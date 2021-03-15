This George Foreman Grill Drastically Reduces Smoke Indoors—and It’s on Sale

The Contact Smokeless grill turns grilling from an exclusively outdoor process to something you can do inside with drastically reduced smoke output. In fact, this particular model reduces smoke by up to 85 percent, as its sloped surface and open grate plates cool grease before it has the chance to burn. The design also allows for easy disposal of collected fats and oils from whatever you're grilling, ridding meat of up to 50 percent of its fat without sacrificing on flavor. The only thing better than this virtually smokeless design is the easy cleaning: When you're done using it, all you have to do is remove the dishwasher-safe drip tray and removable grill plates (which are non-stick).