Power Bank

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

For the world traveler, the avid snap-chatter, or simply the man who forgets his phone charger everywhere he goes. This ultra-high density power charger can charge a phone from 0 to 100% four times on one battery, and works on tablets, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 45

Emile Henry Ceramic Pizza Stone

Credit: Courtesy of Sur La Table

BUY IT: $39.95; surlatable.com

If you've ever had to choke down a grilled pizza that's somehow burnt and gooey at the same time because your dad/husband/brother wanted to try out the trend, gift this pizza stone that promises perfectly crispy crusts.

26 of 45

Timebox Portable Bluetooth LED Speaker

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $49.99; walmart.com

Even the techiest guy hasn't seen a speaker like this before. This wireless Bluetooth® "smart" speaker is loud, but more importantly, allows users to create personalized LED designs, see Facebook notifications, receive call alerts, set alarms, and check the temperature.

27 of 45

Southern Bourbon Stout Beer Brewing Kit

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: from $20; uncommongoods.com

Give yourself a gift by giving him a project (fingers crossed it turns into a hobby). This beer brewing kit received high reviews from users, which probably has something to do with the Bulleit Bourbon-soaked oat chips and the rich vanilla taste they provide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 45

DIY Guitar Pick Punch and Leather Key Pick Holder

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $25.95; amazon.com

This guitar pick punch allows users to make a guitar pick on the go, out of on-hand materials like credit cards and gift cards. The gift set comes with 25 pick strips and a leather pick-holding key chain.

29 of 45

Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com

For the coffee aficionado who wakes up an hour before everyone else to make his morning espresso shots, this cold brew machine seeps coffee grinds overnight for smooth, flavorful fresh coffee.

30 of 45

Kelvin.23, the 23-in-one Multitool

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

This useful gadget includes a hammer, a light, a six-foot tape measure, a level, a magnetized screwdriver, and 16 screw and socket bits. Basically, it's 23 gifts in one.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 45

Bocce Set

Credit: L.L. Bean

BUY IT: $109; llbean.com

Let the good times roll with a game the entire family can enjoy.

32 of 45

The Grumpy Gardener: An A to Z Guide from the Galaxy's Most Irritable Green Thumb

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.59; amazon.com

Encourage his budding love of gardening with a book by Southern Living's most trusted source.

33 of 45

Nerosun Compost Bin

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com

Every serious gardener requires a compost bin. His plants deserve nothing less than organic, homemade fertilizer. At 19 gallons, it easily holds garden and kitchen scraps, and will have it turned to soil in four to six weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 45

ColdGear Infrared Pants

Credit: Under Armour

BUY IT: $95; underarmour.com

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean the man can't golf. These pants will keep him toasty but unencumbered on the course.

35 of 45

Bonded Polo

Credit: Under Armour

BUY IT: $85; underarmour.com

Ensure he drives up to the country club in style with this stylish UPF 50+ polo.

36 of 45

Daniel Wellington Iconic Motion Watch

Credit: Bloomingdale's

BUY IT: $289; bloomingdales.com

With this watch, he'll be the man of the hour, every hour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 45

The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.67; amazon.com

This book will help him figure out what to do with all that game sitting in the freezer.

38 of 45

Classic Swiss Army SD Pocket Knife

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $16.29; amazon.com

Any good outdoorsman has a Swiss Army Knife in his pocket.

39 of 45

Nikon Prostaff 3s 8x42 Binoculars

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $126.28; amazon.com

Whether he's an amateur or pro, the birder in your life will appreciate these binoculars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 45

Ralph Lauren Cotton Crewneck Sweater

Credit: Ralph Lauren

BUY IT: $110; ralphlauren.com

Keep him spiffy in a preppy crewneck by America's fashion designer.

41 of 45

The Art of Mixology: Classic Cocktails and Curious Concoctions

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $11.08; amazon.com

So, he got a bartending kit and has no idea how to use it. This book will help make him look like an expert.

42 of 45

Lego Ship in a Bottle

Credit: Lego

BUY IT: $69.99; lego.com

The classic ship in a bottle gets a playful twist that everyone will love.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 45

Asvine Fountain Pen

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com

An inky fountain pen makes signing documents and writing thank-you notes feel a lot more official and sophisticated.  

44 of 45

The Specialty Craft Cocktail Kit

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: from $27; uncommongoods.com

Choose the alcohol you want to complement: bourbon, rye, tequila, mezcal, and rum are the options. The kits include syrups, shrubs, bitters, and other fun ingredients like liquid smoke, grapefruit oil, and sparkling Yuzu.

45 of 45

The Art of Shaving Beard Grooming Kit

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $40; amazon.com

Beard wash, conditioner, and oil will help him tame the mane.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors