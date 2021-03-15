This George Foreman Grill Drastically Reduces Smoke Indoors—and It’s on Sale

It's mid-March, which means spring is just around the corner and cookouts, barbecues, and all other outdoor fetes featuring delicious foods will soon be upon us. But even though we may have a few more weeks to go before outdoor entertaining season officially starts, you can still get your grill on, even if you live in a small apartment.
The compact George Foreman Contact Smokeless Grill is just what you need if you have limited space. And not only is it on sale, but if you sign up for a Walmart+ membership, you can have it on your doorstep in one to two days with free shipping. (You can also sign up for a 15-day free trial and see what it's all about before making the commitment.)
Buy It: $59 (orig. $70); walmart.com
The Contact Smokeless grill turns grilling from an exclusively outdoor process to something you can do inside with drastically reduced smoke output. In fact, this particular model reduces smoke by up to 85 percent, as its sloped surface and open grate plates cool grease before it has the chance to burn. The design also allows for easy disposal of collected fats and oils from whatever you're grilling, ridding meat of up to 50 percent of its fat without sacrificing on flavor. The only thing better than this virtually smokeless design is the easy cleaning: When you're done using it, all you have to do is remove the dishwasher-safe drip tray and removable grill plates (which are non-stick).
While many indoor smokeless grills are on the smaller side, this George Foreman model cooks for four to six people of the time—that's enough juicy burgers, artfully charred chicken thighs, or skillfully medium rare steaks for the whole family. And when the weather does consistently improve, the lightweight grill is also incredibly portable and a very simple way to add supplemental grill power to parties and BBQs.
With all of this convenience and efficiency, it's no surprise that the George Foreman Contact Smokeless Grill is beloved by Walmart shoppers, many of whom echoed each other in saying that they'd recommend this grill to anyone and everyone. The grill has hundreds of five-star reviews, with shoppers raving about how fast it cooks meat, how using it doesn't leave their homes reeking of smoke and grease, and how easy it is to clean. And right now at Walmart, you can get the grill on sale for $59—with free next-day or two-day shipping if you're a Walmart+ member. Let the grilling begin.